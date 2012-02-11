At last it seems there’s a sensible alternative to winter tyres for helping motorists get home in an emergency – snow socks. Have you ever slipped them on or are you yet to be convinced about their effectiveness?

Which? Car has just tested its first batch of car snow socks – fabric covers that slip over the two driven wheels of a car to improve grip on snow and ice.

And we were pleased to discover that the best of them enabled a car wearing summer tyres to complete our handling circuit as well as one fitted with winter tyres. They weren’t far behind winter tyres for braking at low speed and uphill acceleration either.

So, provided you stick to a Which? Best Buy set, you should no longer have to abandon your car at the roadside after sudden snowfall or worry about trying to dive it home, slip-sliding about in sub-zero temperatures as you would just using summer tyres.

And you won’t have to shell out hundreds of pounds for the privilege – prices for the snow socks we tested ranged from £35 to £80.

Should snow socks be compulsory?

OK, I appreciate the limitations – they’re low-speed only and have to be removed as soon as you reach tarmac, so they’re in no way a long-distance solution.

But if every car used them, I’m sure they’d alleviate a large number of the really common low-speed shunts that happen on snow and ice. Plus, they’d lessen the incidences of roads around steep hills becoming blocked with abandoned vehicles in cold weather.

Maybe they should be made compulsory equipment? And wouldn’t it be great if it was possible to convince insurers to reduce premiums for drivers who used them in adverse weather conditions?