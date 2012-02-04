With the weather on the turn, we’re expecting some drivers to find themselves facing snowy and icy conditions this weekend. But will you brave the cold weather or should snow be seen rather than driven in?

On our trip to check out how the winter tyre testing was going in January, we managed to film an extra advice video, which should help inexperienced drivers to feel less fearful of getting stuck or having a crash in the snow.

We went to find real extreme weather for the video – and managed it. Our journey to the test ground was hindered by three blocked main roads, the third requiring us to load the car onto a train to go under a mountain where the pass was blocked.

And we had to fit our snow chains, even though our vehicle was fitted with winter tyres. While we were out there, we also organised a test of snow socks, though they are still in progress – we’ll let you know as soon as they’re finished.

Hopefully, nobody in the UK will face that sort of adversity, and for me, if it snows this weekend, I’ll try and keep doing my routine journeys, but I’m not planning any long drives.

Whatever your situation, the advice we offer is simple to apply, and works even when the conditions aren’t as extreme as we found in Switzerland. My advice is to watch our video and read the advice before tucking up with a cocoa and hiding from the cold snap we’re experiencing right now.

If it snows, are you planning to drive, or will you stay at home and avoid the chaos?