What should driving look like in 2040?

Future cars
Petrol and diesel cars are on their way out – but what else can we bring in?

In an effort to help clean up air quality in the UK, the government has banned the sales of all new petrol and diesel cars after 2040. The idea is that by 2050, almost every vehicle using UK roads will be zero emission – basically electric or hydrogen propelled like the Toyota Mirai.

We know from a recent poll carried out on Which? Conversation that there are a range of reasons why you’re not rushing out to buy an electric car:

Whether you agree with the petrol/diesel ban or not, it made us think what else might be in the proverbial pipeline. 23 years is, after all, quite a way off.

Perhaps you think the future is proper autonomous cars. Or perhaps vehicle subscriptions replacing ownership, flying machines, tunnels that transport cars (yep, tunnels move you, you don’t drive in the tunnel).

Or do you foresee much less futuristic measures such as more congestion charge and car free zones?

Rise of the machines

When I went to the 2015 Frankfurt car show, the theme was connectivity. There was a lot of future star gazing and claims that cars in Europe will be largely autonomous by 2050.

I’m not sure how I feel about autonomous cars. Mostly because I enjoy driving, and partly because I’m hesitant at the moment to relinquish full control to a car.

But I can see the benefits of autonomy. Cars that require no input to move themselves. That might sound obvious but it opens realms of possibilities – being able to call your car to your location regardless of where you are. Or even a car that drops you off at home and then finds a car parking space that’s a while away.

Or if your car is low on electricity (or even hydrogen, depending on what you think the fuel of the future might be), you can make it toddle off to your nearest charging point when you’re not using it and it returns when it’s full. Sorted. Right?

Uber-duper?

Alternatively, you could swap ownership of a car to a subscription. In my mind, it would work by signing up to a car brand. Then you simply programme in your journeys, and a car from that brand will take you where you want to go, or call it on the spot, Uber style, and wait for a car to turn up.

The pros: no maintenance costs, no need to have a driveway or parking.

The cons: potential waiting times, maybe fines for leaving a car dirty. Accidentally leaving something in the boot suddenly becomes a lot more problematic and it would be a bit of a pain to transfer, say, a child seat from car to car.

Going up?

Of course, there’s the prospect of moving up in the world – perhaps building on tech like this Flyboard.

Perhaps a safer option would be autonomous drones large enough to transport people. But if people like myself are hesitant to trust a self-driving car, a self-flying drone will require quite the leap of confidence.

Going down?

But anything flying will naturally be affected by bad weather – so how do you eliminate that?

Elon Musk’s latest idea is to dig. The ‘Boring company’ envisions large tunnels being dug under cities, cars being lowered to it on lifts and then transported at high speeds on sleds.

Claimed benefits: alleviates congestion, potentially super quick journey times, tunnels are weatherproof, no practical limit to how far we go down/how many layers of tunnels are created.

The problem: Boring company states tunnels are so expensive that the cost of creating them has to come down by a factor of ten to make them viable.

Boring says this will also help with Elon’s Hyperloop initiative, where people use high-speed pods to be whisked quickly from one point to another.

What do you think?

Do any of these ideas appeal? Do any seem vaguely feasible? Or do you think our future is simply a nationwide sprawling quagmire of congestion charge zones and battling over local EV points?

Comments
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 08:08

I am an asthmatic affected by sulphur dioxide and the introduction of smokeless zones and low sulphur petrol and diesel has helped me lead a normal life. We are all affected by nitrogen oxides, particularly nitrogen dioxide, which is produced by cars and heating our homes and some cities, particularly parts of London, are seriously polluted with nitrogen oxides and particulates.

I have been experimenting with using public transport and last month it took five trains to travel a distance of 44 miles and three to return. Amazingly the journey was without a hitch. Another journey of 40 miles took two trains, a long wait, and a bus. It’s not difficult to see why many of us just hop in the car. In the current warm weather, my diesel car is averaging 58.6 mpg, helped by the fact that most of my driving is outside built up areas.

I drive about 8000 miles a year and an electric car would be fine for most journeys, I make occasional long journeys including two of 420 miles, before and after the Christmas holidays. I have done this by train and it is no fun. A hybrid might suit me and having my own drive it would be easy to recharge it, but I cannot see an electric car as practical because of the restricted range and lack of public charging points.

I was not impressed by the governments predictions for 2040 and suggest that it would be better to look at what can be achieved practically within the next five years. I suggest that we have more pedestrian-only zones in cities as a start.

Member
NukeThemAll says:
Today 08:59

In our locale, public transport is pretty hopeless because of the usual vicious cycle – it was never that good, cars became cheap and ubiquitous, everyone deserted public transport which is now unreliable, expensive and inconvenient.

