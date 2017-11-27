/ Shopping

Will you be buying an alternative advent calendar this year?

Advent calendars
Profile photo of Melanie Train Melanie Train Sub-editor
December is nearly upon us and so some of you will be opening the first door of your advent calendar this week. But what will you find behind it?

A taster of craft beer? A pork scratching? Some luxury beauty products? Yes, Christmas 2017 is clearly the year of the alternative advent calendar.

As a child, the closest most of my friends and I got to an advent calendar was if we followed the instructions on Blue Peter and made our own out of old Christmas cards.

In fairness, some would have an old one that was brought down from the loft year on year. The doors just about still hanging on and almost certainly revealing the Christmassy scene behind.

Sometime in the early 1990s, when my nephew was on the scene, chocolate-filled calendars appeared in supermarkets. And as various relatives bought him one (and did so every year until he left for university), he was guaranteed a pre-breakfast chocolate treat for 24 days on the trot.

Christmas shopping in Topshop in the late Noughties, I was drawn to a box containing 24 windows and each one stuffed with jewellery. Struck by how novel it was, I racked my brains as to who I could buy it for, before realising that it would be 25 days out of date by the time Christmas arrived.

Event of advent

Since then, I’ve noticed various permutations on the idea. There have been advent calendars for beer/gin/prosecco/whisky lovers, featuring 24 miniature cans or bottles, and those stuffed with two dozen clothing accessories for fashionistas who frequent high-street stores.

But this year, alternative advent calendars seem to be everywhere. And just like festive-themed food, these advent calendars are getting ever more inventive.

Asda is doing an advent calendar for cheese lovers; Greggs is selling one stuffed with tokens you can swap for baked goods; John Lewis has one for fans of pork scratchings and Selfridges offers one filled with mince pies.

There are even advent calendars for pets.

And if you like your beauty products you’re really spoilt for choice, with seemingly every brand and chain store you can think of jumping on this advent calendar craze.

Unwanted gifts

Given that the cost of some of the more high-end luxury calendars can run into three figures, are they actually worth buying?

Many who bought YouTube sensation Zoella’s 12 days of Christmas advent calendar didn’t think so. The vlogger’s collaboration with Boots was on sale for £50 but was found to contain about only £20 worth of goods – leaving many feeling understandably ripped off.

A separate investigation found that chocolate-filled calendars selling for £2 can contain as little as 70p worth of chocolate… Ebenezer Scrooge springs to mind.

Do you have an advent calendar to count down Christmas? Have you bought an alternative one this year? Or have you noticed any particularly extravagant or unusual ones for sale? Do you like them or do you think they’re totally unnecessary?

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 15:22

This depends on how you view the word “advent ” . Traditionally Advent calendars signified the days till Christmas celebrating the birth of Christ (pbuh ) as the majority of the population of Britain no longer believe in the Christian religion I think it is totally hypocritical to continue to use them as a means of ticking off the days to a religious event. I actually think its more honest to change it and say its the (commercial ) EVENT of opening all those Xmas presents you got , so I dont criticize all the commercialization of them just the fact they keep using the word “Advent ” . Be honest – “shame the Devil ” you know in your heart its all to do with selling you something to make a big profit by covering it in Xmas scenes , its a very profitable time of the year for businesses , so support them and give generously to their ever expanding coffers in off-shore regimes , you know it makes sense –dont you ?

Member
Ian says:
Today 15:48

Advent calenders are one of the few things retailers and manufacturers can sell at full price. I remember them from when I was a little kipper, when they were all themed on the traditional Xmas story in the New Testament. But now there’s a £10,000 one, with drams of rare whiskies inside, which isn’t quite in the original spirit… 🙂

Unlike Xmas itself, Advent is a purely Christian tradition, so it’s tricky when the current batch of offerings contain fragrances other than Myrrh and cost a great deal more.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 16:08

One of my sons bought a wooden-drawer advent calendar – empty – but then filled each one with a small gift for his partner. Several were free – from visiting the cosmetics counters of different brands in a department store and being given samples.

Like any form of present, these calendars are what we choose them to be and it is surely up to individuals to decide how to treat their loved ones? But, like Easter eggs, the value is in the thought, not the content.

Member
Lauren Deitz says:
Today 16:18

What a great idea, Malcolm. That sounds like far better value than some of the advent calendars on sale.

Member
Melanie Train says:
Today 16:24

Agreed – that’s such a lovely idea, Malcolm.

Member
Ian says:
Today 16:43

For several years we used to make up our own crackers for the kids, which they appreciated well into their teens. The problem was simply that we ran out of sufficiently interesting things that would fit inside a cracker and which didn’t break the bank.

Member
Patrick Steen says:
Today 18:33

We used to make our own crackers too! The best bit was writing our own jokes 😀 I think you’d be good at that Ian…

Member
Ian says:
Today 18:57

It’s very fulfilling, isn’t it? Instead of the standard cracker tat, which no one really uses, the recipients get something they really value. And it’s great fun making the actual crackers. I’m all for home made advent calendars and crackers.

Member
malcolm r says:
Today 18:27

Perhaps you need a box of these to fill, Ian 🎄

Member
Ian says:
Today 18:33

🙂 It did become, eventually, a search to find the largest kit crackers, but the kids did love pulling them. Great times. We’re just waiting for the grandchildren to start arriving.

