What do you want to see from the motoring industry in 2014?

We’ve made our New Year’s resolutions and rounded up the motoring issues the Cars Team would like to see resolved over the coming year. Do you have any car developments you’d like to see implemented?

We’re lucky enough in the Cars Team to drive a wide variety of new cars across an even wider range of roads. And we deal with car companies on a daily basis so we’re used to the quirks of the industry. All of this means that while we get to drive both good and bad cars, there are some motoring issues that quickly start to drive us mad!

My wish for 2014 is that vehicle recall agency VOSA finds its teeth. Having heard about the dangerous situations some VW Passat owners have been left in – vehicles stranded across carriageways or rolling into roads – when electronic parking brakes suddenly failed, I think it’s high time VOSA forced carmakers to cough up for safety related defects.

My colleagues have a few ideas too:

Tim Pitt – I’d like to see some joined-up thinking when it comes to electric cars. When I drove a Renault Zoe recently, I had terrible problems finding a charging point – even in central London. The reason? The Zoe uses a seven-pin ‘Mennekes’ connector, rather than a conventional three-pin plug. It’s already hard enough finding somewhere to charge your electric car. Reducing your options still further with different charging systems seems bonkers.

Rob Hull – I’d like to see manufacturers stop using claimed mpg figures in their car adverts. We believe these fuel efficiency figures aren’t achievable, and it appears they agree too when you look at the small print on the official websites stating that these claims are for comparative purposes only.

Christofer Lloyd – Having been marooned at 2am on New Year’s Eve with a flat tyre and no spare, I want to see standard-fit spares on all cars again. I’m not concerned whether car companies fit full-size or skinny space-saver spares – having a tyre means you can get home should you have a puncture.

David Holes – I want to see DAB radio fitted as standard to all new cars. With the switchover from FM to DAB radio looking certain to happen within the next six years, I find it incredible that only around 40% of new cars sold in the UK currently come with a DAB tuner fitted. There are going to be an awful lot of motorists who will have to install expensive retro-fit tuners to their cars at the end of this decade, if they want to continue to listen to the radio while they drive.

Jonathan Richardson – I don’t own a car and wish there were more hire options. Car clubs like Zipcar are fine for short distances, and traditional car rental (with all the paperwork that entails) for long breaks, but for weekends or a day out to the coast there isn’t really a decently priced and convenient way to do so.

What would you like to see (or not see as the case may be) in your car this year? Is safety, driving experience or features top of your list?