Forget pothole warning signs, just fix the potholes!

19
Beaver road sign
Profile photo of Rob Hull Rob Hull Senior Researcher, Which? Car
Beavers crossing. Tarmac on the road. Road sign ahead. These are just a few road signs I’d rather see on our highways instead of the pothole suggestion being touted around by Confused.com.

A new sign to warn road users about potholes has been showcased this week by the price comparison site, which has both commissioned the design of the sign and is now petitioning the Department for Transport (DfT) to introduce it across the UK.

The rationale behind the pothole warning sign is that it can be placed at hotspots to warn drivers of the broken and uneven road surface.

Britain’s damaged roads have become a growing concern in the last couple of years, especially following the previous harsh winter conditions that plagued the tarmac on UK routes.

According to a survey conducted by the Asphalt Industry Alliance, drivers encounter around 10 potholes a day, with 90% of all those surveyed saying they’re not being alerted to these road imperfections. As a result, potholes are reportedly costing drivers £400 a year.

So something needs to be done, right? But surely it’s more logical to put pressure on local authorities to repair roads, rather than wasting time and money erecting masses of signs to warn drivers of potential potholes?

Wasted money when potholes are remedied

It’s claimed that funding for the repairs of these hazards in the road are lacking in the region of 50%, and as a result it will take 11 years to fix the backlog of potholes. Does Confused.com not think that the additional time and cost of producing and putting these signs in place might extend these delays? I would argue that it would.

These signs could also provide councils with a lucid excuse for not actually repairing the damaged roads at all, spending the money they do have on other issues. And what’s the point of the expenditure and man hours putting them up when they’ll be rendered useless once the potholes are repaired?

While I do support Confused.com’s incentive to make roads safer and reduce repair bills for motorists, I don’t think this quick fix is the best way to go about it.

As well as being a regular driver I’m also a keen motorcyclist, so I’m well aware of the dangers and costs potholes pose to anyone travelling on two wheels as well as four. But I firmly believe we need to maximise the safety of UK highways by fixing them correctly as quickly as possible, and not simply accepting them by adding signs to notify us where they are.

Health and safety roadside clutter

I also have an added concern – these pothole signs could spark a raft of health-and-safety mad signalling on our roads.

In my opinion, our highways are already littered with too many road signs. They’re sometimes unnecessarily distracting and actually make some locations, especially junctions, more dangerous. So the last thing we need is more roadside furniture.

Instead of designing, promoting and petitioning for this short term solution, I’d suggest Confused.com utilises its resources to pressure the DfT to fix the pothole problem in hand.

How should we deal with Britain’s pothole problem?

Force the potholes to be fixed (93%, 460 Votes)

Install warning signs for potholed roads (4%, 18 Votes)

Leave the potholes alone! (3%, 15 Votes)

Total Voters: 493

Loading ... Loading ...
Profile photo of dean
Member
dean says:
1 July 2011

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the Germans already do this by means of a “Straßenschaden” sign where the road ahead is broken.

However, this is rare in Germany as most of their roads, urban and extra-urban are very well maintained. Signs are erected to warn of the dangers before the road is actually fixed. Now that’s efficiency!

With English roads, the underinvestment means that they are in an ever decreasing circle of disrepair and the fact that we have waaaaay more roadsigns than Germany means that we are just bamboozled by the amount of information on the roadside.

Do we really need all these roadsigns? Are we really a nation if idiots that needs to be directed every step of the way?

Or is it merely the litigation that the Highways agency and Councils are scared of in case a moron somewhere does something stupid that society allows them to claim compensation for?

Profile photo of gradivus
Member
John W says:
1 July 2011

Very well said, dean.

Re the litigation. On the one and only occasion where I felt was due compensation, an official at the council explained why the council wouldn’t pay.

Apparently, Highways Agency guidelines state that
1) Councils should inspect all their roads at least once every 28 days.
2) Potholes identified by this exercise, or reported by the public, must be made good within three days.

My council follows these guidelines and keeps accurate records. So it is near impossible to prove negligence.

The devil is in the detail, of course. How bad does a pothole have to be before the three-day requirement kicks in?

