Who's smashed your customer service expectations?

25
Good customer service in a shoe shop
Profile photo of Ali Eastwood Ali Eastwood Head of Social Research
Comments

When choosing where to buy a product or service, is good customer service more important than the lowest price? If you go for a low-budget option, are you happy to receive low-quality customer service?

Customer service is important to me and has a big influence on which companies I spend money with. Dealing with a company that never gets back to me, doesn’t answer my queries or employs unhelpful, rude or untrained staff can be frustrating and inconvenient to say the least.

So, if I’m given a choice, I always opt for companies with friendly, knowledgeable staff – particularly if I’m making a big purchase or it’s a company that I’ll have to deal with regularly. In these cases I don’t even mind splashing out a little extra cash if it means I can be sure of better customer service.

Of course, it’s all relative. If I’m using a budget brand I don’t expect them to roll out the red carpet and pop the champagne every time I arrive in the store, or play a fanfare when I call them up. But downright bad customer service is something that none of us should have to put up with.

If a company can’t be bothered to invest a little time and money in good staff training, then why should I invest my time and money in their product or service?

Awful customer service really makes me think twice about using a company, regardless of how much I like their products or how cheap they are in comparison to other brands.

Customer service worth shouting about

In a previous Conversation many of you shared examples of customer service, both good and bad. CASussex had a mixed experience with Truprint:

‘I had a problem web-ordering a Truprint photo book back in January. After several emails, having to upload problem snaps (heads cut off, etc), re-uploading the lot and re-ordering (same result), I requested a refund that I finally received today (after re-registering payment card on my web account). Throughout, the company was quick to respond, courteous and helpful, but the initial product was not fit for purpose.’

Tabbyturbo had a positive experience with Amazon, recent winners of a Which? Award for customer care:

‘A DVD hadn’t arrived, so I called to ask if they could please send me a replacement. Their customer services were so helpful, polite and even apologetic. It arrived the next day! So thank you for your great customer service, Amazon.’

A friendly service has made a big difference to Mary-Ann:

‘I want to commend two companies which have consistently provided us with excellent customer service. They are: The Co-operative Bank and Good Energy (electricity and gas). Probably no surprises there, but every time I need to call (not frequently), I have gotten through quickly, the customer service agent has been courteous, friendly, efficient and have provided the information I need or taken care of the problem. I wish I could say that about all companies I have to deal with.’

How important is customer service to you? Would unhelpful staff put you off using a company full stop? Or are you able to look past poor customer service if other factors, such as price or product quality, are right?

Which companies have treated you exceptionally well or exceeded your customer service expectations? Has a company ever treated you so badly that you’ve resolved never to use them again?

Guest
Ian says:
22 July 2013

Amazon.co.uk, First Direct and M&S provide consistantly very good customer service, Debenhams and Tesco Direct are reasonable. @BTCare and Sky are dismal.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
22 July 2013

For me, competence and quality of service are paramount. Once we tolerate unsatisfactory performance in commerce, things will only get worse across the board.

Profile photo of john-from-halifax
Guest
john-from-halifax says:
22 July 2013

First Direct – Perfect service every single time.

TalkTalk – Utter incompetence, passed from pillar to post, foreign call centres you can’t understand, and then they have the audacity to phone me every month trying to get me to upgrade after I tell them the broadband is fine, the administration/customer service is shocking.

Profile photo of NFH
Guest
NFH says:
22 July 2013

The companies mentioned so far are the obvious ones I would expect, so I thought I would mention an unlikely one – American Express. I know some people who’ve experienced problems with them, but in my 18 years as a customer, I’ve found them to be way ahead of any other credit card issuer in terms of customer service.

They are particularly good with disputed transactions, sometimes too good in that Amex will often swallow a loss to save themselves admin instead of charging an amount back to a merchant, which I find slightly annoying when it’s about a point of principle and I don’t want an merchant to get the money.

Guest
Gerard Phelan says:
23 July 2013

I am very satisfied with the service from Royal Bank of Scotland, who operate my current account.

