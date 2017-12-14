/ Shopping

What keeps you loyal?

14
Profile photo of Ellie Simmonds Ellie Simmonds Senior researcher
Comments 14

This question might not be as straightforward as it appears. Customer loyalty is big business – but do the likes of Tesco and Amazon always deserve our devotion?

Which brands are you most loyal to? It isn’t always as straightforward as it first appears.

On paper, I probably look like I’m loyal to Amazon. As a working mum with two small children, Amazon Prime’s next-day deliveries have saved my bacon on many occasions. I also regularly watch Prime video, read Kindle books and use my new Fire tablet.

But I don’t feel at all loyal to Amazon. In fact, when I think about it, I would much rather spend my money elsewhere. Clearly loyalty is not as simple as it first seems.

Shopper loyalty

We recently quizzed shoppers on the retailers, providers and services they felt most loyal to, and the results were eye-opening. Supermarket giant Tesco came out top, followed by Amazon and Nationwide.

But it isn’t as simple as that – Tesco was also named as the brand that other shoppers felt least loyal towards. It seems that the more a customer engages with a brand, the more likely they are to have strong feelings towards it one way or another.

The power of brand loyalty is illustrated by the way customers talk about their relationship with brands – often in similar terms to the way they think about relationships with family and friends.

One Nationwide customer said:

‘I emerged from a divorce with virtually nothing. Nationwide “took me in”, they helped me build everything back up again. They’re straight, honest and reliable… I would never think of switching from them.’

While a Tesco customer said:

‘I feel part of the Tesco family, the products are good, any few complaints we have had are easily dealt with to our advantage.’

Harnessed properly, loyalty can bring huge benefits to both consumers and the brands themselves. But left unchecked, it risks customers being exposed to bad customer service, poor quality and rip-off pricing.

Cost of loyalty

Does loyalty pay? Well, it depends. Many of you will be aware that people who stay with the same energy, telecoms or insurance provider rarely get the best deal. Our research found that customers who stick with these providers risk losing out on hundreds of pounds of savings every year.

Harnessed properly, loyalty can bring benefits to both customers and the brands themselves. But left unchecked, it risks a bad service and rip-off pricing.

So how can you make sure your loyalty works to your advantage? Think carefully when you feel a strong emotional connection to a brand. Take a step back. Do you actually rate it for quality, customer service or (like me with Amazon) convenience?

Are you loyal to a particular retailer or provider? What is that keeps you loyal?

Comments
14
Member
alfa says:
Today 10:28

What has happened to the fuzzy pink face on 404 – page not found? I rather liked it.

We now have a robot as the link doesn’t work for recently quizzed shoppers

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 11:31

Sorry, Alfa – my mistake there 🙁

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
alfa says:
Today 10:39

I don’t think I am loyal to any brand in particular, maybe First Direct, but if I they changed in such a way that I didn’t like, they would lose me pronto.

It is more a case of using or buying a brand as long as it delivers to your satisfaction rather than loyalty.

I have loyalty cards for many brands ranging from supermarkets, stores, on-line stores, hotels and airlines. If they are offered free, I get one. I don’t go out of my way to use them, so don’t make the most of them, but sometimes get something in return.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
VynorHill says:
Today 11:22

Loyalty is a many faceted concept. It implies continued use of the same organisation , with or without any emotional need. It also implies the repetitive use of an organisation because they have supplied our requirements efficiently and do what we want them to. One is also loyal because the personnel are kind and considerate and it is a pleasure to deal with them. Loyalty is also there when, like my bank, they have, for x years given me a working current account and there is no reason to change and thus no change is made. In this last case, however, there is no loyalty in return. Loyalty can also equate with convenience. If a major supermarket is the only one in proximity, then that is where one goes. To earn loyalty where there is competition, requires the store to provide more than the opposition. However, again, in my case, habit leads me to one store without rationalising the choice. I then get angry with them when I have to shop elsewhere, but still go back.
If loyalty is simply an emotional attachment because one feels that the organisation actually cares about you, as a person, then it is only the small outfits that really count and loyalty equates with personal contact. For me, loyalty is also about committing to an organisation, club or society. Once committed, I would expect to participate fully in the activities and give back some of the pleasure of being a member. Thus I feel loyal and that’s different from any type of loyalty to a commercial concern.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 11:43

I think “loyalty” is mis-used in this context. I see it as meaning sticking by something or. more usually, someone through thick and thin, particularly family and close friends. In commercial relationships I’d see it as more like “considered inertia”.

I stay with the AA despite them trying on an inflated premium each year which I negotiate easily to a much lower figure; I know from experience they are helpful when it matters and can afford to stay with them even though Green Flag might be cheaper. I use Amazon for no other reason than convenience and price; self interest. We do most of our food shopping at M&S – we like their range and quality, friendly staff and, on the rare occasion we have had a problem, it has been resolved without fuss to our satisfaction. Our bank has proved over many years to be reliable, a friendly and helpful branch.

But I am not “loyal” to them; were they to transgress in a major way and if I found an unsatisfactory respose I would weigh up my options and decide whether to change. Not out of spite, but self interest again.

To organisations of any size we are no more than an anonymous customer; they have no reason to give me special treatment, just treat our relationship on a commercial basis.

I’m a little confused by the intro. It says people are most loyal to Tesco, but least loyal to the brand. Does that mean they like the store, but not own-name products? Or is this just confusion about what “loyalty” means?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
VynorHill says:
Today 12:05

I really like “considered inertia” Malcolm. One for the file of phrases.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jim Davidson says:
Today 12:48

Jimda65,
Why I’m loyal to my bank is that I don’t want to jump from one bank to another, This is the only reason I have. I’v always had a busy life but now I’v retired, I’m looking for an easy life, I don’t want to be looking over my back all the time.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
wavechange says:
Today 12:52

I tend to continue to use companies that have not caused me problems or have been helpful if something has gone wrong. NatWest Bank may not do well in ratings but they have provided impeccable service to me. Apple computers have behaved impeccably for me both at home and at work and when I did have a major problem with a laptop it was sorted out free of charge over two years after the one year guarantee had expired. My VW cars have cost little in repairs with one exception, when there was a major engine problem. I was given a new engine free of charge, again two years after the guarantee had expired, though I did have to pay for fitting. My present VW is five and a half years old and has not needed any repairs. My trust in the company has largely disappeared thanks to the the emissions cheating and the time the company took to make amends. I’ve used Tesco for years, mainly because of convenience, but now that Morrisons is my nearest supermarket I only use Tesco If I go into town – the Tesco car park provides free parking for three hours.

Rather than haggling with insurance companies that push up premiums I go elsewhere. I then call the outgoing company to explain why I no longer need their service and to ask them not to send marketing information in future.

The only companies that I actually want to support are small businesses such as printing companies that I use in connection with charity work.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Member
william says:
Today 18:18

Err Natwest won’t touch them even if you paid me too. Turned me down for a £5k loan when I was 21. Still when I started earning £5k a month I had a wee smile on my face at their expense.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
Today 15:23

Loyalty to a major company generally implies no reciprocation in my experience. I have had an account with John Lewis for nigh on fifty years and we do buy a lot from them, but that is usually on the basis of price, convenience, and better design than other outlets within range. But there is little genuine loyalty in return. I know that I can have a John Lewis loyalty card and get a cup of tea and a bun but we don’t need that so don’t bother. There is no feeling of preferred customer status, or beneficial customer rewards, unlike at an independent department store in Norwich which recognises long-standing customers as ‘Friends’ and has special customer evenings several times a year with 20% discounts, special offers in different categories from time to time, and pre-sale buying opportunities; unfortunately their product range is limited but they do what they are good at, offer high quality and very good service at reasonable prices, and treat customers with much more respect than other stores.

I make an exception in the case of my building society where I have a current account. I have been with the Nationwide and its predecessors for over fifty years as a mortgagor, saver/investor, and as a retail banking customer. There are exclusive loyalty savings accounts with superior terms and conditions and with better interest rates according to length of membership. I see my relationship with Nationwide as genuine mutuality.

Even though it is our nearest big supermarket and we go there frequently we could never feel loyal to Tesco because I think their pricing and their product-stocking policies are far too calculating of their own advantage. Lines are summarily de-listed so familiar products, or alternatives to their own-label goods, are no longer available, and they have allowed the quality of their ordinary lines to fall in favour of their premium lines which are no better than other retailers’ mid-range items. If you shop in Tesco and want Bourbon biscuits it’s their own and no others. For limited brand choice M&S is preferable because their own-brand merchandise is generally superior. It is noticeable that under Tesco’s brand-match scheme the savings are now infinitesimal – spend £65 and find you have saved just one penny against the same items at Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons; this is not good enough from a company with the enormous buying power and market control of Tesco. Our preferred supermarket overall for the weekly shop is Sainsbury’s for product range, quality and value but their Nectar reward system is extremely calculating to ensure it is virtually impossible to benefit from it.

Many retailers, including John Lewis, are no longer offering other brands, or products from other manufacturers, unless they are at a significantly higher price than their own-label goods. In particular, in their own stores, JL’s own lines are only competing against high-price lines and designer brands. Of course, alternatives might be available at other shops in the area but that involves a trek and occasional disappointment. Generally we try to get everything we need under one roof or within a close distance.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
william says:
Today 18:21

I tend to stick with companies that haven’t upset me too much. Even if there are cheaper alternatives. Although having said that once my current delivery saver runs its course I may switch to a new supermarket. I was surprised the one I left 2 years ago hasn’t tried to win me back. Otherwise I would have gone back sooner.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
Today 21:00

In the article in the January 2018 Which?Magazine, Ellie says “. . . make sure you are getting real benefits from your brand relationships – or take your custom elsewhere”. I commented earlier on my ‘brand relationship’ with John Lewis and how I was a bit disappointed that they didn’t do much to establish and recognise loyalty in a meaningful way. The problem is that we have already demonstrated to the JL Partnership that we are unlikely to take our custom elsewhere so they have little incentive to enhance our connection to them. As for taking our custom elsewhere . . . Where to? There are no other stores in the entire county that come anywhere close to their standard and have almost everything we want except food and clothing under one roof. And they know it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
Today 21:20

Reference was made in the January Magazine article to how people feel so little loyalty to Boots. This is quite a turn-round because Boots used to be one of the most liked and trusted shops on the high street, noted for good quality but economical products, a conscientious attitude towards their customers, and responsible and reliable retailing. They were the first port of call for anything medicinal and for a wide range of household requirements. They have let this reputation slip away from them and the supermarkets have quickly filled the vacuum by selling all the toiletries, cosmetics, and personal products that any household needs, and by establishing pharmacies within their larger stores they have also cut out the prescription and self-medication trade that Boots used as the cornerstone of their business. Asda has even muscled in on the optician service and taken a good slice of the action. What do people go to Boots for these days? Complex medicaments, perfumes and make-up, mother & baby lines, sandwiches and unhealthy snacks & drinks, and a veritable jumble sale of novelties and fancy goods. Boots has for some time been noted for ‘distress purchases’ – things you don’t want but have to have. They didn’t sell things to their customers, they just bought them as a necessity and used the ‘loyalty’ card to get them slightly cheaper.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Ward says:
Today 21:27

There is an amusing little comment in the January Magazine article on Lloyds Bank: “. . . a recent campaign showed its symbolic black horse taking centre stage as the backdrop to a sequence of life-changing events”. That’s quite a dramatic turn to pull off successfully. What a clever little one-trick pony!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions