Many car manufacturers sell vehicles that don’t come with spare wheels as standard. What do we get instead? Puncture repair kits. Our Claire Evans found her kit confusing and frustrating. Rob put his foot down in the car showroom:

‘When I purchased a new car last year it only came with a tyre repair kit. I said I would not buy the car unless it came with a full-size spare wheel so the salesman agreed to supply a full-size tyre and steel hub together with the kit to mount it in and the new boot floor at no charge to me.’

Dave has struggled to find the balance between a spare wheel and a BMW’s boot space:

‘I had two punctures in the first six weeks of owning a brand new BMW X3 on Pirelli tyres. Both incidents were sudden and nail/screw-related. I knew the car had no spare wheel and have bought a space-saver for such problems, BUT there is no under-floor storage space and the wretched thing takes up far too much boot space. Serious flint-damage to tyres cannot possibly be repaired using the tyre-gloop supplied.’

A spare wheel is a clear winner for Maneg:

‘Give me a full-size spare wheel anytime. I’ll put up with the weight, the slightly smaller boot space and the increased fuel consumption in favour of a quick change and on my way without restrictions.’

Ian isn’t convinced by puncture repair kits:

‘I can’t think of a better way to waste money than having to buy a new tyre just because you’ve had a puncture and the tyre company won’t clean out the gunk that’s been used too get you out of trouble especially if the tyre is fairly new anyway. Modern day get you home spare wheels and tyres are very small and light anyway, so extra fuel cost is negligible.’

Spend time to save cash

Do you spend a couple of minutes checking your car before your MOT test? We’ve shared a list of 10 checks covering simple points like making sure your horn is working and your screenwash is topped up. Bob James is worried about motorists not checking their vehicles:

‘It is hard to understand how in such a short time so many people have become so apathetic about checking their vehicles, these figures demonstrate that at any one time around 40% of vehicles on the road are unsafe.’

L2 feels that simple checks should be part of a motorist’s routine:

‘I’d get the dealer to do a pre-MOT check. They couldn’t do my MOT, as here in Northern Ireland we have to go to a council MOT centre. I would always make sure all the things listed are correct anyway, as it’s important to do so, not just check things for MOT time.’

Helping learner drivers

