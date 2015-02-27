/ Motoring

Have you ever challenged a parking fine?

190
Profile photo of Chris Warner Chris Warner
Comments 190

Private parking fines are on the agenda in the high court as one unhappy consumer is challenging the law. But we feel this case goes beyond parking, which is why we’ve been permitted to intervene…

A parking fine is an annoyance all drivers have probably experienced. That sinking feeling when you return to your car to see that yellow notice under the windscreen wiper is never a welcome one, yet we pay up nonetheless.

But Barry Beavis who received an £85 parking fine for over-staying by 56 minutes, has decided to take the private car park operator to court.

What the law states

Since the Protection of Freedoms Act 2012 came into force, the law states that private land owners are banned from towing, blocking-in, clamping or immobilising a vehicle without lawful authority. This was put in place in an effort to control clamping by rogue firms.

However, fines can still be issued, for example, if a vehicle owner stays longer than their allotted time. While the fine is meant to be proportionate, sometimes they can be over £100 a fine and it’s the excessive amount of these fines that Barry Beavis is challenging.

Split opinions on parking fines

His lawyers have argued that ‘to be lawful, charges should be set at levels meant only to compensate for any loss in achieving the aim of deterring over-stayers and not to make large profits’. They felt that ‘the losses to ParkingEye were very small administrative costs, and its charges were so excessive as to be unenforceable’.

However, the Independent Parking Committee has argued that fines are ‘the only protection that landowners have short of installing expensive barrier equipment’. While also adding that people have a ‘choice’ if they want to park there or not. It’s for those reasons that the private car park operator feels the ‘level of charges are neither extortionate nor unconscionable but within the bounds of reasonableness’.

This is bigger than parking fines

We’ve decided to intervene in the case because it has ability to set a precedent well beyond the parking industry. If Mr Beavis were to lose the case, it could have a wider impact on the law for penalty charges and unfair terms, which is why the Court of Appeal has granted us permission to share what, we feel, will be the wider implications of any decision.

The worry is that any decision in favour of the parking operator could perhaps see a relaxation of the law on penalty charges. There’s then potential for higher fines and charges to creep in across a whole range of consumer markets.

Even if the final results of the case could see the Court ruling in favour of the private parking operator, we hope they’ll take our views on penalty charges into account.

Have you had a parking fine you think was an excessive amount? Or do you feel it’s fair for parking companies to fine if you over-stay your time?

[UPDATE 04/11/2015] – The Supreme Court today gave its judgement on Barry Beavis’ case. Disappointingly, he lost.

We intervened in the case to ensure important consumer rights that protect people from excessive fines in all sectors were not watered down. However, parking fines issued by private companies have been ruled as fair and proportionate by the Supreme Court..

Our executive director Richard Lloyd said:

​​’This is a thoroughly disappointing judgment based on a narrow​ ​interpretation of the law. It will cause chaos if cowboy parking firms​ ​choose to take advantage of the ruling by hitting drivers with even​ ​more excessive charges. Our advice to consumers is to be on your guard​ ​and always appeal if you think a parking fine is unfair.’

We’re now planning to take the issue up with government ministers since a reversal of the judgment will require changes to the law.

Comments
190
Guest
Darren says:
4 October 2016

Any advice welcome.
I recently parked in Athenaeum car park in Plymouth having travelled down for a nephews graduation. Its a 24hr car park and I purchased a 24hr ticket at 8.30PM at night in what was a dim lit car park.
I returned to the car park the next day to fetch something from the car to find a PCN on the car. Apparently, according to a attendant there, I had parked in “the wrong space” reserved for short stay parking, although the small wording pointed out to me on the bottom of the sign is ambiguous to say the least. This space was 5 yards from where I apparently should have parked. I had 10 hours left on my ticket when the notice was issued.
Can this be challenged ? and which is the best way to go about it ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Darren says:
4 October 2016

