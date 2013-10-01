Our investigation into hard-to-open packaging struck a chord with me. I’ve got various family birthdays coming up and I never fail to get annoyed with the ridiculous packaging on many kids’ toys.

You may have seen BBC Watchdog discussing our inaccessible packaging research on BBC1 last Wednesday.

As we talked about the issue on Twitter, the debate soon turned to toys, with Fred Yates telling us he’s had to track down a gadget just to open them:

@WhichConvo @ladyemsy @BBCWatchdog @WhichUK I got a gadget from the poundshop for cutting the hard plastic packaging for toys works well — Fred Yates (@fredyates2) September 25, 2013

Frustrating toy packaging

I usually end up using a pair of scissors, a screwdriver, a knife and pure rage to get a basic toy out of its wrapping.

I’ve no idea why something that’s built to survive a young child playing with it has to come wrapped in plastic and cardboard, with additional plastic ties fastened around various bits. You can even find the odd screw holding the packaging in place, as Fraser shared with us:

@WhichConvo you even get kids toys screwed onto packaging! — Fraser / Friseal (@Fraslet) September 25, 2013

It’s hard enough for an adult to take all of this off, let alone a child. At least if it’s a present for an adult you can let them wield the scissors. But if it’s you having to be the responsible grown-up, you have to remove the wrapping without swearing or cutting yourself while a pair of large, slightly sad eyes look up at you expectantly, wondering why you’re taking so long.

Share your hard-to-open toys

I also deeply resent shrink-wrapped DVDs and CDs, which I find hard to remove without marking the casing, and anything that comes in a plastic clamshell. If you remember, moulded plastic packs were the biggest cause of irritation in our survey, annoying more than half of people.

So it got me thinking about a future news story for Which? magazine, where we’d like to feature the most hard-to-open presents. So think back to your birthday or last Christmas, and let us know more about the gifts that you either bought or received that had the most awkward packaging. Whether it’s toys for your kids or otherwise, share your package opening woes below. Oh, and if you have any pictures, feel free to email them to us.