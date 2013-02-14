/ Shopping

Complain for change: the great sofa wait

14
Red leather sofa and a green rug
Profile photo of Isobel Smith Isobel Smith Assistant digital producer
Comments 14

How long is too long when it comes to delayed deliveries? A day? A week? How about almost two months? That’s how long I had to wait for a sofa delivery from Next.

In December last year I moved into a property with friends. On the big move day our landlord told us she was waiting on a sofa delivery from Next, and it should be with us within a few days. Can you guess what happened next?

Days turned to weeks and weeks turned to months. Despite being told our sofa would be with us mid-December, it was a no show.

We were subsequently told that the sofa would be with us by 16 January. Ok, I thought, even if it was almost a month late. But the 16 January came and went with no word from Next. Our landlord continually chased customer services and finally got a confirmed delivery date for 2 February, almost two months late…

Sofa, so good?

While I was glad we finally had a delivery date, something told me the trouble wasn’t over, and I wasn’t wrong. We waited in for more than five hours on the delivery day, but by 12.30pm the gaping whole in our lounge still hadn’t been filled.

When we contacted Next customer services to enquire where the sofa was, we were told no information could be given to us because we weren’t the account holder, despite Next being told by our landlord to liaise with us regarding the delivery.

On a second attempt, we got through to a much more helpful adviser who informed us that the delivery had been attempted earlier that morning, but to the wrong address. Fantastic. Next had given the wrong delivery address to the courier – another set-back.

Cushioning the blow

Luckily for us, the driver who was delivering the sofa kindly came back, as another delivery was only six miles away. Had it not been for their kindness, who knows how much longer we would have been waiting.

Because of all the delays, Next offered our landlord a 10% discount on the sofa price. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think a 10% saving makes up for all the stress, discomfort and frustrating phone calls over a two-month period.

We weren’t the only ones to suffer delays – I’m aware of reports by other customers who have had similar experiences with their Next deliveries. So if a company has to deliver an item late, why doesn’t it just give realistic delivery times in the first place, instead of getting our hopes up? How long have you waited to receive a purchase in the past?

Comments
14
Guest
Sophie Gilbert says:
15 February 2013

I tried to buy a cooker from Sainsbury’s a few year ago and after they delayed the delivery twice I told them to raffle it and they gave me my money back.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
john mccolgan says:
16 February 2013

I’ve been a Next account holder for years, their delivery times for clothing is superb however I’ll pass on their furniture if the problems are as read.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of
Guest
nick davies says:
18 February 2013

With a thing like a sofa you need to find out if it’s off-the-shelf or made-to-order. If there are a selection of options – colours, finishes, materials and so on the chances are it will be made-to order and you’ll be in for a wait. In a place like Next they may well not volunteer that information, or might not even know unless you can speak to the head of that section or the buyers. If you are on-line and don’t see a stock level or firm delivery time it’s best to speak to a human and get a better idea. That’s not to let them off the hook though. – if there’s a delay at the factory they should come clean and let you cancel if need be.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Isobel Smith
Guest
Isobel Smith says:
21 February 2013

Completely agree with you in regards to made to order, however the sofa we were waiting on was straight out of the Next catalogue with my landlord only specifying the colour. It’s a shame that we had such a poor experience with Next customer services as the sofa itself is very nice and I can’t fault the product.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
emma drye says:
13 November 2016

I have just been into Next armed with the catalogue which says “order by 17th December for Christmas delivery 4 day delivery time subject to status” across the front. I could find no sofa that could be delivered in 4 days and all the options I was looking at were 11 weeks or 10 weeks. This wasn’t revealed until we had spent time inputting all our preferences into the Next system and I feel it is mis selling on the chance that customers will be too embarrassed or fatigued to pull out after speaking to an advisor.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Charlotte McClelland says:
11 March 2013

You think 2 months is bad… we had to wait for 6 months, they gave us some compensation and then retracted some of that back! Next = never again

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Isobel Smith
Guest
Isobel Smith says:
18 March 2013

That’s awful that it took so long to arrive. Did they explain why there was such a lengthy delay to the delivery?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
phil williams says:
14 December 2013

Wish I had read this before going down the same pathway (SIGH) two months waiting still no matching sofas for Christmas – just one now promised for delivery and no idea when to get the next…… perhaps this is why they call themselves NEXT?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
DAVE AND NICOLA says:
31 July 2014

We have a four month wait for our chair. They said its down to manufacture and delivery from other countries but still seems too long to me. (Thats our estimated delivery time, we dont have it yet so could be longer!) Not good service if u ask me!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
shreekant says:
20 July 2014

we ad bad experience following we ordered corner sofa in Habitat. Delivered sofa after 8 weeks. When we ordered sofa we made it clear that it will be in two pieces so easy to take it to 2nd floor flat. When delivery came it was single piece and delivery man was not happy to open it and try and see whether it can be delivered to flat. After making lots of calls and time they promised to refund. Again they did not refund and we have to keep ringing them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Laurent says:
28 October 2014

I bought (and fully paid) a sofa and matching footstool from County Furniture Stores on 31-Jan-2014. As at 28-Oct-2014 – 9 months later! – they still haven’t delivered me the footstool. I chase them by phone and email countless times. They never gave me a date by which it would be delivered and now ceased to respond to my emails. I will likely have to litigate to get my money back.

I am certainly never going to buy from them again

[This comment has been edited to align with our community guidelines. Thanks, mods]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
ruby says:
26 November 2014

I am having the same issue with County furniture stores. I placed an order with them in August and I was promised a delivery date of October. Only a month late but I’m still waiting. The problem is their lack of communication, overbite i call them, I am promised that someone will call me back and they never do. I have been without a sofa for more than 4 months as I got rid of the old one, and i don’t know whether i should go ahead and order a new one, especially as i would like one before christmas!is this company for real? Has anyone had a good service from them, I have asked them for the contact details of the managing director and apparently they are not allowed to give these out!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Stephen says:
1 March 2015

We ordered a sofa bed from Laura Ashley. It took 6 weeks to be delivered and 3 days for us to reject it. We dont need a sofa bed but perfer a harder seat. Laura Ashley say their sofabeds have a much firmer seat than other sofas, so we bought on the internet. The sofa has a design fault where the cushions fall into the sofa and the filling is so soft you can push it with one finger and touch the other side. This really is the softest and most uncomfortable sofa we have ever had and as a result I am suffering back pain issues. LA sent a technitian round to check it and they agreed it was too soft offering a further 10-15% filling. We rejected this as they would require far more than this to become ‘firm’ and were not convinced that his method of fixing would survive long term….He wanted to cut the cushions open, stuff then re sew. LA have phoned to confirm they had received my letter of rejection as they claim their sofa firmness is within their acceptable tollerances. I have since requested a S75 Refund from Amex, but heard nothing. I will keep you informed of further developments.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alex Walker says:
30 August 2015

We have had to wait 4 months for a table from Next. Delivery time delayed twice. Do not buy from Next without a guarantee delivery date and then screw them for every penny. We paid £299 in June 12 and we won’t receive it until October 2015. We have been offered 20% discount. I feel we have been mugged. Why not have a sign on the table that says. If you want this, you can have it on 4 months! Hire many customers would they have! NONE! RUBBISH.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions