I love a bargain, and there’s rarely a better one than a good quality second-hand item. Be it clothes or a camera, there’s a booming market for second-hand goods. But does buying second hand sacrifice your rights?

The answer is both yes and no. It depends on how you buy the item and who from.

If I buy from a retailer or online from an eBay trader then I’m covered by the Sale of Goods Act . So If I buy a pretty vintage dress it should be of a satisfactory quality when sold. However, I must also make allowances for the dress being second hand. So, if there’s a little bobbling of the fabric I can’t necessarily send it back and ask for a refund or replacement.

Buying second-hand goods from private individuals

It is however a different ball game when buying second-hand goods from a private individual. Buyer beware! Private individuals do not have to disclose faults; the goods sold just have to be as described.

For example, if I bought a camera lens from a private seller and it had mould in it (which is a bad, bad thing for an SLR lens) I may not be entitled to my money back – depending on how the lens was listed. If the seller simply said ‘SLR lens, Canon Eos fit’ and the lens is an SLR lens Canon Eos fit I’m unlikely to have recourse even though I won’t want to use the lens due to the mould. However, if the seller had written ‘in good condition’ anywhere then I can argue to have my money back.

Do you play the second-hand game?

It’s a difficult juggling game – maintaining your consumer rights while still getting a bargain – and not everyone wants to play it. Which? Convo commenter Carole likes to play the game:

‘These are austere times, so why not buy second hand? I have over the years bought many electrical items second hand, and to be fair I haven’t had any problems.’

David makes sure to properly research items before buying second hand:

‘Equally some things are well worth buying second hand if you first research what a good product/model is, know what it costs new and then look at buying from somebody with a good record on eBay. For example, buying a good pair of Hi-Fi speakers, and amplifier and a CD player is much much cheaper [than buying new].’

While I may be inclined to buy camera lenses and clothes second hand, I’m far more wary over big ticket electrical items like laptops. However, I did buy a second-hand sofa – although that was from a retailer, not a private seller.

What items would you buy second hand? Would you buy from a private seller or just from a retailer?

Which of these would you buy second hand (multiple choice)? Cars, motorbikes (78%, 799 Votes) Books (77%, 789 Votes) Furniture (64%, 657 Votes) Bicycles (49%, 503 Votes) Clothes (42%, 426 Votes) Jewelry and watches (37%, 376 Votes) Hand tools (36%, 372 Votes) Kitchenware (eg crockery, cutlery) (25%, 259 Votes) Smaller gadgets (eg camera, mobile phone) (23%, 238 Votes) Power tools (21%, 214 Votes) Big kitchen appliances (eg washing machine, fridge) (19%, 198 Votes) Big ticket electricals (eg TV, PC, Hi-Fi) (18%, 186 Votes) Small kitchen appliances (eg kettle, microwave) (9%, 97 Votes) Other - tell us in the comments (4%, 37 Votes) Total Voters: 1,023