Prepare yourself for parenthood

Mother and baby
Charlotte Fitzgerald New Initiatives Manager
Welcome to Which? Conversation’s Prepare For Parenthood page. You’ve been on a journey of discovery and now the fun really begins!

Working for Which? means I generally expect to have lots of info on how to get the most from things and make informed choices. Having a baby can throw that all out the window. I made an informed choice about where to give birth and streamlined the kitting out process by investing in a number of Which? Best Buys. But what do I do now the baby is here?

I found I learned the most by getting to know my baby and sharing things with friends, families and other new parents I met. So, in the spirit of sharing, here are some of my top tips for new parents.

Say ‘yes, please!’ when someone offers to help

I’m very fortunate that my parents live close by and came around every week to change our bed linen for the first six weeks. I had an emergency cesarean and was surprised by how immobile I was so I relied heavily on people helping me. The fresh bed linen was a small gesture but so luxurious. I felt like I was living in a hotel in those early weeks with meals on wheels being brought round by both sets of grandparents.

Use technology to your advantage

I was a bit reluctant to use any ‘development’ apps. I feel babies develop in different ways at different stages. But I loved (and still use) an app called Feed Baby. I used it to document feeds, temperatures, and medicine. I’ve found that so helpful, especially when sleep deprived and questioning just how long that temperature has lasted or when I last gave paracetamol.

Do a good deed

We’ll all have those days when it’s a miracle you managed to brush your hair / eat a sandwich / make it out the house (delete as appropriate). If you see someone at a playgroup or other parent gathering reach out and say hi. I remember speaking to a lady who had come out for second time in four months and had got two buses to get to the playgroup only to sit shyly in the corner. It’s new to us all and we’re definitely all out of our comfort zone.

Join online support groups

My son is now a year and a half and a fussy eater. I belong to a brilliant closed food group on Facebook (closed being the ideal thing for me – I’m sure my friends aren’t interested in how many pancakes my son ate for breakfast). It’s called Friendly First Foods and there’s a great network of parents sharing nutritious recipes and despairing when the dinner ends up on the floor.

Don’t be afraid to swap and trade

My networks of mums are really good at swapping things out. If it doesn’t work for one baby it might work for another. I’ll never forget a good friend who stepped in to donate her Ewan the Sheep when ours packed in!

I hope I’ve helped guide you through at least part of the maze that is early parenthood with our tips. All that’s left for me to do is welcome you to use this space to continue that journey and share tips and advice with other parents.

Lisa.B says:
Today 13:09

So true! I pretended to be superwoman in the early days, but quickly learnt to say yes whenever someone offered to do some dishes or make me a cup of tea. I also had the same approach to apps, and found one called Glow Baby which was really helpful for keeping track of feeds with my twins as you can easily switch between each child in the app. Especially when my brain wasn’t functioning on only a few hours of sleep.

duncan lucas says:
Today 13:31

Its fascinating to see the vast change in society from the close family group where the young person gets advice to this modern independent , semi-isolationist society where the Web is mother/father/grandparents . Its a bit scary as it allows big advertising to influence and control all aspects of the modern life. Its no wonder some people have to attend their doctor if the internet goes down.

alex says:
Today 14:35

We also found joining a closed Facebook group that was focused on parents in our local area really valuable. This was particularly so as we had only recently moved there and didn’t have a strong network of friends to call on.
Through this group parents post tips, questions they need help with, areas and classes of interest and bits and bobs they want to sell or pass on to others.

Heleste says:
Today 16:22

I agree that using apps and communities such as closed Facebook groups can have benefits especially when you don’t have family or a network to rely on in the vicinity. It is also very daunting walking into a play group or rhyme-time when everybody else seems to know each other and are instinctively aware of all these unwritten rules of engagement but persevere and you might find that it is something you start to look forward to.
As a new parent, it is natural that you want to talk about your baby, celebrate the little things and lament the struggles and therefor those ‘comparison conversations’ are inevitable. So I would like to add to all those great tips above to always remember that even though your child might not sleep through the night, are slow to teeth, doesn’t like dancing or singing etc… etc… that it is OK. Your child is unique and so are you. Just do your best and don’t be afraid to admit if you are struggling.

Luke Scott says:
Today 16:27

Me and my wife took part in local NCT classes. The best benefit from those classes were the people we meet. The ladies set up a WhatsApp group so they could talk to each other. This was the best idea ever in my opinion.
It meant when the babies were up late at night (or early morning) they could message each other, it was nice just knowing other babies would refuse to sleep as well.
Also anytime they was thinking of buying a certain product, buying a different brand of milk/nappies or even just have a moan about us men it gave them a option to do so.
It worked so well us men created our own WhatsApp group – however this just became another group chat about football scores.

