Can you study for a degree in two years?

Would a two-year degree make financial sense or would it be too rushed?

The government has revealed plans for ‘fast-track’ degree courses that take two years to complete rather than the usual three.

Although the fees would be the same, students would save money by not having to fork out for a third year of living costs.

The idea isn’t new: the US, Australia and some parts of Asia already have accelerated forms of degrees.

So, like taking an intensive driving course to get a licence in a fraction of the time, can the university experience be condensed into two years? And should it?

Finances

As an 18-year-old from a large family, going to uni meant moving to a whole new city and acquiring a newfound sense of freedom. For me, two years just wouldn’t have been enough.

That said, my student loans and tuition fees back then were considerably less than students studying in England face today, which can be up to £28,000.

With non-repayable grants no longer available to help with living costs, two-year degrees could have their financial merits.

Mature students juggling studying with work and family would also benefit from the shake-up, as a year less spent at uni would mean a year less spent on childcare costs.

Similarly, students who live at home, perhaps less connected to the extracurricular aspects of uni life and more focused on the qualification at the end, may welcome a shorter degree.

Uni options

But would you miss out on the ‘uni experience’?

Or perhaps a four-year course, where you spend a year studying abroad or working in your chosen industry, would suit you better.

Taking it back to the driving analogy, maybe uni should be a ‘means to an end’ if you know the direction you’re going in and can get on your chosen path quicker.

Would a two-year course suit you or would you prefer to study for longer? If you’re a parent of a student who’s off to uni soon, would it be a good option for your child? Or, if you could have your time again, would you choose this route?