I do not worry much about service when the product or service is an identical commodity – DVD, book, shampoo or cereal, but agree that where a relationship will exist then I require competence and will pay extra to avoid hassle.
Thus I am disappointed that Sky have bought my O2 broadband contract and will switch to BT when Infinity reaches my road.

British Gas failed to fix my boiler/flue despite years of paying their service contract, so I will never use their service division again.
Lakeland have always excelled at putting problems right as have John Lewis and Waitrose.

Guest
Sag111 says:
23 July 2013

I’ve had terrible customer service from John Lewis.

I was in a store for over an hour looking at ipod docks and hifis. The staff there asked a security guard to more or less throw me out.

I later bought several docks elsewhere with a total Recommended Retail Price of £2100. The next two I buy will each be more than £1600, and it won’t be at John Lewis. I’m not going to buy anything expensive from them ever.

I also know someone who was refused a refund for a faulty dock, half a year after purchase. The staff were clueless and unhelpful, and they didn’t understand the products they were selling.

Avoid John Lewis if you can.

Profile photo of jimbo123
Guest
jimbo says:
24 July 2013

Profile photo of jimbo123
Guest
jimbo says:
24 July 2013

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
24 July 2013

For me, excellence in customer service and product quality are a priority over price. Poor customer service gets my blood boiling. Conversely, I am forthcoming in praising those who give outstanding service.

The latest example of first class service was yesterday evening, at the GP’s surgery and in the pharmacy that is downstairs.

Companies that have provided me with bad service are Currys and Pixmania, so much that I have resolved never to give them any more of my money.

And Avon Cosmetics is atrocious. You get standard replies from a call centre in India. The agents do not read emails properly and appear to lack the intelligence to deal with non standard queries and problems.

Profile photo of lessismore
Guest
Lessismore says:
25 July 2013

Virgin Media for messing me around and not fixing my internet connection, and changing how my emails could be accessed without changing their access page. I was right in thinking that they had changed something – it wasn’t me. I became complete disillusioned with them after about 20 years of marital bliss and chose not to upgrade with them and went to BT. You are given 90 days to keep your old account (but they may close it earlier).

BT who were completely and utterly exasperating to deal with initially. They insisted on wanting to use an email address despite the fact that the reason that I was moving to them was that because my email was no longer working with Virgin. I wanted the email set up when the engineer came but he said it wasn’t his job. I already asked the salesperson whether I had asked everything that I needed to and could I be sure that I would now get the service that I wanted. When I tried to access via the internet it didn’t work. Went cold turkey for six months to avoid the stress and eventually discovered that the email address had been set up with an incorrect surname spelling. (This shouldn’t have happened as the email they were communicating with had the surname concerned in it.)

I would like to get these two companies by the scruff of the neck and bang their heads together.
These are communication companies who have failed dismally to communicate properly. I suggest they learn to communicate company-wide before subjecting the general public to their dysfunctional services. Lessons in checking work and learning the alfa beta charlie alphabet should be compulsory too.

Profile photo of jacksiex
Guest
jacksiex says:
26 July 2013

BT customer service is nothing more than a big fat Joke ? held four times in a queue for over 30 minutes then been told 4 times my telephone number will be changed within 48 hours?? its still the same as it was when I asked them to change it the first time.. idiots

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
27 July 2013

I would like to add a few more manes to the list of organisations that do not give a damn about giving good customer service.

In no particular order, here is my list of nominations for a poor customer service award …

Royal Mail Hone Phone. Staff treat people like numbers rather than as individuals.

Kantar Worldpanel (a market research company) for having staff that do not seem able to communicate with each other in order to pass messages on, resulting in having to explain the same thing repeatedly.

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council Housing Department, for having poorly trained staff and for pitting a lot of bureaucracy and unhelpfulness in the way of some people who want to pay money owed to them (amazing!)

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
27 July 2013

Apologies for the ‘typos’; I think you know what I mean.

