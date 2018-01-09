Something nippy to dart around town in, an all-terrain beast that can handle any surface or a comforting ride to go long distance. Cars serve multiple purposes, so what’s your vehicle of choice?

Last month, we asked you what dream cars you’d like to see in your Christmas stocking. This prompted many of you to share your memories of cars of yesteryear, too.

Car dreams

Which? Convo regular, Alfa, cut to the chase and shared a pic of her top car:



Many of you shared fond memories of your first cars. Mine was a 1994 Peugeot 306 in racing green with cream leather upholstery and red seat belts. I loved it!

Wavechange has similar feelings towards one of the first cars he drove, too:

‘I would like to own the car that I learned to drive in, simply because it was exciting to drive for the first time. Unfortunately, my father’s Austin A40 Farina Mk 1 will have been scrapped many years ago and no substitute would suffice.’

I wish I knew where my old Peugeot 306 was, but I fear it’s been probably scrapped, too. Still, I’ve probably got rose-tinted glasses on when I think about it, as there were many times when I had to plug the rust holes in its roof and, in the winter months, I had to defrost the inside of the car as well as the outside!

Sophie Gilbert also has happy memories of her first car, but it would seem that she’d prefer something slightly plusher these days:

‘My first car was a dark blue “convertible” Renault 4. Great, wee car. Classic. I’d have it again – although I’m not sure how much I would enjoy the lack of comfort nowadays. ‘Other than that I would have a Porsche Boxter and a Tesla Model S, both in snazzy colours inside and out, and with leather seats and steering wheel cover, because that’s what counts ;0). ‘Those three cars would be parked in my big garage beside my custom-designed, solar-and-wind-powered campervan, Ford Transit-size – not fussed about the make, just about the interior comfort and look, and how easy it would be to drive.’

Car realities

But while some of you were daydreaming about what you’d like to get behind the wheel of, a fair few of you were completely content with what you’ve got.

Philip Thomas said:

‘As for me, my Discovery IIs (TD5) keeps a smile on my face. But a ’93 Mercedes 500 SE was lovely inside, and totally reliable.’

Mary F said:

‘I bought my Christmas present dream car two years ago, the new Mazda MX-5 convertible, and I know why it was an award winner. Great fun to drive. The first time I have owned a car that’s turned heads!’

Your car

I wish I felt the same about my current car. After a Christmas of constant breakdowns, what was once a reliable and practical little car is now a temperamental, uncomfortable and poky vehicle. It’s funny how quickly you can fall out of love with a car – especially when the repair bills start totting up!

To get a clearer view into the reliability of cars, every year we run a Which? Car Survey to give you the opportunity to tell us what you think about your car. So if you love, like or even loathe your car then tell us how much you rate it here.

So how do you rate your car? Are there any features that you wish it had, or that you’d get rid of? Will you be replacing it any time soon?