My car is a Euro-6 diesel and I drive about 12,000 miles a year. I did look at electric cars but instantly rejected them because of limited range, virtually no charging infrastructure (and there are many, many reports of charging points that simply don’t work because of hardware/software issues) and the cost, which makes no financial sense for a private buyer. I did look at hybrids, but my usage pattern would mean far too many miles on petrol (I reckon about 8000 miles a year) and, combined with their current very high price and unknown depreciation/reliability, makes (again) absolutely no financial sense for a private buyer (but possibly for a company car driver). So the first thing that will need to change to tempt drivers **right now*** into at least hybrids (if not full-electric just yet) is a price re-alignment.

Although increased emphasis on electric and hybrid vehicles sounds commendable, no government for many, many decades has listened to its science and engineering advisors and committed to investing in decent transport infrastructure (it can be done – simply travel to Europe and observe). Hence I have huge doubts that investment in electricity generation and storage/distribution will be sufficient to meet the demand even by 2040. I suspect public transport will continue to be hopeless outside major conurbations, for all the obvious reasons, confounding the problem.

Self-driving cars may well transform our mobility, but there are huge challenges to overcome – look at any popular science/engineering articles for the reality, ignoring the hype.

Member
bishbut says:
Today 09:00

The government .can do anything it likes in 2040 because myself and many more will not be around to see the result o f another government blunder or the getting things wrong mistakes it is always making all the time By 2040 there will have been plenary of time for the usual long consultations and objections that always follow anything the government suggests

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
Today 09:38

I see the effects of the loss of jobs/apprenticeships has not been gone into in any detail , in reality many 1000,s will lose their jobs when most of the work on cars relates to the engine and its processes leaving only the frame/wheels /steering which dont require intensive apprenticeships . I listened to a BBC speaker who was put forward as “knowledgeable ” on the subject – a caller said – but how long will the battery last ?-reply approx 8 years -under full guarantee he asked – um well right it depends –on what ?– well if a cell goes down the replacement of that cell will cost £180+ –and how many cells are there in a battery ? — a lot . There is a lot of “smoke+ mirrors ” going on here and I hope the public are not taken in by the “glowing ” sunshine /blue sky image that is propagandized. Nuke Them All — your wish will be granted –only “them ” will be us .

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
Today 09:58

“I see the effects of the loss of jobs/apprenticeships has not been gone into in any detail”

But there may be compensation in terms of all the staff needed to build and run all the new power stations. (After WW1, my dad’s dad worked at a “London Transport” power station, from which they provided “the juice” for their trams and trolley buses.)

“but how long will the battery last” In space, no-one can come to change your batteries, so satellite batteries are designed to serve for as long as possible… Acceptable work-a-day electric cars may need to deploy similar technology.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 10:23

I agree, Derek. A practical approach is useful.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
Today 14:38

London Transport used to have four power stations – Islington, Chelsea, Deptford and Neasden. Now, Transport for London is entirely reliant on the national grid. The deep-level tube trains push large volumes of air through the tunnels; could this ‘wind’ not drive turbines?

Profile photo of Ian
Member
Ian says:
Today 15:38

I suspect That was always the case, John. On the breakup of the Central Electricity Generating Board in 1990, the ownership and operation of the National Grid in England and Wales passed to National Grid plc and I don’t think the existence of the different power stations would have made a lot of difference, since they presumably fed into the main grid, anyway.

The second point is interesting. I’ve a friend in Oxford Uni who studies fluid dynamics, turbines and tunnels and it’s a rather mathsy issue (beyond my somewhat innumerate brain) but in chatting to him some time ago on similar lines (no pun intended) it seems as though the air displacement effect of the tube trains is needed to ensure two things: that passengers manage to breathe and they don’t get quietly cooked.

The piston effect of the trains’ passage pushes air to the extractor points. These are disguised in London as building façades, so to the average person they just look like a row of houses. But that air is actively drawn out of the tunnels by large fans, so there’s nothing really left over to operate turbines.

It’s a fascinating subject, since the clay around the tunnels has been warming (and thus drying out and contracting) for many years and the tunnels are now some 8C higher than they were thirty years ago.

Profile photo of VynorHill
Member
VynorHill says:
Today 09:30

As usual the headline actually distorts the fact. It would seem that the definition of electric is flexible and might include hybrid vehicles. I also note who made the pronouncement and reflect on the track record of this particular politician. The actual logistics of the operation are monumental. Charging facilities, electricity generation, battery development, disposal and recycling, charging times and public acceptance of the change to their driving habits and their ability to go where they want, when they want. On top of that, the government have hinted that they will progressively penalise diesel drivers by town charges and extra taxes to force the change. The picture is not rosy. Will the public sit by and let this all happen in the name of clean progress? We seem to have been obedient so far, but we haven’t really been tested yet. Interesting times ahead.

