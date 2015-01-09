A YouGov poll this week revealed that a third of British online shoppers had problems with their deliveries in the run up to Christmas. This includes some of our Dodgy Delivery campaign supporters…

Derek’s wine for Christmas dinner went missing despite the courier saying it had been delivered:

‘Majestic Wine failed to deliver Christmas wines. Said they delivered on 22 December at 0853. No answer, so the courier left the wine in the porch. There is no porch in out house. Also my daughter was at home recovering from a serious operation. They now blame the courier! Needless to say my son-in law is very unhappy at not having any wine for the Christmas lunch!’

This shows the problem of being stuck between two companies, the retailer and the courier. Remember though, your delivery rights are with the retailer.

Missing Christmas deliveries

Bill was able to get a refund for his delivery problems, but that didn’t help him at Christmas lunch:

‘Bought an item from John Lewis by phone. John Lewis contacted Yodel who said they would deliver on the 24/12/14. I stayed in all day till 7pm – no delivery and no phone call. Again phoned John Lewis on Christmas Eve morning – Yodel stated they had delivered the parcel the previous day at 12am, but not to my address. ‘John Lewis were very helpful in chasing up Yodel and because I never received the parcel they will credit my account with a full refund. It left me no time to find a suitable replacement present so I went to Christmas lunch with one important present missing.’

In YouGov’s poll, 45% of those who had a problem said their orders arrived late or not at all. This includes Nicola, who’s still waiting for her Christmas lights (we hope you get them in time for Christmas 2015 Nicola!):

‘I placed my order for Christmas lights on 3 December 2014 sold by Ray Online BIZ and advertised on Amazon Marketplace. The estimated delivery date was 8-11 December 2014. We are still waiting…’

Kids’ presents in the bin

And it wouldn’t be a tale of delivery nightmares if there wasn’t a parcel in a bin. Cameron’s children’s presents nearly got hidden by rubbish:

‘I had ordered my parcel from Tesco Direct and had waited for two days for it to arrive. The day my parcel was supposed to arrive at my address was a day when I was not in my house so the normal plan is for it to be taken to my local store (what usually happens) but this time I had no paper through my door. ‘Whilst I was on the phone to Tesco’s customer services my husband was putting out the rubbish bag into our bin and my parcel was inside the bin. He then came running through to me with this box and said is this your parcel? I thought this was very irresponsible of Tesco especially with the parcel containing Christmas presents for my children which could have been wrecked just before Christmas.’

Did all of your Christmas shopping arrive on time? Or are you still chasing up missing deliveries?