Guest
Gerard Phelan says:
27 July 2013

John Lewis Kingston struggled to find the order code they needed to sell me a TV / Blu-Ray player package advertised in their store (code not given on the offer card). In recognition of the time I spent waiting and without prompting the salesman gave me a voucher for a substantial snack in the restaurant. So my initial annoyance was smoothed away and I still feel good about the experience.

There is actually a business book / training course on exactly this subject: “A Complaint is a Gift”.

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
19 August 2013

Forget Pixmania. I had terrible trouble getting them to resolve a problem with a delayed and then faulty purchase.

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
19 August 2013

Amazon is amazing.

The customer services department is easily contactable by a variety of means, agents respond quickly and in my experience have always been highly polite, friendly and knowledgeable.

This shows that you do not necessarily have to pay more to get outstanding service, as I find Amazon’s prices competitive.

Guest
dorothy macfarlane says:
28 August 2013

Bank of Scotland with all the bad press the banks get I thinks time for a Big thumbs up for all thestaff who work for them in Branch and in their call Centres they are helpful professional people who I have never had a problem with even when calling at 8.00am on a Saturday morning Keep up the good work and a big thank you Dorothy Macfarlane

Guest
dorothy macfarlane says:
28 August 2013

Worst Customer Service ever from on line supplement co. Agestop instead of taken amount once from my Bank have taken it 4 times I have emailed &phoned them and altough they were pleasant and made all the right noises Getting a comittment about returning the money to my Bank account was a mission eventually said would be back in Account this afternoon at this point still not in Bank products are good, but just be very careful with website as when you are just looking at a product it adds it to your basket and when you get to check out and pay it makes it difficult to change back to amount you want I have informed them of this

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
28 August 2014

Mitchells and Butlers are great.

I had a complaint against a Toby carvery, the company investigated, got back to me with a thorough reply of what action had been taken and gave me a voucher that will result in me having a free meal for two.

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
28 August 2014

Conversely, forget BT. I’ve just wasted two days with this bunch of jokers and raised my blood pressure.

Nowhere on their website can be found a link for generic queries or complaints; all the links are for specific things.

Having chosen the nearest link available, the muppet who replied proved that he had not read any of my message. He said things about trying to call me when I specifically asked not to be phoned (I twice asked for a written reply and highlighted this) and came out with a response that was totally unconnected and clearly from a script. I wish that BT would not employ morons in a customer facing role.

Eventually, I found a postal address and a link to online chat.

Having waited for nearly an hour to be connected, the chat agent at least listened to me and has given me a link to a form.

All this difficulty has merely exacerbated my original complaint. I feel so strongly that I am now looking into switching supplier.

BT needs to learn some lessons about good customer service.

Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
28 August 2014

Isn’t it odd? Years ago there was a British Telecom shop on every high street where you could sort out problems face-to-face. Now there are none to be found. Conversely, every high street has a score of mobile phone service providers’ shops [not that their standards of customer service are that impressive].

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
30 August 2014

An update.

After wasting an hour and a quarter in total, the form I have been directed to is for broadband problems. It has NOTHING to do with my initial complaint (I don’t even have broadband with BT).

I begin to despair. But then I will not. I am tenacious and I will write a very strong letter to the correspondence address given on the website. Naturally, I shall require suitable compensation for the stress, amount of time wasted and nature of my initial complaint (exacerbated by the additional problems in making it hard to complain).

If that goes unanswered (or answered unsatisfactorily) within a reasonable timeframe, I have further options.

And, of course, I will now look into switching to another phone provider. Maybe the threat of taking my business away (after having been with BT all of my adult life) might yield a positive result for me, especially when I tell BT that, by the way, I had been thinking of taking a broadband package out with this company.

I can only assume that BT makes complaints very difficult in order to discourage all but the most persistent.

Profile photo of Tricksman
Guest
Tricksman says:
14 November 2014

Last August, “Which?” magazine reported that Currys/PC World KnowHow service fared poorly for laptop repairs. I regret that the recent Currys KnowHow installation service for my new washing machine was also very poor.