Any advice welcome.
I recently parked in Athenaeum car park in Plymouth having travelled down for a nephews graduation. Its a 24hr car park and I purchased a 24hr ticket at 8.30PM at night in what was a dim lit car park.
I returned to the car park the next day to fetch something from the car to find a PCN on the car. Apparently, according to a attendant there, I had parked in “the wrong space” reserved for short stay parking, although the small wording pointed out to me on the bottom of the sign is ambiguous to say the least. This space was 5 yards from where I apparently should have parked. I had 10 hours left on my ticket when the notice was issued.
Can this be challenged ? and which is the best way to go about it ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
5 October 2016

You should be able to challenge the issue of a parking charge notice and details of how to go about it should be printed on the ticket or any accompanying paperwork. Although the basic process is the same, each company has its own arrangements so there is no standard answer to your question. You can submit the information you have given here but it might help if you provided a bit more detail on why you did not park in the long-stay bays because that seems to be the sole justification for issue of the ticket.

I note from their website that PPS [Premier Parking Solutions] boast of their success in fighting driver’s appeals against parking charges and are overjoyed at the judge’s ruling in the Barry Beavis case – so be prepared for a rough ride.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
5 October 2016

It may help some aggrieved parking offenders to consult the BPA Code of Practice to see what you might exploit. I challenged a penalty. I’d parked in a car park with the first 2 hours free but you had to take a ticket. I forgot. My fault. But I objected to being penalised £60 for a mistake; I’d have paid £20. In the end their final notice to pay, with an excess charge added, came outside the time the BPA recommended and they dropped the action.

britishparking.co.uk/Code-of-Practice-and-compliance-monitoring

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
5 October 2016

Presumably, Malcolm, the code of practice only applies to BPA member firms, and membership is not compulsory.

I think the private parking industry is out of control and the BPA merely tries to keep it a millimetre away from the line of illegitimacy. So few towns have adequate parking capacity, and very few municipal car parks, with the result that the private operators and the landowners are making a fortune.

Perhaps local authorities should be given the power to make local orders regulating the rates, terms and conditions for chargeable off-street parking, and have licensing powers to regulate operators just as they do for various other services [like taxicabs and drivers] that need controlling to prevent exploitation of the public.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Fielden says:
21 October 2016

Just received yesterday 20th October, a Parking Charge Notice from ParkingEye referring to Macclesfield General Hospital where I parked on 4th October and paid the required £2.20 being issued with a ticket confirming payment. The ticket says to keep it as evidence of payment, how long is it reasonable to be expected to retain this bit of paper? You’ve already guessed of course that the car was cleaned and the bit of paper 5 cm by 5 cm no longer exists.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Castle says:
21 October 2016

Under the current law the PPC has 6 years to bring a claim in court.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
21 October 2016

John – The Parking Charge Notice should be sent to the registered keeper of the vehicle within 15 days of the alleged contravention. If you parked on 4 October and still have not received a PCN you are in the clear.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ian says:
22 October 2016

Hi. I have just received a parking fine of £60 for being 29 minutes over my ticket time. The date of the incident was 29th September and I have received the fine today 22nd October. Should I pay this as they threaten to raise the fine to £100 if not paid within 28 days?
Thanks

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
22 October 2016

If you contravened clearly-displayed parking regulations then the penalty is valid. You will take a chance, if you don’t pay, that they will pursue you to the courts if necessary. I’d pay.

We need a campaign to put a stop to excessive parking penalties.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Castle says:
22 October 2016

No don’t pay; in order for the registered keeper to be held liable they must write to them within 14 days. If they don’t, only the driver may be liable and they don’t know the driver’s name at present. Furthermore, if the car park allows the driver to stay longer, providing they pay; then the £100 would be an unenforceable penalty.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
22 October 2016

It seems that under the Protection of Freedom Act 2012,

if a notice was not given to the driver but sent to the registered keeper:
“(4)The notice must be given by—

(a)handing it to the keeper, or leaving it at a current address for service for the keeper, within the relevant period; or

(b)sending it by post to a current address for service for the keeper so that it is delivered to that address within the relevant period.

