What baby products do you rate – and which do you slate?

Baby? Check. Car seat, pushchair and highchair? Check. Bottle warmer, nappy stacker and air purifier? Er… check?!

Ask any second-time parent and they’ll tell you their most and least useful suggestions for what to buy for your baby (even if you don’t ask!).

But as a first-time parent, it’s difficult to know what you will and won’t need. You often end up with products that get used every single day and others that remain unopened in their boxes, waiting to be donated to charity or sold on a second-hand baby equipment website.

Having had twins last year, my most useful baby products so far have been stair gates, a smartphone app baby monitor and baby door bouncers. These items have proved to be extremely useful for safety (stair gates), peace of mind (baby monitor) and entertainment – for both me and my twins (door bouncers). And there are many more baby products I’d recommend to anyone who will listen.

On the flip side, my least useful baby products have been two Bumbo seats that were only used for a very short time.

As we don’t have a lot of space at home, I’ve since learnt to wait and see if we can live without a baby product first before buying it. This seems to have reduced my list of least useful baby products thus far.

Buy, buy, baby

Curious to know what others thought, I was drawn to our recent survey that polled over 1,000 parents of children under the age of five on which baby items they found useful and those they found least useful.

Tallying with my own findings, stair gates and the smartphone app baby monitor were in the top 10 most useful baby products.

Interestingly, baby door bouncers fell into the top 10 least useful baby products, but, as I said before, they’ve proved very useful for me.

The research also found that if you avoided the least useful products, you could save yourself up to £400!

Thankfully, I didn’t buy a bottle warmer, nappy stacker or air purifier…

What baby products couldn’t you live without and which have you found have gone unopened or unused, gathering dust in your cupboard?