Is brown really the next big car colour?

When it comes to selecting car colour, brown is firmly at the bottom of my check list. But it appears manufacturers are pushing cocoa-coloured cars as the next fashion trend to take over from white. Are you sold?

I’ve held this notion that brown is starting to be pushed on car buyers for a few months now, but my theory really fomented while attending the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show last September.

While shooting a video for the refreshed Hyundai i30 family hatchback, I couldn’t help being distracted by one of the various different model variants on the stand. It was finished in a deep metallic chestnut brown – and it didn’t take long to latch onto more metallic-chocolate motors.

A blanket of brown at Frankfurt Motor Show

Fiat had opted to showcase one of its third generation Panda superminis in a gloss bark colour. And even the reserved Korean carmaker SsanYong decided dark bronze was the most impactful way to present the sculptured bodywork of its XIV-1 concept car.

‘This can’t take off’, I said to myself. But I’ve been wrong before. I’ll hold my hands up and admit that I didn’t think white would prove so popular when pearly blanc started appearing more frequently as a colour option in brochures a few years ago.

Difficult to keep clean, easily mistaken for commercial vehicles and the choice colour for the majority of marked police cars; I had my reasons to be sceptical.

Just how important is colour?

It’s not like colour isn’t an overwhelming factor in people’s choices. It’s always one of the first fields we fill in when using car buying websites and is one of the most considered areas of selecting a car.

But if I was wrong about the popularity of white cars, I could equally be incorrect this time around, right? Not according to the AA, which surveyed over 15,000 car owners in 2011 and found that brown has a way to go if it wants to become popular. Only 1% of UK motorists owned a brown car and 0% wanted to own one.

So will carmakers be able to make cinnamon-coloured cars popular? You tell me. Enter our poll and tell us if you agree or disagree with my sentiments about mahogany-coloured motors.

Would you consider buying a brown car? No (71%, 231 Votes) Yes (23%, 75 Votes) I already have one (6%, 18 Votes) Total Voters: 325