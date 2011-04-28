Did you drive home for Easter? No doubt it was gridlock, with many starting an 11-day break. And then motorists have to pay excessive fuel costs and wallet-breaking insurance – I sure am happy not to be a driver.

It was sweltering this Easter. So add a bunch of bank holidays and the Royal Wedding tomorrow, that’s made it chock-a-block on the roads.

The AA estimated that there were 18 million car journeys over the Easter weekend. But that’s just one reason why I’m happy I don’t drive a car. I don’t even have a driving licence – something I have regretted over the years. But, as of late, I’ve been a tad smug.

Fuel costs are spiralling

I’ve watched fuel costs soar, with record prices this week. A litre of petrol has gone up by 14.92p since last Easter, with diesel rising by 20.09p, according to the AA.

A two-car family apparently spends over £30 more a month on petrol compared to last year. I’m sure it won’t be long until motorists will have to pay £2 a litre.

Too many added extras

My smugness continues with the unfortunate reality of car insurance. Hikes in the price of insurance have surely made getting from A to B by car even more expensive than rail travel – which is quite a feat to beat in itself.

And since I’d be a new driver if I was to start now, I’d probably be paying similar insurance costs to teenagers. That means it’ll be around three grand. Yeah, no thanks – I’d like to put that towards a house thank you.

And then there’s parking charges, unfair parking fines, yearly MOTs and congestion charges in London. Oh and I’d also have to buy the damn car in the first place. I could go on, but the smell of my own smugness is starting to make me pass out – its fumes rivalling those of the traffic on Marylebone road outside Which? HQ.

Yes, I’m quite happy that I don’t drive. Even though I’m sure my colleagues in Which? Car will vehemently disagree with me.

Sure, rail travel isn’t perfect and my legs can only take me so far, but I don’t feel I’m under any disadvantage. In fact, my bank balance feels a whole lot heavier for not driving. Maybe you’ll give up your car and join me?