Member
Confused.com says:
1 July 2011

Hi Rob

Great to hear that you’re interested in this issue, as it’s clearly something we’re also passionate about.

We do agree that the only long-term solution is for potholes to be fixed, but the rate at which they’re being filled in simply isn’t fast enough. It’s costing UK drivers around £2.8 billion a year, and most UK roads are resurfaced only every 65 years or so. We feel that it’s in everyone’s best interest to be warned if a pothole is ahead to avoid potentially damaging the car.

You mentioned that it would cost councils time and money to erect the signs and remove them once a pothole had been fixed; at the moment, councils are paying over £50 million in compensation to motorists because of poorly maintained roads. If damages were avoided because drivers were aware that a road was potentially hazardous, the councils would be saving money – and could then spend more on rectifying the pothole problem quickly, and also for warning drivers of other problem areas by moving the roadsign.

Ultimately, we want potholes to be fixed quickly enough to eliminate the need for the sign – but in the meantime, we think it’s important to help drivers as much as possible.

Profile photo of Rob Hull
Member
Rob Hull says:
1 July 2011

I do think it’s vitally important that well recognised brands such as Confused.com push to make our roads safer – if consumers can identify with a brand that is campaigning to improve driving conditions it is undoubtedly a good thing.

My concern is the time and money spent producing the signs, going to the locations and finally erecting them – that time and cost would be better spent actually rectifying the pothole, wouldn’t it?

And just because there is a sign, it doesn’t make the pothole 100% avoidable – especially if there is a number of potholes in close proximity or a large one across one side of a carriageway – so damage costs caused by potholes are not going to disappear.

Ultimately I fear the introduction of this road sign would only further delay the actual repairs to the road. If councils can warrant the resources and finances to introduce these signs to warn of specific potholes then there is no good reason why they can’t warrant the immediate repair of the potholes using the very same resources and finances.

How has the feedback been directly to you about this issue? And how many people have signed the petition?

I’m really grateful you’ve spent the time and effort to come and comment – it’s good to see the company being proactive.

Profile photo of richard
Member
richard says:
1 July 2011

Quite frankly we are a nation of idiot drivers – many ignore all sorts of road conditions – it’s why our local sleeping policemen destroy suspensions and undersides of cars that traverse them at high speeds (over 20 mph)

I drive on country roads – I’m forever passing cars in the road side ditches because they were driving beyond safe limits – especially in rain or snow – .

So road side pothole signs won’t make much difference to the unsafe driver – but invaluable to those of us who do drive carefully and can read and understand the signs.

I have no idea how much Germans pay for Vehicle Excise Duty but hazard a guess it will be more than we do – and probably is actually spent on roads – unlike here. So we;d have bleating from the “hard done motorists” saying “I don’t drive on country roads so why should I pay more”?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 July 2011

There are also many sensible, considerate drivers. The number of serious accidents has fallen, even though there is plenty of scope for further improvement.

Member
Philip Simpson says:
1 July 2011

I am sick of driving over potholes, every three months i have the Tracking checked which costs about £25. No sooner do i get it adjusted, then i have to drive over ****** country roads that knocks your Wheels and potentially damages your vehicles suspension.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 July 2011

I hit a very bad pothole that was not obvious because it was filled with water. I believe this was responsible for damage to the catalytic converter on my car. I am disappointed that there was no temporary warning sign, but at least the pothole was filled soon after my mishap. Potholes are usually obvious and can be avoided or driven over slowly.

Member
EAROB says:
1 July 2011

In the past good driving involved looking forward to the road horizon in order to observe all possible points related to the job of driving and to make decisions and adjustments accordingly. On all but the best of roads this is no longer possible if one is to avoid potholes and potential vehicle damage because attention is diverted from the distance to road directly in front. Therefore potholes are a hazard to road safety in more than one way. There is only one real solution — fix them — and stop all the excuses, let’s have some attention to priorities.

