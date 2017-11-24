/ Shopping

Your views: Black Friday 2017

Black Friday
Profile photo of Alex Whittle Alex Whittle Social & Community Engagement Officer
It’s officially the run-up to ‘the most wonderful time of the year’. This means the Christmas lights are on, the mince pies are being eaten and the high streets and the internet are awash with reminders that today is officially (drum roll…) BLACK FRIDAY.

Yes, that’s right. Love it or loathe it, it looks like the US import, which has been gaining pace in the UK since 2010, is here to stay.

But after our investigation into 35 Black Friday deals from last year found that 60% were either available at the same price or cheaper at other times of the year, and the sales starting earlier and lasting longer, it’s no surprise that everyone seems to have an opinion on it.

Here’s what you’ve had to say about the sales event in the past week…

Which? Conversation community member, Bishbut, kicked off our conversation on bagging a bargain by asking why companies are cutting their prices by so much:

Bargains, maybe? But just a way of retailers disposing of things that most people will not want to buy, or things that they might have had for a long time. Another excuse to get people to visit their store to look at a bargain then they can persuade them to buy things they did not need.’ 

Geoffsky made a fair point about where the bargains really come from:

‘If the retailer can offer a super bargain for the goods now, it’s either overpriced in the first place, or just old stock they need to get rid of.’

Over on Facebook, Verity had us thinking not just about the effect Black Friday has on our bank accounts, but also on our planet.

While Janet Davies would rather the event didn’t exist in the UK altogether.

Our poll on Twitter also suggested most of you weren’t fans…

But not everyone is so dubious. DarrenJohnstone remindied us that there are still bargains to be had:

‘Playstation VR £80 off, plus a free SKYRIM game, I couldn’t NOT buy one. Also got an etop up £20 discount. Total £230 collecting from Argos tonight.’

Fabrizio was similarly impressed:

‘Nest thermostat for £155! That was a bargain for me.’

While Suzi Lubi’s interest was piqued by some reduced beauty products.

Now that Black Friday is upon us, we’d love to know what you think. Have you managed to get your hands on an unbelievable deal? Or are you avoiding the event altogether?

Ian says:
Today 14:31

I have today managed to get two important presents and saved over £100 in the process. I’ve been watching the cost for months, and not once had they come down to the price they were today in John Lewis. I think you have to be very cautious but you can do well if you shop around.

Alex Whittle says:
Today 16:20

That’s great to hear you were able to get some bargains today. Has it changed your opinion on Black Friday?

Ian says:
Today 16:30

Not really. It’s useful at this point in time, though.

