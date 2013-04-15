I’m fed up with companies not treating their customers properly. Companies have to get their act together and improve their customer service, and we need your help…

There’s no getting away from the fact that customer service matters – in our survey of 2,000 Brits, 61% said they had avoided a company because of its bad customer service reputation.

And now our research has uncovered the most common customer service problems in the UK. These range from complaints not being taken seriously, to staff knowledge not being up to scratch.

My first thought when I read the results was that we’ve all been there. From the person on the end of the phone whose main aim is to pass the buck, to the shop assistants who have plenty of time to chat to each other but not to give you the help you need.

And some of us get it much worse than others – just spare a thought for the 2% of people who have been sworn at!

Real Customers, Real Service

At Which? we regularly get emails, tweets, letters and phone calls from people who are in despair because they’ve been badly treated by a company that’s not willing to sort out their problem. And we’ve had enough. Not of your stories, but of bad customer service. We think it’s time to make a stand and we need your help.

We want you to share your stories about good and bad customer service. We’ll use this information to put customer service at the heart of our articles, to highlight good and bad practice, to get companies to raise their game, and to arm you with the advice you need to beat the baddies.

Good and bad customer service

I’ll kick things off. One of my most frustrating experiences of bad customer service was a Sainsbury’s shop assistant who wouldn’t help me track down peanut butter as, according to him, it didn’t exist. But I’ve also had plenty of good experiences, such as a waiter at the restaurant chain Ping Pong who chatted with my kids and made my toddler laugh.

So tell us your stories, both good and bad, to help us improve customer service for everyone.