Nearly nine in 10 Britons shop online for Christmas presents. Yesterday, Cyber Monday, marked the peak of online shopping season – did you bag a bargain this year?

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? If you’re anything like me, not one Christmas gift will be weighing on your credit card yet. But if you’re more financially savvy with your festive purchases, you may have taken advantage of Cyber Monday yesterday.

Cyber Monday is possibly the biggest online shopping day of the year where retailers slash their prices to tempt you to pick up a Christmas bargain. But don’t let the prospect of bagging a bargain blind you from staying savvy on your rights.

Shopping slip ups

If you had been shopping on Cyber Monday this year you may have been affected by the RBS and Natwest payments glitch that happened last night. Customers had issues with accessing online banking and mobile apps – not ideal when you’re trying to use your card to get your Christmas gift list sorted!

But even without the odd banking problem, online shopping isn’t always smooth sailing.

Our survey of 2,025 UK adults showed that many people don’t know they have extra rights when shopping online. And these rights can be helpful when the adrenaline of picking up that gadget for less has worn off and you don’t want it any more.

If you buy a Christmas gift online, you usually have the right to cancel your order from the moment you make your purchase up to seven working days from the day after you receive it.

Dodgy deliveries

Another problem which could put a dampener on your Christmas festivities are dodgy deliveries. One in five of the people we surveyed experienced delivery problems last Christmas.

The most common complaint we found was goods arriving late – despite a quarter of those having made their purchase more than a month before the company’s cut off date for delivery.

If your online order hasn’t arrived, don’t worry – the Sale of Goods Act and Distance Selling Regulations do protect you to help keep your Christmas merry!

Did you shop in Cyber Monday this year? Did you experience any problems? How much of your shopping will you be doing online?