Mother’s Day: flowers should never fail

As far as my mother is concerned, flowers always make a great gift. They’re not something that she would buy for herself and she loves having them in the house. But are they a failsafe gift?

Do you remember Mothering Sunday when you were a child and you had no money to buy a gift? I do. I would wake my lazy little brother, we’d slip into the garden and take a selection of the best looking daffodils, pop them in a little vase and carry them upstairs with a cup of tea to my mum. And she loved it.

But these days I don’t hack away at the lovely daffs in the garden, much to my mother’s appreciation. In fact, it seems all a bit more complicated. Last year I decided to up my game, by ordering a bouquet from a local florist. Little did I know that my decision to trump the usual collection of M&S flowers would be such a complete fail.

Flower fails

So, last year my order of a bouquet of tulips, roses and gerberas failed to arrive on Mother’s Day…

After a phone call to the florist, it turned out that while my order had been placed and my money had been taken, they hadn’t recorded the order at all. Hence the ‘no show’.

Since this fiasco I’m much more cautious about flower deliveries. And especially so since learning that flower delivery failures are apparently not that uncommon.

In fact our recent survey of over 2,000 members of the public found that one in five had experienced problems with ordering flowers online in the past year. And more than half who had this problem were left feeling dissatisfied when their flowers lasted less than five days.

Now, I did manage to get some flowers delivered to my mum by the same florist, and they were very pretty, but this was a few days later as Mother’s Day had cleaned them out of flowers. I wasn’t left overly impressed, but I know that mistakes can happen.

I’ve since learned that I was in fact entitled to a refund for the flowers. I’d paid for a timed delivery which the florist didn’t deliver within, and this counts as a breach of contract. And it turns out that poor quality flowers, not the right flowers and not enough flowers are a breach of contract under the Consumer Rights Act too.

Disappointed by your delivery?

I hope you’ve not found yourself with flower delivery disappointment this Mother’s Day. However, if your flowers weren’t up to the standard you expected then ensure you take this up with the retailer.

By talking to the florist I managed to get to the bottom of the non-delivery and get some nice flowers delivered to my mum, but really I should have had a refund too… if only I’d known.

So this year I’ve picked up the flowers myself, having selected them earlier in the week… where I kept a beady eye on the recording of the order 🙂

Have you experienced flower ordering fails like mine?