/ Shopping

Which shops play the most annoying background music?

1620
Fingers in ears
Profile photo of Lisa Barber Lisa Barber Deputy Home Editor
Comments 1620

We’ve had lots of requests to cover annoying music in shops, from radio stations in supermarkets to pop hits in tech stores. So we want to know which shops and music irritates you the most.

A bunch of Which? members have been in in touch to tell us how annoying they find it when they’re forced to listen to music in shops.

I must admit, I only ever notice if it’s a song I particularly don’t like – or if it’s too early in November for me to be able to stomach festive pop.

I’ve got particularly fond memories of Gorillaz’s ‘Dare’ coming on in a clothes shop, and all the customers and staff spontaneously dancing along. But, for me, shop music is generally something that usually washes over me. Or does it?

How music in shops affects you

There have been numerous studies that have discovered that the volume, speed and type of music played does have an effect on a shopper’s behaviour.

Unsurprisingly, loud music makes people spend less time in a shop. If you’re in a supermarket, music doesn’t affect how much you buy, but it does mean you make your way through the store more quickly. This means that the supermarket can get customers in and out more quickly, freeing up space in the car park and at tills, without seeing a drop in profits.

Slower music is likely to result in shoppers spending more time in a store, and thus buying more. And classical music is more likely to make people spend more compared to pop.

But if a shop gets the type of music wrong (the latest pop hits for over-25s, or easy listening for under-25s) then customers reportedly think that they’ve spent more time in store than they actually have.

So, with all this research to hand, which shops are getting their music wrong and what is it that’s irritating their customers so much? Are there any particular shops that stand out for you for their poorly-chosen, too-loud music? Or are you a shop worker who’s being driven mad by the same songs being played on a loop?

And do you feel the same about music in restaurants and pubs?

Comments
1620
Guest
Chris Z says:
17 May 2016

what about good memorable comebacks to the continual excuses staff and businesses make for having it?

My favorite is when they ask if I have found everything I was looking for. My reply is ” Yes, there is something I was looking for. I couldn’t find the off switch for the music in your store.”

It’s interesting that often the cashier feels the same way.

5
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Colin Steeples says:
23 May 2016

Shopping at ASDA when you have to hear the absolutely dire present day pop music drives me out. It is terrible. At least Morrisons seem to play the older better stuff. Why cant they play a bit of light classical music

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dorothy
Guest
Dorothy says:
31 May 2016

Delighted to say that, according to the Pipedown website, one of the top three “offenders” in this conversation, M&S, has “listened to customer feedback, and the licence to play music in all our stores has now been cancelled with effect from 1st June 2016”. Many thanks to M&S but also to Which? for highlighting this problem. Let’s hope that the other two top offenders, B&Q and the Co-op, might follow suit.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
31 May 2016

That’s great Dorothy! Here’s a link to this announcement on the Pipeddown website: http://pipedown.org.uk/marks-and-spencer-stops-its-piped-music/ Well done!

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
31 May 2016

Well this is a turn up for the book. Barely a week ago I was again criticising M&S in the Which? Conversation on a good shopping exprience for not listening to their customers and now . . . Hey Presto! . . . they have come to their senses. Perhaps they couldn’t hear us over the din. Do you think they have been reading this column?

As Dorothy says, now we have to keep the pressure up on B&Q and the Coop. I know for a fact that the staff in neither chain like the music – they tend to be of a more mature demographic, and even Bill the Bodger and his mates who use B&Q for their supplies prefer what they listen to on their tinny radios while messing up your house.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 May 2016

Neither of the M&S stores that I visit has played music except at Christmas. Having encountered ones that do play music, I have been lucky.

-1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
31 May 2016

We’ve double confirmed this with M&S, they told us:

“We’re focused on putting the customer at the heart of everything we do, this decision is the result of extensive research and feedback from our customers and colleagues”.

🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Richard M says:
31 May 2016

Brilliant news! Hooray! Joy! At last I can go back to shopping in my favourite clothing store. As I reported here last year, I pointed out the huge Which? Conversation response to M&S (in a real paper letter!), and their reply didn’t even mention Which?! What a difference in attitude; this new CEO seems to be a listener, thank goodness. I will certainly write to congratulate him.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Richard M says:
31 May 2016

Thank you so much for your interest, Patrick. I have been thinking that Which? has gone very quiet on this issue which affects so many consumers, so it’s good to know that you are still there.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
31 May 2016

Was that a two for one offer? 🙁

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
31 May 2016

Morrisons is the nearest supermarket to my new home. I’m not planning to use it much because it plays music throughout the store. Tesco is a bit further but in addition to the lack of music, it provides plenty of convenient parking for the town centre.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Beryl
Guest
Beryl says:
31 May 2016

This is excellent news for everyone affected by music in stores.

A much bigger problem for me is the bugs that are floating around in the air in large stores and supermarkets which can lay me low for at least 2 weeks feeling very ill after visiting them. I have never experienced any repercussions from music played in these places but am delighted to hear that the efforts of the people who have has paid off.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dax5
Guest
Dax5 says:
1 June 2016

Marks and Spencers have just announced that they are turning off music in their shops. They say that the decision is based on “extensive research and feedback from our customers and colleagues.” Why then were staff instructed to tell everyone who complained that no one else complained and everyone else liked it?

This is great news; I hope other stores and shopping centres follow suit.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
1 June 2016

Why then were staff instructed to tell everyone who complained that no one else complained and everyone else liked it?” Because there is a corporate bullying culture on the high street brought about by the recession and fierce competition. It’s not until the City gets the willies about sales figures and profits that the management changes tack, and then grudgingly.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Angel of the North says:
3 June 2016

There are times when I have gone home in tears because of staff/management responses in shops. The CoOp has been the nastiest, with Morrison’s second.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Dax5
Guest
Dax5 says:
1 June 2016

Sorry, I came late to the party and didn’t realise that people had already commented on M&S. I forgot that new posts appear at the bottom instead of the top as with most comments sections, so I thought no one had posted yet.

I was so excited that I can now return to my local M&S to browse again that I posted without looking properly. This is really great news for those of us driven mad by loud music or those with a hearing impairment.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
1 June 2016

Your comment prompts me to observe that M&S did not cite the impact on people with a hearing impairment as a reason for their action – it was all down to their “extensive research” [??] and their diligent attention to feedback from their customers and colleagues.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
2 June 2016

Hi all, we’ve published the good news about M&S in this new conversation: https://conversation.which.co.uk/shopping/music-marks-and-spencer-pipedown-muzak/

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ann Gordon says:
20 June 2016

Some years ago, when everybody’s favourite chemist (Boots!)starting palying noise (I refuse to associate the sound with music), I asked a young male assistant why on earth Boots had started this. His reply: “Well, the customers have asked for it”. Says it all!
Ann

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Stobart says:
17 July 2016

Some moron has decided to reintroduce piped muzak at Tescos, Drayton, Norwich. I complained to customer services who said they would pass my comments on to the manager.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Vic Newey says:
19 July 2016

Walked out of Morrisons in Redditch today, music was overloud & much worse when you were under one of the ceiling speakers, why should I be forced to listen to someone elses choice of music !, if Morrisons continue I will shop elsewhere

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of isuze
Guest
isuze says:
29 December 2016

I wasn’t quite sure what to do with this comment as it’s rather a mixed media moan (an alliterative complaint!).

As well as playing music or having televisions blaring in a corner, it looks as if we are to be “treated” to artificial scenting now. The BBC reports that Lloyd’s bank is going to pump artificial scents around their branches; it must be pretty strong as a spokeswoman has said, that in the London branch they are trialling it in, you can smell it on the High St.

I have developed a problem with artificial perfumes as they make my sinus problems much worse and I avoid them as much as I can. I buy unscented toiletries and cleaning products. I don’t want companies to attempt to manipulate my mood with rubbish music and artificial scents; the smell of good coffee, sweet peas or laundry fresh off the line will lift my mood, artificial perfumes just make me sneeze and feel ill.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
29 December 2016

I would be tempted to leave particularly pungent mothballs all round the branch to counteract the scent. Alternatively go to the counter wearing a gas mask and make them listen carefully to what you are saying.

It’s good to have an alliterative complaint – it makes a change from all the illiterate ones.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Georgie says:
19 May 2017

Just out of interest has anyone noticed the Muzak at Homebase?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions