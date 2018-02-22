/ Motoring

What’s stopping you from driving an electric car?

It’s just been announced that a fleet of super-fast charging points for electric vehicles will be installed along the UK’s main motorways. Which? Conversation community member Ian asks if this will be enough to encourage you to make the electric shift…

The new network of charging points will be set up by the National Grid. It has been busy mapping the country’s motorways and transmissions networks to identify 50 sites to ensure that 90% of drivers can drive in any direction from any location, and be within 50 miles of a charging point.

The super-fast charging points for electric vehicles will provide up to 350kW of power, meaning that drivers can charge their cars in 5 to 12 minutes – a comparable time to filling a car up with petrol or diesel.

National Grid says that ‘range anxiety’ is the top reason for drivers not buying an electric car, and it hopes this new network will offer drivers reassurance – but will it be enough for you?

Is cost a concern?

While charging points become more readily available, cost may still be stopping many from getting behind the wheel of an electric car. But Stanford University lecturer Tony Seba, who has extensively researched this subject, believes this will soon be a thing of the past:

‘Energy storage costs – for lithium-ion batteries for example – continue to drop at about 16% a year, driving a replacement of power plants on the grid by energy storage and plunging prices for electric vehicles.’

This sounds like good news for drivers – and Seba thinks it will drive a fundamental shift in driving trends in the coming decade:

‘Within just 10 years conventional energy production and transport will have been rendered obsolete by the revolution taking place in batteries, solar power and electric cars.’

More reasons to make the electric switch

And, when dropping battery costs meet the increasing trend towards autonomous vehicles, Seba takes his prediction one step further. He believes that not only will all new cars shortly become electric only, but that people will stop wanting to own their own car, instead preferring to use autonomous vehicle-sharing schemes.

He points out that sheer economics will force the switch: EVs (Electric vehicles) need 100 times fewer moving parts than conventional vehicles, so reliability is higher and maintenance costs lower.

Additionally, the best EVs far out-accelerate the best petrol cars. And with the average car spending 96% of its time parked, a big disruption to the market seems more than likely.

This is a guest contribution by community member Ian. All views expressed here are Ian’s own and not necessarily also shared by Which?.

Will you be joining the electric revolution?

What do you think? Is it far-fetched to expect all drivers to be wooed over to electric in the next 10 years, or is this a future you’d like to be part of? Will the new charging network and lower costs encourage you to buy – or hire – an electric car?

Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 16:18

Whats stopping me ? well apart from the money my neighbour has one and has pointed out all the drawbacks no power points locally , limited battery charge mileage when driving through winding country roads . Lack of serviceability locally , high cost of replacement battery even if one cell goes down.

0
Member
Ian says:
Today 16:28

On the replacement battery front, most batteries carry an eight year warranty, so that shouldn’t be an issue. On the winding country roads front, we’re investing in a plug-in shortly, so I’ll be able to report back with first hand experiences of just what driving around Snowdonia’s mountains is like with an electric car 🙂

0
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 16:38

I’d expect batteries to be standardised and rented, rather than purchased. Replacing failed or ineffective cells can keep battery packs going. But I wonder how much energy and resource will go into producing the vast number of batteries required.

I see a reduction in the use of personal transport as the main way to solve the resource and energy problem, hopefully assisted by a policy to locate jobs nearer homes to substantially reduce the distance many commute.

0
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 16:27

We’ll need a huge increase in generation capacity to meet any major increase in electric vehicles. Unlikely to be available from renewables or nuclear – I calculated in one Convo we’d need 13 more Hinkley Point C types and the first is nowhere to be seen – so we’ll be still relying for the time being on fossil-fuelled generation,.transferring the use of fossil fuel from cars. And if we ban gas for heating and cooking, as has been suggested, even more power stations required – another 7.

I’d like to see a greater interim use of hybrid cars – use electric for relatively short, and urban, journeys to avoid pollution in built-up areas, and conventional efficient small engines for extended journeys.

I doin’t see why electric vehicles should determine a change to vehicle sharing when we could already do that with conventional vehicles.

I’f like to see a lot more effort put into affordable and convenient public transport that should move people around more efficiently (in energy terms) and create less or no pollution and congestion.

0
Member
Ian says:
Today 16:42

We’ll need a huge increase in generation capacity to meet any major increase in electric vehicles.

Not sure that’s true. We have the capacity even now; we just don’t have it if every car owner were to plug in, say – at 6.00pm. I suspect off-peak charging will become favoured; charging between 0100 and 0500 would be easy for an electric car (they all have timing chargers) and wouldn’t strain the grid unnecessarily.

0
Member
wavechange says:
Today 16:55

There is plenty of generating capacity overnight. I have a 1962 book ‘Power from the Sun’ and one of the suggestions for the future is that employers could provide charging points for cars, but charging overnight would make more sense.

0
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 17:38

Well, if you are travelling during the day and needing to charge, when everyone else including industry is using electricity that will impose a huge extra load. And if gas heating is banned, overnight heating – direct or battery storage – will increase greatly. Presumably many commercial vehicles that travel overnight will charge during the day. i think we have to look at the whole picture and consider not how we carry on as now but what we will have to change. So reduce transport usage and increase house insulation could be top of my list.

0
Member
wavechange says:
Today 16:52

An electric car would not have been useful at Christmas, when I travelled around 430 miles on one day and about the same nearly two weeks later. It will be a few years before I consider replacing my present car but a hybrid does look attractive. If I was a two car family, then one electric and one hybrid vehicle might be a good choice.

We are exceeding the safe limit for nitrogen oxide pollution in some cities. It’s not just vehicles that are the problem, but moving towards allowing only electric cars, buses and taxis in city centres would make sense, provided that park & ride schemes are in place.

1
Member
VynorHill says:
Today 16:57

There are some points to ponder on. Firstly, there has to be considerable risk involved in sloshing 350kW of power around on a single lead. That’s one hell of a belt. The other worry I would have is that pushing so much current into a battery all at once is a technology which will generate heat and needs a particularly robust battery to take that kind of charge on a regular basis. I hope this has been safety tested from grid to battery. The concentration on electric power as the final solution, stops manufacturers looking at alternative power sources. Are we really so sure that electric cars are that final solution? As Duncan points out, there needs to be coverage of charging points in rural areas in order to make electric viable for everyone, and range is still a problem. Use in winter has to combat cold weather battery loss, the use of electricity for heating, lights and wipers. In Summer air conditioning saps range too. Even at 200 miles per charge there is considerable inconvenience value in stopping to charge up on a journey.
In the last few years, advances have been made, but not enough yet to make the crucial tipping point. Public transport doesn’t go door to door, and car share means not having a car when one is needed, and not being able to personalise it for ones own use. Will the general public be willing to sacrifice the current get in and go convenience, and modern life style, for the sake of the planet? Will our current congested network be any better if they do? This social switch will have to happen by common consent. I can’t see a government bludgeoning its population to change against their will.

0
