The EU is toying with asking car makers to fit speed limiters to new cars. This could automatically slow down your motor if you tried to exceed the speed limit. A step too far or a helpful road safety measure?

So how would these speed limiters work? The technology, known as the Intelligent Speed Adaptation scheme, would either use cameras in cars to read road signs, or GPS satellites to automatically send the local limits to cars.

You’d then either be warned of the speed limit, or your car’s brakes would be put into action should you get close to driving over the limit. The rules could even require speed limiters to be retrofitted to existing cars.

The EC’s Mobility and Transport Department is consulting on whether to roll out the technology in order to cut EU road deaths by a third by 2020. That’s down from the current 30,000 yearly deaths on EU roads.

However, Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin has said that he’ll oppose these plans, stating that Britain has one of the safest road networks in Europe. UK road deaths are apparently at their lowest levels since records began in 1926. A government source said:

‘It is definitely something that [Patrick McLoughlin] is keen to resist and he has told officials that it is something we don’t want to do. To be forced to have automatic controls in your car amounts to Big Brother nannying by EU bureaucrats.’

Could speed limiters create new safety issues?

Introducing speed limiters could cause new problems according to the AA:

‘It could take away people’s ability to get themselves out of trouble with a quick burst of speed, such as in overtaking situations where the capacity to accelerate can avoid a head-on collision.’

With the way technology is going, many of us might be travelling in driverless cars in the future, where our speed is automatically regulated in car convoys anyway. Is that a future you’d like to see? And as for speed limiters, would you consent to having your car fitted with one?

