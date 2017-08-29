/ Motoring

Would you go Euro and switch miles for km?

Driving in Europe
Adrian Porter
Whether you’re off on an epic cross country tour, or just doing a cheeky wine run, driving to France is not just a case of bundling yourself into a car and trying to remember to drive on the other side of the road.

Once you’re on French tarmac, it’s worth remembering you’re subject to the law of the new land you find yourself in. Now, you might not know this but that means carrying a warning triangle, reflective jacket and breathalyser.

You’ll also be expected to fit snowchains on snow covered roads. And, just because you’re from England, don’t expect to be excluded from these rules should a gendarme come a’tappin on your car window.

Rules of the road

After discussing a few of the rules in Which? HQ, we wondered if people would want to see any such measures be made mandatory (or just recommended) within the UK. Or would it simply be seen as more incessant red tape and ‘we’ll-use-our-own-common-sense-thank-you-very-much!’.

Then a brave soul (having read this letter in The Guardian) piped up: “What about switching to km? Wouldn’t it make things easier?”

Cue chin scratching.

Rules and speeds from Europe in the UK?

Me, I like the idea of reflective jackets inside the car where they can be reached by those who need them (ie, not in the boot). So if your vehicle conks out and you’re forced to pull onto the hard shoulder, you and your passengers would be that more visible getting out of the car and making your way to safety.

As for the switch to km, I can see some sense in it – but the cost of changing every road sign seems like a heck of a price to achieve such a vision.

Would you support a switch from miles to kilometres on British roads?

And, while we’re at it, could new, high-quality motorways have no speed limit, either for the whole thing or just sections, just like the autobahn?

Below I’ve listed some rules from countries across Europe. You can see more rules listed on the websites of The AA and RAC.

Continental conventions

France 🇫🇷 : You must carry a breathalyser, a reflective jacket and warning triangle (warning triangle is compulsory in many European countries, but not all), and snow chains must be carried when driving through certain parts of France.

Belgium 🇧🇪 : You must switch the engine off if stationary, unless absolutely necessary. It is prohibited to use cruise control on the motorway in heavy traffic.*

Germany 🇩🇪 : If you have a GPS or sat nav system that can show the location of speed cameras then this function must be disabled or the system must not be carried (this is also fairly common throughout Europe).

Austria 🇦🇹 : You must have a first aid kit.

Spain 🇪🇸 : Those who wear glasses must carry a spare pair.

Netherlands 🇳🇱 : You must give way to buses leaving bus stops in urban areas and you must give way to trams unless traffic lights otherwise indicate.

*Belgium also has this riddle-like road law (which, according to the AA, is rarely enforced) – on one way streets in some cities vehicles must park from the 1st to the 15th of the month on the side of the road where buildings have odd numbers, and from the 16th until the end of the month on the side where buildings have even numbers.

I’d be interested which of these, if any, you’d like to see in the UK. Also, if there are other rules you want to see implemented, do say.

And would you want to switch to km? If not, why not?

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

As we are leaving the EU, why go to the expense of changing road distances? Potholes have a much higher priority. I hope no one suggests we should also be changing to driving on the right – although as a compromise, like parking in Belgium, we could do that on odd days. Part of the charm of anywhere are distinctive characteristics.

I only really commented as the Convo looked lonely – 33 people had voted but no one had a comment to make.

PatrickTaylor
Member
PatrickTaylor says:
29 August 2017

Some of the details given in the article are a little misleading such as France and the snow chains. However glossing over that the sub-editors missed another:

France 🇫🇷 : You must a breathalyser, ……

Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
29 August 2017

Hi Patrick, I’ve double checked and a driver would be expected to fit snow chains in certain parts of France when driving on snow covered roads. Do you have information that suggests otherwise?

PatrickTaylor
Member
PatrickTaylor says:
29 August 2017

” and snow chains must be carried when driving through certain parts of France. ”

Is what was written and makes no distinction about the time of year or the few mountainous areas it might apply to. : )

Incidentally it is not clear what the French law is as what happens in practice is if they deem the road requires snow chains then you are told to fit them if you are carrying them or go and buy some. There are of course snow tyres which apparently means when applying commonsense the police are often happy with those alone.

Part of the answer may be here:
“The UK Department for Transport have confirmed that International conventions permit vehicles to circulate in international traffic as long as they satisfy general technical requirements which as far as tyres are concerned mean only “pneumatic tyres ensuring good adhesion, even in the wet”. “

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

Metrication of road signs is a low priority for me because of the costs of updating signs, but I would like us move forward and be seen as a forward thinking nation rather than one that is a rather quaint.

I would be grateful if the Convo introduction could be altered to show the correct symbol for kilometres, which is km

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

Do you think Which? want to make capitalised KM seem more important than lower case miles?

Quaint or forward thinking – USA uses miles.

We must remember the “vulnerable” who cannot deal with change – even decimalisation. Perhaps we’ll end up with dual unit signs. 🙂

Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
29 August 2017

Thanks, Wavechange – I’ve changed that to ‘km’.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

Thanks Lauren.

It is interesting to see that drivers in Spain are required to carry a spare set of glasses. That seems sensible. I have had to take over the driving on a couple of occasions when friends have lost or broken their glasses. It used to be a requirement to carry spare bulbs in France. This is no longer a requirement, presumably because most manufacturers have made them difficult to replace at the side of the road.

Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
29 August 2017

I can see sense in that requirement too. I don’t wear glasses myself, but isn’t it common practice to have a spare pair? If so then I can see sense in making sure you have a spare pair in the car, especially as it can be fairly easy to misplace glasses.

william
Member
william says:
29 August 2017

How about a topic should we go back to using Imperial rather Metric for selling items.

duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
29 August 2017

Way to go William , with you there. Its funny the country that rebelled against Britain is the one major country still using Imperial measurements ( or US equivalents ) . Just checked ,yes 12 inches still = one foot – 8 furlongs = one mile.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

We are a metric country in general – business, education, manufacturing. Just a few hangovers like road distances.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

I suppose we could go back to pounds, shillings and pence too. I have some of the old coins but would need 792 of these large old pennies to buy a pint of beer in my local pub.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

Malcolm wrote: “We are a metric country in general – business, education, manufacturing. Just a few hangovers like road distances.”

I thought it was the pints of beer that cause a few hangovers. 🙂

alfa
Member
alfa says:
29 August 2017

Having driven our cars in Europe for a long time now, carrying reflective jackets, warning triangles and a first-aid kit just seem common sense now.

Our reflective jackets (2) live in the pockets behind the front seats and it is a good idea to carry 2 warning triangles in case you need them near a corner.

Breathalysers go out-of-date within a couple of years and as we don’t drink and drive wouldn’t consider carrying them in this country.

Changing the roads from miles to kilometres would be an unnecessary, very expensive exercise. Car speedos show both as far as I know.

Although it will never happen, new motorways with no speed limits? 🏎️ Yes please. 😎

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

OK to exceed 100 mph on an autobahn but in this country it’s an auto-ban.

Ian
Member
Ian says:
29 August 2017

As the resident Luddite, I loathe metric measurements with a ferocity that can only be imagined. Let me explain.

Miles is a simple word; single syllable, five letters, and part of our culture (Miles to go before I sleep…/ Mile high Club / Milestones), our ancient lineage (1593 Act of Parliament) but best of all there’s no confusion. Everyone knows a mile is a long way: 20 minutes walk at a brisk pace, 1760 yards (also a wonderful measurement unit) 5280 feet (even better) or a lot of inches. But the sheer economy of ‘Mile’ is breathtaking.

The awful Kilometre, on the other hand, is tetrasyllabic, lumpy in poetry, has no place in our culture (who can imagine the Kilometre high club? ) and takes four times as long to say as ‘Miles’. I mean, you could walk it in the time it takes to say a sentence with the thing in. And – like all metric units – it’s hideously confusing.

We know the length of a mile in terms of our footwear and our paces. But Kilometres is awkward from the outset. No simple equivalent of the Foot. Instead, everything’s measured in some absurdly silly and tiny units, which bear no relation to anything. And builders, faced with the metric system, have been known to impale themselves on a pole, not to mention a furlong, chain, link, rod, perch or Ramsden’s chain, rather than attempt to make sense of a system which only requires a single minuscule misplaced dot to create havoc.

And imagine how distraught the Who’s songwriter would be if they’d written “I can see for kilometres and kilometres and kilometres and kilometres and kilometres” – lacks something, don’t you think? – or the Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be 500 kilometres”, or The Green Kilometre, hardly likely to be a major film hit.

And let’s not forget Miles O’Brien…

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

Have a quarter of a gill of whisky and calm down. 🙂 I have a suitable old glass measure marked with someone’s initials. Looks like ER.

alfa
Member
alfa says:
29 August 2017

A kilometre is a bit shorter than a mile, a meter is a bit shorter than a yard, a kilo is a bag of sugar, you can still buy 2 by 4 bits of wood although I think they are slightly smaller………. 🦉

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

These date from when the public were being introduced to metric measures, many years ago:

Two and a quarter pounds of jam weigh about a kilogram.

