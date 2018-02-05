/ Money, Motoring

Does a Hotmail address make you a less safe driver?

10
driving
Profile photo of Dean Sobers Dean Sobers Senior researcher
Comments 10

When you apply for insurance, you impart far more than just your claims record and circumstances that could directly lead to future claims. Should there be limits on what insurers consider relevant to your price?

For fun, complete a car insurance application questionnaire. While you’re doing it, count the number of answers – all the discrete items of information that you provide the insurer. Age, your residency in the UK, your job, marital status, whether you have a mortgage, whether you have home insurance, and so on.

Your number will probably be between 30 and 50. Now, how many of these titbits is the insurer using to figure out how ‘risky’ you are? Answer: more than you might assume; perhaps all of it.

Insurers are highly secretive when it comes to how they apply the information you provide when assessing whether to accept you and on what terms. There are areas that are legally out of bounds of their risk models – such as ethnicity, religion, sexuality and gender. As for the rest, updates on what’s used and how tends to come to light via the intermittent news story or general hearsay.

Insurance quirks

Last week, Admiral admitted that it factors in the email addresses (or more specifically, the domain names) of its customers, and that these can affect what they’re charged. This came after an investigation by The Sun found that in certain instances, drivers applying with Hotmail accounts were being quoted between £5.60 and £31.36 more than if they were Gmail users.

This is head-scratching stuff, although certain other revealed uses of information have teetered on the outright discriminatory.

A while ago, we reported Hastings Direct and Admiral to the Equality Commission for charging car insurance customers more if they’d been born overseas – even if they’d grown up in the UK.

Last week’s investigation by The Sun also alleged that several insurers were quoting higher premiums for customers named ‘Mohammed’ than they were for those named ‘John’ – although the insurers deny that they do this.

A less inflammatory – but still perplexing – factor that can intrude on your premium is your marital status.

Other quirks are matters of presentation: whether you choose to describe your occupation as ‘journalist’ or ‘researcher’, or ‘chef’ or ‘kitchen worker’ can nudge the dial on your insurance quote. And it’s possible that in the near future even your social media activity might make a difference.

Relevant details

Many of us would consider the relevance of much of these to be stretching credulity, but insurers clearly feel differently.

When calculating your insurance premium, they’re trying to predict your future. The more ancillary details they can obtain about you, the better they can compare you with customers that they already have and so, in theory, the more accurate their prediction will be.

That’s one side of the argument, anyhow. An argument against is that what tends to happen to people ‘like’ you is far less relevant than your own lived experience. This may explain the growing demand for ‘telematics’-based car insurance policies that monitor your driving minute-to-minute and calibrate your premium to fit.

Do you think it’s reasonable for insurers to use your email address or other factors that don’t seem particularly related when considering your driving risk Or do you think their making maximum use of the data you provide is the surest way to a quote that best reflects you?

Comments
10
Guest
Patrick Taylor says:
5 February 2018

Interesting point but the world is “unfair” and we all make judgements based on sometimes quite flimsy information. Insurance companies actually probably have a far deeper data set then most companies from which they can seek trends.

Also bear in mind an insurance company is very likely wishing to spread the risk of it’s portfolio of drivers. Once it has enough 90 year olds or 19 year olds on the books it will probably make these ages more expensive. That is the nature of insurance – spread your risks widely.

As for the email address they may be aware that Hotmail users are more price insensitive than other email users, or possibly Hotmail users are more accident prone per 1000 clients.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
5 February 2018

Thanks for this curious story, Dean. I will share it with some friends.

I have never used a free email account, mainly to avoid security problems.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Alex Whittle says:
5 February 2018

It is very curious, wavechange. My car insurance is with Admiral and I called them to ask if my insurance was more because I use a Hotmail address, and they confirmed it most likely was – but only by a small amount because it is only a small factor.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
5 February 2018

It looks as if we need to ask Which? to find out the best email to use to keep premiums down, Alex. I normally use the email address provided by my ISP but still have an account provided by my old employer.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alex Whittle says:
5 February 2018

It’s definitely something to look into, however, these are set by the provider. What may increase your premiums for one company, could increase them with another. Personally, I strongly disagree that who your email address is with affects your driving (but I’m not the expert)

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
wavechange says:
5 February 2018

Have you had any accidents in the last five years? Convictions for speeding or other offences? Will your car be used for hire or reward? Is there anything else we need to know about, such as a Hotmail account?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Patrick Taylor says:
5 February 2018

The colour of your car should, in theory, not affect your driving. However car colour can be an insurance premium trigger. The size of your car does not affect your driving skill but does impact on premiums.

If the data does show a correlation then why not use it. Car insurance incidentally is one of the few markets where there is genuine competition and I am not at all convinced that getting every company to use the same criteria or explain it is actually helpful for competition.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
VynorHill says:
5 February 2018

The key, here is risk assessment and what insurance companies need to make this. Since this is a secretive business it is difficult to judge what is relevant and what isn’t. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be room for making an individual’s clean record, over many years, a basis to set a premium. No claims, yes, but the actual premium is more to do with what category of person you are deemed to be. That is an impersonal decision based on the factors of that given group and not on one’s own record. It may be that a Hot Mail address is acquired by a particular set of people, who may choose this as one of many accounts, while Hot Mail itself may be seen as one of the more international servers and less of a permanent domain than one of the established providers, like BT, Talk Talk or PlusNet. Extrapolating this the insurers then define Hot Mail users as a higher risk group, and thus charge more. This is just speculation on my part without any facts to back it up. The whole point of insurance is that the company makes more money than it pays out, and so makes a living for itself and its employees. Car insurance is compulsory so the market is assured and it’s just who grabs the most share that counts. There’s the delicate balance between undercutting competitors and keeping the premiums healthy. Hopefully somewhere within this mix is a desire to serve the motoring public. That also attracts customers who are prepared to pay more.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Ward says:
5 February 2018

Surely the size of the car does affect the risk and should play a part in determining the premium. It’s not just down to driving skill. A bigger car is a bigger target so possibly more likely to be hit or to strike something. It also has a bigger body and will be more expensive to repair or replace. I don’t see that the e-mail address has much relevance; most people stick with their e-mail address through thick and thin and could, like me, have one they chose twenty-five or more years ago. I know a lot of people of a similar age with a Hotmail address but none of them have mentioned disadvantageous insurance terms.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
malcolm r says:
5 February 2018

I presume personal injury claims may be the expensive payouts for insurers. A small car and its occupants are likely to suffer more in a collision. Large cars probably protect their occupants better but will be more expensive to repair.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions