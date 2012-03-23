Wouldn’t it be better if roadworks were only carried out at night? Well, Transport for London (TfL) will soon be allowed to charge utility companies a hefty fee for digging up London’s roads during rush hour.

Would you like a similar measure to be introduced in your area?

Forget the Budget – and spiralling fuel costs that are set to soar even higher in August – if you’re looking for some good car-related news this week, look to London. The Department for Transport has agreed to let TfL introduce a ‘lane rental scheme’.

No, this isn’t a scare story like the talk by David Cameron on selling our roads off to China or India. This is a sensible move that will allow the capital’s transport department to charge utility companies a hefty fee for digging up roads during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

The aim is to encourage them to do roadworks at night or outside peak hours, minimising disruption for all road users.

Out-of-hours roadworks

Out-of-hours works are frequently carried out on our motorways. Sure, I’ve cursed when caught in a traffic jam at midnight on the M25 due to the motorway going down to a single lane for carriageway repairs. But I’m definitely far less upset than I would have been if it had happened during the day when I was on the way to a meeting.

So I applaud the Department of Transport’s move, as it may just help ease congestion on our overcrowded roads.

And perhaps it’ll put an end to the flurry of roadworks that always seem to happen at this time of year; with councils presumably trying to use up their financial year’s remaining budget. Just this week, four sets of traffic light works have sprung up on my 15-mile route from the suburbs into central London.

Have you heard of any other local authorities setting up similar schemes, where utilities are fined for rush hour works? Would you like roadworks to be relegated to sleeping hours?

Should utilities only be allowed to do roadworks at night? Maybe, just as long as roadworks are outside peak hours (54%, 79 Votes) Yes, roadworks shouldn't be done during the daytime (31%, 45 Votes) No, roadworks should be allowed whenever they like (14%, 21 Votes) Total Voters: 145