Profile photo of portlandbill
Member
Michael J Challis says:
6 July 2011

I do agree that it is getting common practice to scan the road just ahead looking for potholes . I am one that does that occaisionally until I reailised that my attention was diverted from good driving practice ie taking notice of further ahead on the road. Accidents can be avoided by spotting eg someone joining the road you on and chancing they have the time to make the move. If you miss a deep pothole doing say 50 mph then you have every chance of being the accident. I guess the question that needs to be asked ” Is the quality of road surface material not of top grade ” Ive heard from friends that have driven abroad and have stated that road surfaces are “in better nick” than ours.

Profile photo of gradivus
Member
John W says:
1 July 2011

These signs are the stupidest idea I’ve heard for a long time.

Firstly. I do have a good degree of sympathy for cyclists and motorcyclists.

Secondly. I do agree that our roads should be maintained to a reasonable standard.

But ultimately is it really too much to ask that you LOOK WHERE YOU ARE GOING. If you see a pothole steer around it if safe to do so. If it’s not safe to do so then SLOW DOWN.

And if you don’t see the pothole – God help other road users in your vicinity.

BTW. To those who bleat “Potholes/speed humps damaged my car”, do you have any EVIDENCE that this is the case? In my 40+ years of driving I estimate I’ve driven well over a quarter of a million miles. I can recall only two occasions where the “evil, nasty road” caused damage to my car. And one of those was my own stupid fault for allowing my concentration to wander.

Profile photo of roy81b
Member
roy81b says:
1 July 2011

Here we are once again. Local Councils and Governments always go for the ‘cheapest’ option or which company gives the best ‘kickback’, and then we are left with ‘pot-holed’ roads, because we had a moderately cold winter, apparently now (I hope) to be followed by a ‘scorcher’ of a summer. Lo! the tarmac will melt and miraculously repair the pot-holes, sorry drifted a bit there. We are experiencing climate change and have to make allowances for it, these changes have been forecast for years now, it about time we all began to appreciate what it will mean in the near future and voted for people we can absolutely trust.

Profile photo of gradivus
Member
John W says:
1 July 2011

I should hope that my council always does do the ‘cheapest’ repair in order to keep my council tax down. Of course by ‘cheapest’ I mean the repair that gives the best value for money over a period of several years, having done an appropriate cost-benefit-analysis of the various solutions to the problem.

Is that what you meant?

And if you have any evidence whatsoever that ‘kickbacks’ play any part in the process, I urge you to do your duty as a UK citizen and report this to the appropriate authority.

Member
Francis says:
2 July 2011

My son cycles to work in London. This week he hit a pothole. Now he has two holes in his chest, one made by his handlebars and the other by the hospital in order to drain his chest!
I don’t know if this pothole had been reported or not, or how to find out but suspect that it had been there for quite a while. Our roads are simply dangerous and should not have been allowed to deteriorate to this extent.

Member
Michael of Bisley says:
2 July 2011

My local county council compensated me a large sum of money after my car was damaged by a pothole that had been left for ages. Lucky for me, a Police Officer saw it happen and gave me an “incident number” which I guess strengthened my case. But 2 men might have repaired it in 30 minutes. The usual false economy brought about by government policies that are about the price of everything and the value of nothing

Profile photo of andy4hales
Member
andy4hales says:
2 July 2011

In Oxfordshire it would be simpler to have a sign informing us of an undamaged road surface!

It is pointless repairing potholes, they are simply the result of an under maintained road surface, repair one and you’ll have three more by next year. Resurface the road and no more potholes, expensive I know but it’s a short time pain for long term gain.

Profile photo of danny
Member
danny says:
3 July 2011

But I thought the pot holes were the latest ‘traffic calming measures’ ?

At least that’s the way it seemed in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as the majority of roads were riddled with them after the winter!

I’ve never heard anything as daft as the suggestion to put warnings signs up – as commented by many already – just spend the money on getting them fixed!

Member
Tina Greaves says:
17 April 2013

My car was damaged by two huge potholes causing £650 worth of damage.I claimed compensation but was turned down,because there had been a drive past inspection of that section of road and it had been reported for repair.However the repair was 15 days after the report was filed.Ist worth an appeal and if so,to whom?

Profile photo of julieshrive
Member
Julie Shrive says:
22 June 2014

Have you not heard of Fix My Street ??!!

