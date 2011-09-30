/ Motoring

Should we speed towards a new 80mph speed limit?

Profile photo of Dave Evans Dave Evans
So the government wants to increase the speed limit on motorways to 80mph and thinks it will ‘boost the economy’. Maybe, but how will the change affect road safety and the environment?

It seems to me this raises plenty of issues – positive and negative, so let the debate begin.

When I heard about this the cynic in me thought it must be a publicity stunt, aimed at positioning the government as ‘one of the boys’ in true Top Gear-esque fashion. Then I thought maybe they have something else they want to distract our attention from. I scanned the news but couldn’t find what it might be.

I later found out this is a full-on consultation and began considering the issues for real.

Safety standards have changed

I agree a review is probably long overdue. It’s more than 40 years since the current motorway maximum limit was introduced, and at that time most cars would have struggled to exceed it by much, if at all.

The first thing that occurred to me was the potential for this to increase the risk of crashes. Accident and injury rates have steadily declined over recent years. This is primarily due, in my view, to improvements in car technology, especially in braking systems and traction control as well as the more obvious changes to car primary and secondary safety specification.

The combination of all this means cars are better equipped to avoid crashes, and if they do have them, the occupants are better protected than they ever used to be.

Will this really be much of a change?

The second thing that struck me was that, on many motorways, there are lots of people already flouting the existing rules by travelling at speeds in excess of 70mph. They don’t all have good lane discipline, but that’s another issue!

So actually, this move just legitimises what already happens. Presumably it would thus free up police resources to focus on other illegal activities (such as poor lane discipline perhaps?).

Then there’s that all too tricky ‘green’ issue. Some may claim that speeding all the cars up will lead to more pollution. But if the cars can get there faster, they’re on the road for less time, and they’ll be pumping out noxious gases for less time.

And compare the fumes produced by cars cruising comfortably along at 80mph, with what happens if you have a similar volume of traffic, all stuck in a slow-moving queue, or worse still, at idle, pumping out gases while they wait to progress.

I’m sure there’ll be claims and counter-claims on this one and I don’t know if we’ll ever get to the truth. What I do know is that outside the offices here on Marylebone Road in London, the traffic moves very slowly and the local air pollution is among the worst in Europe.

A bitter boost for business

Finally, I thought about the arguments surrounding the time saved by people making faster journeys. This is another ‘benefit’ that’s less than easy to quantify. But I bet there are businesses out there checking how much more they can get out of an employee’s working day if they can reduce work-time journey times.

But the whole calculation could be skewed by the fact that shorter journey times will mean increased demand (more people will be prepared to travel further in the course of their business). And this might in itself contribute to additional pollution and increased road maintenance costs as ever larger traffic volumes choke the network.

Would you be happy to see the motorway limit increased? Will it really boost or economy or do you have worries about safety and the environment?

Dave says:
14 October 2011

Bad idea. All vehicles use more fuel at 80 than 70, the fact they are on the road for a shorter time is irrelevant, your MPG is what matters and that increases significantly the faster your go.
Yes, car design has improved but drivers skill levels have not. There were also considerably fewer cars on the road 30 years ago than now.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Patrick Steen says:
14 October 2011

Would be really interested to hear what you think about our latest Conversation: “We need a minimum speed limit on our roads”. You can comment on it here: https://conversation.which.co.uk/transport-travel/minimum-speed-limit-roads-slow-cars/

DaveG says:
14 October 2011

Just a lighter point on this subject.In 1966 flying back from Paris Airshow in a Beverley,we flew over and up the M1 into a headwind and cars on motorway were travelling faster.

Skinny Liz says:
14 October 2011

Bad idea. There are too many cars on the roads for them to be driving faster safely – if anything speed limits should be reduced.

Profile photo of bob_dixson
bob_dixson says:
17 October 2011

I’m in favour of the increase. In the real world most motorway drivers already drive at, or in excess of, the proposed 80mph limit when circumstances permit. Statistics that prove that speeding is involved in most accidents is hardly surprising when most of the drivers are speeding most of the time. I accept that not all motorway driving is good driving but this is more a case for a separate motorway driving test.

Jeff Brewer says:
20 October 2011

My main worry is that lorries would no doubt be able to go faster.

Recently we travelled for 3 months in Norway where most of the travel outwith built up areas was at 50 miles per hour with some at 60 and a little at 65. The miles per gallon was increased dramatically.

I am against the increase in speed limit

John14 says:
21 October 2011

Madness! We are approaching or have passed peak oil, goodness knows where the electricity for electric cars will come from, and land will be needed for our food in the future, or houses, not tarmac. We need to get people out of car dependence, not increase it by glorifying speed and car travel. The sooner we start, the less painful it will be for eveyone. The other side of the consultation is better – 20mph in residential areas should be supported to reclaim streets for people (but please can it be enforced!).

Profile photo of dean
Dean says:
21 October 2011

It’s not “glorifying” speed, it’s about making more money for the exchequer because we are not using as much petrol as before. Seeing as the majority of the petrol price is duty and VAT, this represents a massive shortfall for the treasury.

Kinda self-contradictory I know (green policies) but to me this just shows that it’s all about the money, nothing else.

