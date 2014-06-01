Women-only parking spots? No thanks

Is the ability to manoeuvre a vehicle into a parking space really determined by gender? City planners in Seoul, South Korea, seem to think so.

Thousands of women-only parking spaces have just been created in South Korea’s capital city Seoul. Not only are they wider and longer than standard spaces, they are also outlined in pastel pink and have a crude depiction of a woman on them.

Surely making spaces that are only reserved for women discriminates against men? I’ll happily applaud the provision of larger spaces with better access for disabled people or parents – of either sex – who are travelling with small children. But, to me, these women-only spaces are plain wrong.

Other measures taken in Seoul make more sense – the new spaces are better-lit and closer to stairs and escalators, improving security for women. But don’t men get mugged in sub-standard car parks too? Surely the money would be better spent on improving all the lighting and security in public car parks, so they’re safer for everyone.

Better parking

For the record, as part of my job as Cars Editor, I drive a different car almost every day of the week and rarely have too much trouble parking, but I have relatives who do find reversing into a tight space a challenge. Surely the answer is for them to practise, or get a car with parking sensors or cameras to make it easier. Or even one that parks itself, as these are becoming far more common.

Korea apparently isn’t the only country to have woman-only parking . According to Auto Express, China, Kuwait, Malaysia, Indonesia, Austria and Italy also have spots for women. Long may they stay away from the UK?