(5)The relevant period for the purposes of sub-paragraph (4) is the period of 14 days beginning with the day after that on which the specified period of parking ended.

If a notice was given to the driver but not acted on and therefore sent to the registered keeper:

(5)The relevant period for the purposes of sub-paragraph (4) is the period of 28 days following the period of 28 days beginning with the day after that on which the notice to driver was given.

(6)A notice sent by post is to be presumed, unless the contrary is proved, to have been delivered (and so “given” for the purposes of sub-paragraph (4)) on the second working day after the day on which it is posted; and for this purpose “working day” means any day other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday in England and Wales.

Is the a correct interpretation?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Castle says:
22 October 2016

Basically yes; so in Ian’s case, if a ticket was placed on his vehicle then the notice to the RK cannot be issued until at least 28 days afterwards and no later than 56 days. If no ticket was left on his vehicle, the notice to the RK must be received by the RK within 14 days. In Ian’s case, the RK received the notice on day 23 so they have no liability under the POFA2012.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jeremy Baker says:
26 October 2016

I have received a parking charge for private land at West Quay Retail Park, Hull by UKCPS of Leeds trying to stitch me for £100 for leaving my car! I returned to the car after 55 minutes and parked within the lines as expected and then caught them pouncing on cars as soon as the driver left the car. This is quite clearly illegal and fraudulent, but they are now demanding payment or will take me to court! Advice please?!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
26 October 2016

There are a number of posts elsewhere about this car park. One says the regulations require you to stay on site when you park. What regulation did the penalty notice say you had contravened?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
26 October 2016

This is interesting malcolm , is it the rules that you do not leave the retail park ? If that is the case then it is no different from the rules of Morrison,s car park where you get a very hefty fine if you park your car there and go to work elsewhere for hours as that,s what people were doing using it as a works car park .Also you have 2 hours to shop ,over it you get fined. It must be the case that in addition to car park staff there is CCTV to verify the fact you left the car park , unless they physically watch every customer parking there .If he actually left the park then I agree with you he broke the regulations

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
26 October 2016

It seems to be quite usual for retail parks managed by property companies to penalise people who park there, possibly visit one of the shops, and then go to another place before returning to their car. These rules are rarely displayed prominently and the penalties are out of all proportion to the contravention. As Duncan says, the enforcement of these regulations is conducted aggressively with a punitive purpose in mind. It’s a shame that many of the stores on these sites cannot relocate to town centres to fill up the empty spaces and save us from having to drive for miles to get a tin of paint.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
26 October 2016

About a month ago, I parked in a retail store car park in a space designated for the store I visited. It was only when I left I noticed a parking notice stating 90 minutes parking and I had been there for 2 hours.

As more than 15 days have passed, I assume I can stop crossing my fingers now. 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
26 October 2016

alfa, you can, just, I think. The Protection of Freedom Act allows 14 days plus I think 2 days from the date the ticket was issued, assuming no penalty notice was stuck on your windscreen

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of alfa
Guest
alfa says:
27 October 2016

Nothing stuck on my windscreen, but just noticed cameras. I got caught by outstaying a very short time in Lidl when they introduced a parking limit controlled by cameras and I didn’t realise they were there.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Daren says:
7 November 2016

I parked for 14 minutes, according to PCN letter from Euro Car Parks, without a ticket as I didn’t have change for machine. In fact, the 14 minutes was recorded by their entry and exit cameras, so includes time searching for a space. I had forgotten to take change on way to work and nobody I asked at machines could change a note for me to pay. I must he waited only 5 minutes or so around machine, but explanation rejected. £100 charge or £60 if paid quickly after failed internal appeal. I can appeal to POPLA, but if found against me will be charged £100. It doesn’t seem proportionate to me, but also why do they not allow an appeal to POPLA and still allow £60 to be paid if appeal fails? I have parked in that car park many times, but not any more or in any privately run car park if I can help it. My £60 will be recovered this way over a few months. Euro Car Parks will not get my money in future.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
7 November 2016

“It doesn’t seem proportionate to me” is many people’s view. The whole penalty system is extortionate and I’d like to see a Which? campaign to make it more equitable.