Profile photo of william
William says:
21 October 2011

I for one am not about to give up my car. Public transport sux ( well the times I’ve used it ). They’d need to pay me alot to switch to public transport, so even making it free wouldn’t get me using it.

John says:
21 October 2011

I agree with the idea that cars are safer, but I have a couple of concerns.
Firstly, not all motorway users are capable of doing the current 70 limit, i.e. lorries. They are limited to 60mph for safety reasons. So, will lorries will also have their speed limit by 10mph to 70mph or will we have a 20mph difference between the slowest and fastest drivers? If there is an increase in the speed gap surely we will have more accidents.
Also, 80mph uses more fuel than 70mph (20% more, although you do go 15% faster). This would decrease fuel economy at a time when everyone is trying to increase fuel economy.

Jeff Brewer says:
24 October 2011

If we increase the speed limit to 80 mph then we will soon find drivers speed going up to 90 mph. When we cut the limit accidents went down so leave it as it is

Profile photo of Shire of rose
shire of rose says:
5 November 2011

Many people have given their voice in Which Conversation to prevent any horrific and nasty Road Accident. We all shocked to watch fatal Motorway crash on M 5 .. Many people are injured and killed. Transport dept.should listen to accident prevention group and our best Which Conversation participants who actively take part in debate.It is very hard to understand when someone involved in accident.Their sorrow and sadness affects to all of us.
Winter time is the more difficult time for Motorist. We will see more difficult time for drivers this year due to cut backs.
1. Think again to switch on lights on Motorway and Main roads. Too much darkness on road will cause Accident.
2. White lines are so badly faded that driver do not realise where he or she is driving in darkness.White lines on road needs re-painting and give priority.
3. Many people are not using their indicator now a days which is really creating confusion to other road users.
4. We also notice many drivers do not keep their distance. What will happen ,when someone sudden brakes ? .
5. Stop using Mobile phone while driving or use hand free.
6. Drink and driving is another combination for accident.
7. What is the point to switch off speed camera ?
8. According to the Highway code, Driver must use fog lights in foggy condition.Many driver are not using fog lights.
Think for other people and drive safely.

Em says:
6 November 2011

Perhaps we could run this Conversation again, now that we’ve seen the results of excessive speed on the M5? Some of the comments posted look pretty crass, as the cause of this disaster unfolds.

In the words of one witness: “The thing that made me realise how bad it was, was you could hear the thud of cars hitting into lorries. One car overtook us going at about 60 or 70 miles an hour and just crashed straight into a lorry.”

Clearly drivers can’t be trusted to slow down in bad weather conditions, so let’s at least make sure we don’t kill even more people, by keeping the limit at 70 mph – or would more deaths have been acceptable to the go-faster lobbyists? Then be ashamed and reflect again on your mistaken opinions.

Profile photo of wavechange
wavechange says:
6 November 2011

It’s not just speed that causes accidents on motorways. The distance between vehicles is important too. The gaps we leave are sufficient to allow braking if the vehicles in front slow down, but not if there is something stationary on the road.

Em says:
6 November 2011

Now where did I say speed was the cause of the accident?

If there is a something stationary in the road and you hit it at 80 mph instead of 70 mph, you are going to cause 30% more deaths, injuries and damage. It’s a simple law of physics (kinetic energy increases with the square of the speed). But since people can’t be made to understand that or recognise the danger, they will have to be restricted to some arbitary speed limit by the law of the land.

Profile photo of wavechange
wavechange says:
6 November 2011

I wasn’t specifically replying to you Em, or even referring to the M5 accident. I understand the physics and would add that it is harder to swerve to avoid vehicles etc as the speed increases.

I think it would help if cars sold in the UK were restricted so that they cannot exceed 70 mph, which would be easy to do with modern computer-controlled engines. Perhaps this could be offered as an option and if insurance companies offer a discount to drivers of restricted cars they could become popular.

Obviously speed needs to be appropriate to driving conditions and for the foreseeable future this will be a matter of judgement, aided by temporary speed restrictions on motorways.

Technology could be used to help make motorway driving by warning us to drop back if we are too close to the vehicle in front or if it brakes suddenly.

Em says:
6 November 2011

@ Wavechange – sorry. As this thread has been dormant for 2 weeks, I assumed it was in reference to the above.

I’ve been pondering for years about how to make a speed-restricted vehicle acceptable to Joe Public. No doubt, the hoary old arguments will be trotted out about the need to break the speed limit to accelerating away from trouble, just like the anti-seatbelt brigade’s fantasy of being thrown clear of an accident! How many millions were killed and maimed whilst that argument prevaricated in Parliament? I’m only alive today because I didn’t wait for seatbelt wearing to become law.

Profile photo of JamesBruce
James says:
6 November 2011

Whatever the cause at Taunton, should surely put the suggestion to raise the limit to 80mph into the “don’t bother” archive category.

DaveG says:
10 November 2011

If the suggested change goes ahead,then somebody has to look at lorries on 4 lane motorways.If you travel along the M25 now lanes 2 and 3 are full of lorries,lane 1 is nearly empty and the 4th lane is usually slower because of the lorries.

Philip says:
23 November 2011

Only if conditions are safe to do so i.e. night time.

Sybilmari says:
31 March 2012

Improve and increase the railways.