I purchased a Bosch washing machine from Currys and paid for KnowHow to disconnect the old machine and to install the new one. KnowHow state that they will take away the old machine for re-cycling, where possible and will remove and dispose of all packaging. When my washing machine was delivered, the Knowhow team advised that it was not possible to take away the old machine that day. This was because their delivery van was not properly equipped to hold items steady and my old machine might damage other items in the van. My old machine was left in my front garden and I was promised it would be collected – probably on the following day.

When I read through the washing machine instruction book, I realized that the KnowHow team had not left the transport locks with me that I shall need, when I move home next year. Three days after delivery, I e-mailed KnowHow to inform that my old machine had not been collected yet and that I would be needing the transport locks that had been removed before the washing machine was carried into my home. Three days later, KnowHow e-mailed a reply to my e-mail stating that “Our collections service is a free of charge addition to all of our deliveries. However, this is subject to availability at the time of your delivery if my colleagues are able to safely and securely store the appliance in our vehicle with the other items of stock. As we were unable to complete this at the time we are unable to arrange for a collection of it. If you contact the manufacturer, Bosch, directly on 0870 741 4500 they may be able to arrange the transit bolts to be sent out to you”.

I felt this response was outrageous. There are no terms and conditions on the Curry/Knowhow website stating that removal for re-cycling is subject to availability at the time of delivery. This was not mentioned by the delivery/installation staff, who promised collection would take place within days. In fact the installer told me that, earlier in the morning, a customer in a similar situation had insisted on their old fridge/freezer being taken away. The installer had then taken away the old fridge/freezer immediately and did not refuse on the grounds of this new term or condition quoted to me three days later. I thought I was being decent and reasonable in not insisting that my old appliance be collected on the day of delivery. Since I was dealing with a well-established company, I assumed it would act honestly and responsibly. Describing the re-cycling service as “free” surely does not allow Currys to renege on that service, when it has been used as an inducement to purchase products from them. Furthermore, a reputable company offering to collect an old appliance “where possible” would not renege on the arrangement simply by sending a van in which it was alleged to be impossible to make the collection.

Currys/KnowHow suggested I contact Bosch concerning the missing transport locks. I decided to e-mail Bosch, who telephoned me the same morning. I was told that Bosch would send me the screws for the transport locks and that the transport locks, which had to be sourced from Germany, would follow. The following day, the screws arrived in the mail and the transport locks were delivered to my home within a week. So full marks to Bosch and zero to Currys/Knowhow. I know which company’s products I will purchase again and which company I will never use again.

Fortunately, my old appliance has been collected at no cost to me and Bosch supplied the missing parts of my washing machine free of charge. Consequently, I have not replied to Currys/KnowHow, or sought redress from them. I deemed that this would be a waste of time given that Currys/KnowHow appear to make up the rules, as and when it suits them to do so.

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
19 November 2014

You should have insisted on redress.

I had a similarly poor experience from Currys.

Installation was part of the delivery that I paid for, but the delivery men refused installation with a poor excuse about the piping not being suitable.

I got an independent installer in who said that this was a load of rubbish.

I paid the installer £40 and tried to claim this money back from Currys, but all they did was refund the installation charge paid to them. After much fuss kicking (and wasting time and money visiting two shops), they eventually increased the payment to 50%, but no way would they refund the whole £40.

I suspect that the delivery people were lazy and could not be bothered to install, as it was late in the evening.

Profile photo of Louis
Guest
Louis says:
19 November 2014

British Gas is another company with no care in the world for customers.

A few weeks ago, I had to kick up a big fuss before getting compensation from a failing on the part of one of their employees.

A few years ago, I was expecting a boiler service. The engineer turned up late one evening and put a card through the door saying that he had called, but nobody was at home. Unfortunately for him, I was standing beside that door and insisted that he do the job that I had been waiting for all day. Needless to say, he got a right roasting afterwards. One type that gets me very angry is lazy people.

BG is also inefficient. I often get duplicates of the same letter, even though the details on both are identical.

