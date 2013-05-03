We’re finally starting to see the sun again. And so millions of us will be loading up our cars and heading off for a few days away in the coming weeks. But how long until you hear the dreaded words – ‘I feel sick’?

While you frantically search for a place to pull over, there’s usually the noise of retching followed by the overpowering stench of regurgitated Ribena.

With a sinking heart, you know you’re destined for half an hour in a lay-by changing clothes and mopping up your seat covers with wet-wipes.

Then there’s the unhappy prospect of that lingering odour for the rest of your journey.

Tricks to avoid travel sickness

I’ve been down that road so many times that I actually collect airline sick bags when I’m on flights. I keep a stash of them in my car’s seat pockets so my kids can grab them if the worst occurs. It can mitigate the worst ‘explosive’ effects, but small children aren’t the best at aiming. There’s often some spillage.

And it seems I’m not alone, as a OnePoll survey of 2,000 parents suggests that nearly two-thirds of children suffer from car sickness. To help beat the problem, parents have listed their favourite ways of beating car nausea. Around 58% just open a window (my personal favourite), but a third resort to giving their child anti-sickness medicine.

Getting kids to sit up-front, gaze at the horizon or take part in deep-breathing exercises are also popular. The more wacky suggestions include using acupressure wristbands or, bizarrely, sitting on brown paper. I’m not sure if the latter is a magical way of stopping them from vomiting, or if it’s just designed to aid the clean-up process when the worst happens.

Avoid the vomit monster

For those about to head off on holiday in their cars with small children – I salute you. I wish you the best of luck and hope the vomit-monster gives your car a miss.

What are your car-sickness horror stories? Do have a sure-fire way of helping your kids avoid sickness?

Which methods do you use to beat children's car sickness? Open the window (53%, 82 Votes) Get them to avoid looking down/reading (45%, 69 Votes) Get them to gaze at the horizon (34%, 52 Votes) Get them to take anti-sickness medicine (27%, 42 Votes) Get them to sit in a window seat (24%, 37 Votes) Get them to take deep breaths (21%, 33 Votes) Get them to take a nap (19%, 30 Votes) Get them to wear an acupressure wristband (17%, 26 Votes) Put on music to take attention away from feeling sick (15%, 23 Votes) Get them to close their eyes (7%, 11 Votes) Get them to sit in the middle seat (6%, 9 Votes) Get them to sit on brown paper (4%, 6 Votes) Total Voters: 154