Profile photo of VynorHill
Member
VynorHill says:
Today 09:51

Ps. I am amused by the sci-fi tone of this introduction and confidently predict that none of the above will actually take place. We shall be on roads for a long time to come and need to own our own personal transport in order to live and work.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 11:11

In the late 60s I was given a book ‘Power from the sun’ as a metalwork prize. It described research in the US and looked forward to the days when there would be electric cars on the roads and homes could be self-sufficient in electricity. It seemed highly speculative at the time but less so now. I have no problem with the science fiction but agree that we do need practical solutions.

Putting an end to commuting – both by private transport and public transport – would solve many problems and save considerable time and money. We managed this before the days of railways and decent roads.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
Today 17:16

” It would seem that the definition of electric is flexible and might include hybrid vehicles…”

As regards its environmental footprint, a hybrid that is never plugged in and never leaves the city will be little different from an ordinary car.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 19:43

I gather: you need around 1.6 sq m of solar panel to produce 1kWh per day averaged throughout the year. Conversion to battery storage is around 60% efficient. An electric car requires around 30kWh per 100 miles. So to produce enough energy to drive 40 miles a day would need around 32 sq m. Better in summer, probably much worse in winter. So they will rely heavily on mains charging unless a radical change in technology occurs. (Unless my figures are way out!). Until we have a lot more nuclear power stations I cannot see vehicle usage can possibly be sustained.

Commuting is a real killer – clogging towns and lungs, wasting fuel and time unnecessarily, and losing money for railways that need extra stock, staff for peak times that is then underused for the rest of the day. The obvious answers of relocating public and private organisations away from the major conurbations, staggering working hours, encouraging working from home, seem to miss the politicians, and even the organisations who could benefit.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
Today 10:12

“In an effort to help clean up air quality in the UK… by 2050, almost every vehicle using UK roads will be zero emission – basically electric or hydrogen propelled”

But what about:

The required prime power sources (power stations and related factories, as used for their construction) and their emissions?

Air, rail and sea travel modes?

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 20:25

Presumably we’ll have to have nuclear generation plus more renewables – hopefully tidal storage/flow may receive more interest with our island nation and useful tide ranges.
Sea could be nuclear powered. Rail electric (more nuclear power). Air – that would use the fossil fuel no longer being used on the ground.

However, as we will not be alone in going all-electric, I wonder where all the resources will come from to build all the necessary nuclear power stations worldwide, all at the same time?

Somehow I think our transport habits will have to radically change.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
Today 10:15

As I see it, the top priorities are to keep diesel and petrol vehicles out of city centres and to cut down the amount of driving.

I regularly use park & ride facilities, though some cities are much better served than others. Today I will park four miles out of a city centre and take the bus because using the park & ride would add miles to the journey.

I am opposed to charges for driving in city centres because that will do little to discourage those who can afford to pay.

We can all find ways of combining journeys to allow us to achieve more but drive less. Yesterday I took bags of vegetation to the local recycling centre, visited a friend and did the weekly shopping on the way back. It saved time and money compared with separate trips. I had passed on the latest Which? car magazine to the friend who will be looking at replacing a car that is ten or eleven years old. That has inspired him to look at a hybrid car.

Member
valleypieman01 says:
Today 16:27

Really don’t know be long gone from this world

Profile photo of Seán Byrne
Member
Seán Byrne says:
Today 19:29

One thing that currently puts me off autonomous cars is how they will react to unexpected conditions such as a road that has just closed due to flooding or an accident. Google Maps already let me down one time when a major road was closed on my way to work. There is no way I could tell it to exclude the blocked road and it insisted on trying to take me back to it! In the end, I just followed road signs to another town far from the blocked road and had to drive at least 10 miles for Google Maps to recalculate another route that didn’t include the blocked road. So if assuming a Google Car uses the same Google Maps based algorithm, I can just imagine a Google Car getting stuck going around in circles back to a road that has just been closed.

As for electric cars, I’m still debating about getting one as I rarely drive more than 100 miles in a day. I could easily borrow a car for a longer journey, e.g. lend the person my car in exchange. Even at present, I generally take a bus for long journeys such as to the airport. I’ll most likely get one second hand as they are too expensive new. If I get one and a home charging point, I wouldn’t need to use a public charging point for 99% of my journeys.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
Today 20:44

How long do batteries last and what do replacements cost. There might be a hidden disadvantage in a second hand well-used (or little used) car. Apparently the Nissan Leaf battery costs around £5000, but prices are dropping and it may be only individual cells need replacing. Renting/leasing batteries is from around £60 a month and may be the popular choice.

Hopefully rather than recharge a car, with a long wait, you might simply replace the battery at a service station – if they standardise on connections, fixings, size and so on.

Decent public road transport may be the better way forward.

Profile photo of MikeHenson
Member
MikeHenson says:
Today 19:49

Electric will be over by 2040 and the only fuel available will be hydrogen so yet again the government has gotten the timescale wrong