A litre of water’s a pint and three quarters.

0
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

A km is not much more than half a mile (5/8), a metre is longer than a yard (around 10%) but 4×2 unplaned is close – it is 100x50mm. but loses around 6mm if you buy it PAR (planed all round).

Not to quibble, but it is more accurate to go decimal – Two point two pounds of jam weighs just a kilogram (give or take 4 or 5g) – but not including the jar.

VynorHill
Member
VynorHill says:
29 August 2017

You do get saltpetre, repeater, two-seater, Demeter, fan-heater, cheetah, and even Ryevita to rhyme with kilometre but I agree that a kilometre high club somewhat short changes the experience -something about not going the distance perhaps. Like you, I love my miles, the in built clock just knows how long they are going to take and how much fuel is left in the tank. Since everything is usually rounded up – or down – to the nearest ten, a thirty speed limit is faster than a continental 40Km limit would be, though one at 50 is one mile an hour faster over there but much slower than our 40MPH. 90Kmh is a mere 59 point something MPH while 120Kmh is just under 75MPH. Knowing our cautious government we’d simply convert our 70MPH to 70Kmh and crawl everywhere. Selling fuel in litres is bad enough ( I convert to MPG when judging how the car is performing) but trying to work out fuel consumption in kilometres per litre would be a nightmare. The margin for error in Kms/Ltr is far more than those for MPG. since one is dealing with smaller quantities. One MPG plus or minus is less critical than one KM/Ltr. plus or minus. Of course the reason for selling fuel in litres is exactly the same. A penny or two seems less on the smaller quantity than a 5/10 pence hike would on a gallon. My car magically converts litres to gallons as soon as it enters the tank, because it knows which country it is in. Conversion just ain’t British and it would cost money better spent elsewhere.

alfa
Member
alfa says:
29 August 2017

Well done Malcolm, full marks for spotting the deliberate mistake. 🙂

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

What’s the deliberate mistake, Alfa?

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

Thanks alfa. I’m only a smarty pants in fun 🙂

John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
29 August 2017

“I’d walk 1.6 million kilometres for one of your . . . . .” err . . . umm, . . . no, it doesn’t work. Al Jolson got it right the first time round.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

The word you are looking for is “skilometres”, John. But don’t forget the Americans use “kilometer” – why can’t they use the proper words?

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

I you use the standard abbreviation of km, then it does not matter that some refer to kilometres and others to kilometers.

Sophie Gilbert
Member
Sophie Gilbert says:
29 August 2017

I think in parsecs, not kilometers or miles.

Eire managed to switch from miles to kilometers, why can’t we?

(And switch to driving on the right like Sweden, now, there’s a revolutionary idea.)

We ain’t out of Europe yet. Never will be.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

The cost of changing all the road signs to parsecs would be astronomical, Sophie. 🙂

This page has a list of those countries that have completed metrication: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metrication#Conversion_process

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

If the government provided everyone with satnavs we wouldn’t need any road signs, and could choose any units we wanted. That might be cheaper. Or – stay as we are. My vote.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

In his introduction, Adrian says that in Germany: “If you have a GPS or sat nav system that can show the location of speed cameras then this function must be disabled or the system must not be carried (this is also fairly common throughout Europe).”

There are mobile cameras and variable speed limits on motorways, so not having warnings would not concern me much, but I find my sat nav very useful in reminding me what the speed limit is on roads. I’m still a bit sore from being stopped for exceeding 30 mph on a dual carriageway in 2002. A few months later the speed limit had been raised to 40 mph.

malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
29 August 2017

We all get sore if we inadvertently transgress. Somehow it isn’t fair when it happens to us. I use the speed limiter on my car set to the speed limit (well, 2 or 3 mph over) so that I don’t overspeed if I am distracted. The danger then can be if it’s set in a 40 limit and you forget to change it entering a 30. You must still keep your wits about you and only use technology as an assistant.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
29 August 2017

It thought it wasn’t fair because the speed limit was changed soon after I was caught. The guy who stopped me joked that wife had been caught recently and said that he had already caught a fair number of people that evening. The other time I have been caught was ten years earlier on another 30 mph dual carriageway, but no excuses there. The technology is a useful assistant.