However, while your particular reason for not paying is understandable, many could simply park. do their business quickly, leave without paying and offer the same explanation of having no change. Were alternative payment methods – mobile phone – for example not available?

I rather thought if you appealed your extra penalty was not imposed if you lost – presumably as long as you then pay up promptly.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
7 November 2016

With most operators, and certainly local councils, you only get one chance to pay the discounted charge and that is either within a specified period after receipt of the PCN or following a failed internal challenge made within the time limit. For any appeal after those processes the full penalty is payable if it is not successful. The discount used to be 50% – now it seems to have been reduced to 40%. £100 is a ludicrous amount to penalise drivers for any amount of unpaid parking time in an off-street location provided for the purpose of parking. I appreciate the commercial reasons for deterring unpaid-for parking in shopping centre car parks but the penalty charge should be proportionate to the hourly rate [like twice off-peak, thrice at peak times].

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Castle says:
7 November 2016

Driving around looking for a space has been ruled by the courts not to be parking and second, all BPA members must allow a grace period of 10 minutes to leave a car park. You should appeal this to POPLA.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
7 November 2016

it is fair to give time to look for a space, but Daren exceeded the 10 minutes grace, from what he says.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
7 November 2016

I think the proposition is that Daren spent seven minutes looking for a space and seven minutes trying to leave the car park after realising that he would not be able to put any money in the machine. Personally I think it’s stretching it and I would pay up now to get the event behind me. Because he was going to get fined anyway, Daren could just have left the car in the car park and then exited before the first time limit was up; the penalty would have been the same and could have been paid at the discounted rate since a challenge would have been pointless.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Castle says:
7 November 2016

These are not “fines” or “penalties”, they are claims for damages for an alleged breach of a contract. From my reading no contract was aggreed as it was frustrated, so at worse, Daren was trespassing. According to the BMPA, Euro Car Parks has taken just one person to court in the last three years.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
7 November 2016

Semantically you are correct, Castle, but people know what ‘fines’ and ‘penalties’ are so I thought it made sense to use language they understand.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Caws says:
14 January 2017

My car is “owned” by a Finance Company. I am the Registered Keeper. On or around 25th October the Finance Co. received a PCN dated 19th October re an alleged offence on 31st August. – 55 days after the event. As the Registered Keeper I have never received a PCN addressed to me.
On these grounds (& others such as being denied the opportunity to submit mitigating circumstances by Vehicle Control Services admitting only 1 letter from me as an appeal) I appealed to the Independent Arbitration Service. but my appeal has been dismissed, I think just on the grounds that the PCN was legally issued.
Should I still contest the Fine do you think?
Thanks.
John Caws.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
14 January 2017

As far as I am aware under the Protection of Freedom Act 2012,
if a notice was not given to the driver but sent to the registered keeper:
“(4)The notice must be given by—
(a)handing it to the keeper, or leaving it at a current address for service for the keeper, within the relevant period; or
(b)sending it by post to a current address for service for the keeper so that it is delivered to that address within the relevant period.
(5)The relevant period for the purposes of sub-paragraph (4) is the period of 14 days beginning with the day after that on which the specified period of parking ended.

If this is correct, and no notice was attached to the vehicle, i would have thought the penalty notice was outside the time limit and invalid. Perhaps Which? could correct this?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
casper says:
14 February 2017

Not seen this one before. ? I parked in a London tube stn car park which had ANPR cameras at 5.15pm on a Sat. Attended the pay machine and paid the full day rate of only £2 only for all day Sat/Sun. Paid by debit card and got a reciept. Returned and left the car park at 2300hrs and was photographed on in/out cameras.
7 days later get the ticket from NCP car parking for “not paying upon exit of the car park”….£60 please.

Searched some recently washed jeans and found the reciept in the back pocket(slightly cleaned) how lucky was that……..but it appeared that the machine at the car park had only printed 6 of the 7 digets of my car number on the reciept. So could see where a problem may have been raised with the ticket machine.
Luckily also I paid with a debit card and yes my bank statement showed money paid on that date to NCP at the Stn concerned and £2 shown.
Called NCP to advise them the following day and was met with “You must Appeal the ticket as we can do nothing yet” I advised them that my Appeal would be an acknowledgement of guilt perhaps and that they should check their ANPR machine to confirm dates/times payments and Car No. and wopuld awaut their response. NCP have refiused to do anything about this matter…..handed it to their collection company ZZPS who in turn have diled it with their Solicitors Wright Hassel Ltd. who keep hounding me with threats in letters and calls to my house which is x directory.
Im doing nothing in response and await possible court summons which will be defened as I can prove payment and no claim should have been made………….and with the documentary proof I anticipate a win…….ongoing.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
14 February 2017

Casper you are an inspiration to us all ,I wish you all the best as I cant possibly see how legally they can win unless the judge is “fixable ” . PLEASE !! keep in touch.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
14 February 2017

Casper, it seems to me that providing you have given them the necessary evidence to support your payment, and to show their machine to be faulty, then if they pursue you they will be guilty of harrassment. I believe you can counterclaim for this. Which? – is this correct?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
14 February 2017

OMG ! malcolm I have just read a US organisation which lays out in great detail how YOU are able to sue debt collectors , etc for violating (US) Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. and boy ! is it good . You can sue them for as you say , harassment in their Small Debt Claims Court and win $1000 / claim against you -eg- creditors if they refuse to correct information provided by you – cause/action in court- defamation/willful injury and a whole long list more under the FCRA , now what have I been saying about bringing US Laws over here or at least copying them ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
14 February 2017

Similar legal actions are available here against wrongful enforcement, Duncan.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
14 February 2017

Casper – I realise you have spoken to NCP on the phone and been rebuffed but think it would have helped your position if you had made a written challenge to the parking company with photocopies of your evidence. It would not have been an admission of any guilt on your part. Clearly, unless you only input six of the seven characters of your vehicle registration mark, the company’s equipment must have been faulty and the issue of a parking charge notice was, therefore, wrong. On that basis I would say you have a good case for cancellation of the ticket and all enforcement action against you.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
David Thompson says:
25 February 2017

I have tried to fight a fine of £80 for parking in a hotel car park where I was a customer, but forgetting to register the car with the automated system at the check-in desk. I spent 2 hours at the hotel and left. Over 28 days later I was issued a penalty notice. I appealed on the grounds that under Schedule 4 of Ch.9 of the POFA Act 2012 the ‘Notice to Keeper’ must be issued within 14 days, as required under Para.9.
They have now taken me to court to recover fine + costs. I can’t afford to lose for both financial and credit history reasons. Any advice?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
3 March 2017

Those parking laws approved by the local council can be challenged if you get together as a group and contact your local councilor for your area and put your case to him/her , I have seen local parking laws changed because of public upset and anger involving local elected officials. First get a consensus among those neighbours effected by contacting them and coming to an opinion that is agreed upon involving your local community council as well , then as a group contact your local newspaper and publicise the issue to put pressure on your council as well as your councilor for the area , he/she should represent you otherwise they would be failing in their duty .Visit the town hall as a group wanting to speak to the local roads management department (legal section ) make your voice heard ! Thats the way I have seen all local grievances worked out , the louder the noise the more attention is paid to you. I used to be on a community council till I was voted off because the other councilors were jealous because I independently stood up for local issues , told it must be done through the chair.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
3 March 2017

What Duncan has recommended is by far and away the best means of getting your grievance addressed. You need to hear the councillors for your area attempt to justify their scheme to your face. Make sure you get the local newspapers involved.

Many areas are experiencing the same problem with excessive numbers of cars without permits occupying the residents’ permit bays overnight when no permit is required; the usual way to deal with this is to restrict the overnight ‘free’ hours to, say, 19:00 to 07:30, or cut out the ‘free’ time altogether.

£30 a year does not seem an unreasonable charge for a permit that allows you to park anywhere in the zone – which might be very handy if there are local shops or facilities or workplaces within the zone – but the basic problem is probably that there are more cars owned by the residents than the streets have capacity for. Raising the permit prices to suppress demand is the only way to deal with that but it is not a fair or equitable solution as parking provision should be based on what people need not on how much they can pay. However, platitudes like that don’t solve the problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
kevin says:
12 March 2017

i parked my car in a disabled parking bay.placed my disabled parking badge on the windscreen and as i found on my return to my car,the badge had slipped down between my handbrake.must of happened when i closed the door. on my return a man was issuing me with a ticket for failing to display. i showed him my badge,.he said ring the company “smart parking” and they will cancel it. he then disappeared. i did as he said and they refused my explanation. £90 fine. i rang them and asked to be sent forms to appeal to POPLA. in the meantime, DRP debt collections have wrote demanding £160.00 for this fine.Even though im still awaiting appeal forms to be sent to me by Smart Parking.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
12 March 2017

Something odd seems to have happened with the running order of this Conversation. It looks as though Kevin’s comment [12/03/2017 – 19:08] has replaced a previous comment [about a residents’ parking scheme] to which Duncan Lucas and I responded on 3 March 2017.

So far as Kevin is concerned I think he should contact Smart Parking as a matter of urgency so that he can pursue his appeal.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
12 March 2017

Comment repositioned. [This comment is not the one to which Duncan Lucas and I responded on 3 March 2017 as shown below. The original comment about a resident’s parking scheme seems to have disappeared.]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
12 March 2017

John-dont tell me Which is copying Trust Pilot where a business complains about a post and that post is removed ? You don’t miss anything John –do you !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
12 March 2017

I hope it was just a glitch, Duncan. Or the poster might have requested its removal for some sensible reason but leaving our responses stranded. So far as I recall it was about a local authority raising the resident’s permit prices as a rationing mechanism. I trust Which? a lot more than I trust Trust Pilot but usually when a post has been removed there is a comment to support that decision and any subsidiary posts are removed as well. Strange.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
13 March 2017

It could be a MySql blip; for some reason I’ve never fathomed, at busy times the db engine can occasionally miss things. It did a similar thing with two of my posts in The Lobby.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Paul Hart says:
22 March 2017

I have recently had a “Parking Charge Notice” of £100 while visiting a rented apartment that we own. The urbanisation is covered by a private car parking company to stop miss use of the area. I had up to recently had guest visitors parking permit which where issued to the owners / tenants. The parking company has now been changed with out notifying me and the visitors parking has been scrapped again without notification to me. I found out these details when I visiting my tenant. Alas by the time I returned to move my car it had a Parking charge on it. In our latest set of minutes from our AGM it states that the “parking has improved since the introduction of parking fines scheme and would continue”
I have talked to the citizens advise and the management company of our apartments and I will also appeal to the parking company.
Any advise would be welcome.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
22 March 2017

More problems with the placement of new comments in this Conversation. Paul Hart’s comment at 11:03 today [22/03/2017] has taken the place of a different one that disappeared on or before 03/03/2017 and has never been seen again. The two comments that follow Paul’s [and which have now fallen below this one] are not in response to his comment submitted today. See my post on 12/0/3/2017.

I tried to use the Report Comment function but that does not work if one needs to submit an ‘Other’ comment and include some text in the explanation box; the ‘Submit’ button disappears below the edge of the screen and cannot be repositioned.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Melanie Train
Guest
Melanie Train says:
22 March 2017

How strange. We’ll have to do a bit of investigating as to what’s happening, John. Bear with us.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Philip Hackett says:
28 March 2017

I am an unpaid volunteer driver for the NHS I parked at a hotel in Coventry to pick a patient up and was timed entering and leaving the car park which involved a 12 minute time span. Patient did not have an internal telephone in her room so the receptionist had to physically go and inform her I was waiting in the reception area.
Four weeks later I received a parking charge notice from an organisation called Civil Enforcement as I had spent two minutes over the an apparent allocated time to pick up the patient/client.

There are no signs stating this car park operates a ten minute waiting limit just that residents require a permit.

I wrote to Civil Enforcement explaining the situation but received no joy. appealed to POPLA and lost the appeal.

My MP and NHS team leader have both contacted the hotel and Civil Enforcement to appeal on my behalf, neither have received any form of a reply. As a volunteer driver a £100.00 fine for two minutes whilst helping in the community seems outrageous. Any suggestions?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 March 2017

Disgraceful Philip just backs up the modern idiom- no good deed goes unpunished -“what me care “- tough – How many charity workers will be put off by this ?, if I was rich I would pay your fine and pay for a big ad in your local newspaper but I doubt anybody has shame nowadays.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Josie says:
7 April 2017

i parked in a sport centre car park, bought a ticket but unfortunately I entered my registration incorrectly (obviously an error), I received a parking charge notice for £100 (ticket was 80p)! I wrote with an explanation and sent the parking ticket. They have since written saying that it states that the signage at the car park advises all motorists to enter correct vehicle reg!! and that as a gesture of goodwill they have reduced the fine to £20.00. I still feel aggrieved that I have to pay a fine when I have paid for a ticket. Should I still appeal this as I dont think that it is justified.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
7 April 2017

I’d be grateful that the fine was reduced – it was your error.
I would like to see Which? campaign to have the extortionate charges – such as your initial £100 – banned and agree much more sensible charges that will still act as a deterrent to not paying or overstaying.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
7 April 2017

That’s an interesting one. Josie did nothing wrong, except make a slight error – that’s easily done. But she paid for her parking. I’d press on to have the charge waived, Josie, particularly if you had photographic evidence of your parking and ticket.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
7 April 2017

It is a similar scenario to buying a ticket but not displaying it correctly – sometimes they blow onto the floor. The parking company does not know you have paid, and such “errors” are possibly open to misuse. The real problem is the extortionate penalties, and Which? should address this problem.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
7 April 2017

I agree. Most of the display ticket systems I’ve used require the ticket to be placed inside the car, presumably because of that problem.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 April 2017

Todays front page in the Mail (in Scotland ) – quote- a private members bill is to be introduced in the Scottish Parliament to limit parking fines to £60 and restrict the draconian measures used by those private companies . It will be introduced after the General Election , it seems it has popular support –and England ?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
28 April 2017

The Scots clearly have too much money. We should limit the fine to £20 or twice the daily (or maximum stay) charge.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
28 April 2017

Yes, indeed. Just like extortionate overdraft charges, these people need to be reined in.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
28 April 2017

I should have added malcolm/Ian that he wants to limit the total charges including adding legal costs and government supplied info that many car owners are hit with not just the extortionate parking charges on the day by some companies.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Shlomo says:
30 April 2017

Hi…I received a letter from a dept recovery company on behalf of ParkingEye LTD asking me to contact them about an unpaid Parking Charge from 2014, a year before the Barry Beavis case….
Ay advice welcome…
Thank you

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
30 April 2017

My advice would be to contact them.

When you know the details of the parking charge it might be possible to give you guidance if necessary.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
30 April 2017

There are legal time limits on when you must be informed a parking charge is due. If you have not received any prior notification then they are out of time. On the other hand, if you have ignored notices to pay then as John suggests, find out what is being claimed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Shlomo says:
1 May 2017

Thank you for your advice… I received my parking charge in November 2014 and sent it back to ParkingEye the same day, mentioning that I do not have any contract with them… That was ok until of course the famous Barry Beavis case in 2015… Well now we are in 2017… Can they really expecting me to pay a parking charge as old than that?… They must be desperate.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
2 May 2017

Have you contacted the debt recovery company yet, Schlomo? We need to know what they are now saying before we can help you.

It is possible that Parking Eye do indeed have the power to enforce the parking charge and they might have obtained a warrant for recovery.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions