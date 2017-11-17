Black Friday: It may be named after just one day but it’s increasingly becoming an altogether lengthier affair. Many shops have started their Black Friday sales already. So have you picked up some early deals yet?

The day itself is next week; Friday, 24 November to be exact. And since images of shoppers pushing and shoving each other to grab the best deals were broadcast a few years ago, Black Friday is slowly becoming more of an extended sales period in the UK.

This makes sense, given the date – falling the day after the US Thanksgiving – is meaningless this side of the pond. It minimises the crowds, the pushing, the shoving and the time pressure to buy.

This year it seems the annual Black Friday sales have started even earlier than ever.

Three of the biggest Black Friday retailers have already kicked off their discounts. Sales at Argos and Currys started earlier this week. And Amazon’s Black Friday sales are due to kick off today (Friday 17 November).

I’ve had my eye on a particular tablet for a while now, but being ever-the-cynical shopper I have refused to buy it before Black Friday. I’m hoping there’s a good chance it might be discounted. But I also know the so-called ‘deals’ are not always what they seem.

We tracked 178 deals for three months before and two months after Black Friday in 2015, and discovered that 49% of them were actually cheapest on a day other than Black Friday.

Only 8% of the Black Friday deals we looked at were one-day-only offers, where Black Friday was cheaper than any other day in those five months.

So make sure to do some price research and read reviews of the products before you buy to avoid making an expensive mistake.

If you’re wondering how to make sure you get a good deal in the Black Friday sales, our Black Friday advice guide help you with savvy shopping tips, products to look out for and deals to be wary of this year.

Let us know if you have picked up any early Black Friday bargains or if you’re holding out for the day itself. Is there something you’ve been watching for a while to see if the discount really is a good as it seems?

Tell us your tips on bagging great deals this Black Friday… and let us know if you’re pleased with your purchases!