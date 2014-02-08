Your view: Potholes, parking, traffic lights and tickets

Earlier this week we asked for your tip offs on what the Transport Committee should investigate this year. From potholes to parking, traffic lights to train tickets – here are some of your best bits…

Traffic lights were a hot topic of the debate, with suggestions around more sophisticated technology for sensing traffic and providing pedestrians with a countdown for the time in which they have to cross the road. William said:

‘Smart traffic lights would be a welcome addition to the roads. How many times do you get to a junction and you’re the only vehicle there, and you wait and wait and wait. A smart traffic light could sense you’re the only vehicle there and change accordingly.’

NFH had some traffic light suggestions based on success from across the globe:

‘Also concerning traffic lights, we should have an automatic right to turn left on a red light while giving way to all other road users (unless signs indicate to the contrary). This right exists (for turning right) in the USA and parts of Eastern Europe.’

Planes trains and automobiles

A number of you were keen to get the rail companies back on track, including GG:

‘Improve the clarity of rail ticket conditions, perhaps by including the key terms on the reverse side. E.g. “not valid to board any train before 0930″. Or, unless the customer requests otherwise, print an additional “coupon” with those terms on together with every ticket sold. Force train operators to improve Delay Repay schemes so that all delays of 15 minutes within the rail industry’s control qualify for compensation, and such compensation should (optionally to the passenger) be payable electronically rather than in the form of rail vouchers that cannot be spent online or at ticket machines.’

Robert supported GG’s call to improve train travel compensation adding:

‘And support making compensation for delays usable online where the cheapest tickets are to be had. I’ve never been able to use any of my vouchers obtained for cancelled or delayed services. And it’s even more important with more ticket offices up for closure.’

And William had a corker of an idea for the aviation industry – which gets him our Comment of the Week: