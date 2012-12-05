Running a car is one of the biggest drains on a household budget, so we’ve been searching for the best cash-conserving ideas. What are your top money-saving tips for drivers?

We had loads of great money-saving suggestions from Which? members – some sensible and some wacky. But here are the top five car-related examples as chosen by us.

A big thank you to everybody who sent us a tip.

1. Michael encourages careful driving

‘Plan your driving to minimise the use of your brakes. This means anticipation and, among other things, leaving a two-second gap to the vehicle in front on the motorway. It’s a safe way to drive that saves me more than £100 a year in fuel and maintenance costs. And it will probably lengthen your life by reducing driving stress.’

2. Jeff thinks you should take the IAM driving test

‘Take the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) driving test. Not only will you be less likely to have an accident in the first place, but you can also get insurance through IAM Surety, which cost me £100 less than the cheapest quote I could get from price comparison websites. The policy also had a smaller excess.’

3. Emma rents her parking space

‘If you have a spare parking space that you don’t use, you could make money from it – especially if you live near a station in a town centre. A commuter rents my driveway from Monday to Friday for £20 a month. You need to pay a small fee to register on a website such as ParkatmyHouse or ParkonmyDrive. After that, the cost of renting out the space is up to you.’

4. Tom wants you to challenge annual renewals

‘When you get your annual renewal for insurance and breakdown cover, get a quote direct from the company’s website and also run your details through a price comparison site. Then phone and ask why the price is showing as lower on the website for new customers. The AA will normally match without much fuss and you can always cancel and buy as a new customer if they don’t. I have saved £50-£70 on my AA renewal for the past few years.’

5. John shares a tip to cut your car insurance excess

‘When buying car insurance online, the insurer usually includes a voluntary excess. I always change this to zero and invariably find that the premium quoted remains the same or only very slightly more. It will save you money if you do have a prang.’

If you can think of any other money-saving motoring tips to share with other drivers, we’re all ears! Or if you’ve used any of the tips above, how did you get on?