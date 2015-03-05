Here we go again. A bit of ice and frost and our roads are opening up to compete for top spot in the national biggest pothole competition. Has a pothole ever damaged your car? Did you claim compensation?

I reckon my road has a good chance of gaining top spot – I counted three in less than 100 metres on my way to work this morning.

I even saw a woman crouching next to one and measuring it with a tape measure while she took a photo. I couldn’t see how wide it was measuring but it was definitely BIG.

As a regular car driver and cyclist it shocks me how many potholes there are. Hitting one or having to swerve to avoid another is no laughing matter.

Not alone in my pothole frustrations

Our latest survey certainly suggests I’m not alone in my frustration with potholes. We surveyed 2,000 drivers in February and found that nearly 70% have hit a pothole in the last two years, and a third of these sustained vehicle damage.

However, only two thirds of drivers who reported damage made a claim for compensation. Four in 10 of these drivers didn’t claim compensation because they didn’t know they could. The same number said they couldn’t face the hassle of making a claim.

More than half of all claims were awarded compensation, so it’s definitely worthwhile pursuing a claim. I’m sure the woman I saw measuring a pothole was preparing to make a compensation claim judging by her impressive diligence, but clearly not all drivers take the same track.

Have you spotted more potholes on roads in your local area? Have you ever hit one? If so, did you try to claim compensation?