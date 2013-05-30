/ Motoring

Only a third of new cars come with a spare wheel

338
Car wheel with a puncture
Profile photo of Rob Hull Rob Hull Senior Researcher, Which? Car
Comments 338

I’ve learnt that the demise of the spare wheel concerns you just as much as it concerns me. And our latest investigation has found even fewer spare wheels are being made available as standard on new cars.

We analysed the specifications of 8,755 mainstream new car models on the market currently. And we found just 29.5% come with a space-saver or full-size spare wheel as standard. The majority (50%) come with a tyre repair kit, while the remaining 20.5% have run-flat tyres fitted. See the table at the bottom of this post to find out how individual manufacturers are doing.

It seems that the manufacturers’ efforts to make vehicles more fuel efficient is driving this shift from full-size spare wheels to puncture repair kits. But that doesn’t necessarily make the cars more cost effective, as we discovered in our recent spare wheel investigation.

The true cost of puncture repair kits

Many new car models now come with an emergency tyre sealant and compressor/inflator pack instead of a spare wheel. The tyre sealant has to be squirted into the tyre itself and is designed to plug the damaged area of the tyre, allowing the motorist to drive to the nearest tyre centre to have it replaced or repaired.

So we contacted five franchised dealers of the five car brands offering the lowest number of new car models with spare wheels included as standard. We asked these dealers how much it would cost to replace a canister of tyre sealant.

Our research found that replacing a one-use tyre sealant canister can cost up to £50. See our table at the bottom of this post to find out the range of costs from different manufacturers. Yet the cost of selecting a full spare wheel as an option when you purchase a car can be less – as little as £20 in the case of Mini.

To add to the case for spare wheels, in our latest survey, 60% of you with spare wheels said tyre punctures had cost you less than £50 to fix, while 55% of those with puncture repair kits said it had cost more than £100.

It’s also important to bear in mind that many tyre centres will not repair a tyre that has been filled with any sealant. Some water-based sealants – like those offered by Honda – can be flushed out to allow the tyre to be repaired, though you will have to visit a franchised dealer to have this work carried out.

Spare wheels need to make a comeback

Ultimately, using a puncture repair kit will usually mean you having to buy a new tyre. And with the condition of UK roads worsening, punctures are becoming more frequent. The RAC told us they attended 340,000 puncture related incidents in 2012 – an increase of 17,000 on 2011. In fact, of the 670 people who have completed our spare wheel survey so far, more than half have had a puncture in the last three years.

We’ve already met with some car-makers to discuss the future of the spare wheel. However, the response so far is that they haven’t received enough feedback from owners voicing their concerns about the lack of spare wheels as standard.

And yet, 1,393 of you responded to our poll last year, with 93% saying spare wheels should be offered as standard on all cars. Only 1% were in favour of having a tyre repair kit as standard.

So if you haven’t completed it already, please fill in our spare wheel survey. It only takes a few minutes, and we can use your responses, as well as your comments below, to show car-makers that people still want spare wheels included as a no-cost option on all new cars.

Percentage of new cars with spare wheels

[nggallery id=15]

Click table images to enlarge.

Comments
338
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
9 October 2014

I complained to Renault when they asked me if I was happy with my new car, ( Renault Clio Medianav) about a month after I bought it. The young lady I spoke to arranged for Renault Canterbury to collect the car and fix a proper spare tyre under the car ( that’s where it is on them now – not in the boot) .It was returned to me by a gentleman in the afternoon and I paid £99 for this to be done. I thought this was a reasonable cost as it is a proper spare wheel and obvioulsy I was also given the tools to use to fix the spare. Another man from Renault Canterbury then telephoned me and said if I would like to pop into the showroom in Canterbury at any time , they would show me how to remove the spare from under the car. However I had worked it out myself ( even though I’m a woman!). But I thought Renaults service & help in this matter was excellent. So just speak out & Renault ,certainly will listen and help.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Roger says:
9 October 2014

I wish Mercedes was as helpful as Renault! (Do the manufacturers ever look at these blogs) Their response to the lack of a spare is “Its been forced on us by the EC” Effectively they are saying that we will have to get used to not having a spare! I was thinking of getting their new C class, but that has lost any spare (and a space for it) Instead you get and aerosol of stuff which we know a) doesn’t work on many punctures and b) means a new tyre as it cannot be cleaned.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
9 October 2014

two of my friends refused to buy a new car unless it had a proper spare. I complained & gave all the reasons why I wanted a proper tyre not a repair kit or spacer tyre. I feel safer with a real tyre & don’t care if it means I pay more road tax or slightly more for the car. I think they are really doing it for cheapness. They need to realise the customer is important & that they shouldn’t impose these things on us if we dont want them or are not consulted on the change. So complain like I did. I also wrote to two Car magazine, the RAC & AA and BBC watchdog. ( Same letter to all) If we all do this then things will get done & they will take account of the customers preferences.

5
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
glen abel says:
27 April 2015

I would love to have more detail on the parts involved in installing the wheel under the car. mounting brackets, size of wheel etc and if they could be available in Australia. I have anew Renault RS sport trophy and this is they main issue I have as I cannot relax when I am travelling long distances and the potential issues if I have a puncture.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
neil says:
10 September 2016

i agree i have a c350 which came with a 5inch width tyre as a spare but you can get a 7.5 inch width tyre and wheel in the spare wheel compartment. i wont buy a car without a spare wheel so i dont know what to replace it with. but why dont mercedes put a proper wheel in the c350 instead of a space saver when it fits in the spare wheel compartment

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Brian says:
9 October 2014

I have followed with interest the various conversations surrounding this subject.

I find that the weight saving, fuel consumption, environment argument used by manufacturers to justify the removal of the a spare wheel (in any form) is insincere and misleading. The substitution of the spare with a can of ‘gunk’ which invariably does not work, and necessitates a new tyre being fitted, is a pure question of economics and increased profit margins on the part of the manufacturers.

The extra call on breakdown and emergency services and the dangers of being stranded without a viable means of dealing with a puncture negates any ‘environmental savings’ and is unacceptable to a great many of the motoring public. A combined approach from Government, Breakdown Services, Emergency Services and Consumer Groups (throughout the EU) might generate sufficient pressure to reverse this trend.

Taking the fuel consumption/weight reduction argument to a further, illogical step forward the manufacturers could reduce the capacity of their fuel tanks by say 50% – after all fuel is heavy!!!!! Or, as has already been suggested, reduce the size of the car’s boot and passenger space!!!!!!

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
JohnGLav says:
9 October 2014

Well put. Couldn’t agree more.

It’s about time we stopped giving any credence to the manufacturer’s excuses. It’s pure greed on their part.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
9 October 2014

Buying a new tyre and having to have the old one got rid of, as the tyre companies often will not mend tyres that have the gunge from these repair kits -( probably because it takes time to get it all out!) isn’t environmentally friendly. That should be a good enough reason to give a proper tyre.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
9 October 2014

We can whinge all we want but perhaps the only way to be sure of making our voice is heard is to say to the car dealer that we will not even consider cars that don’t come with a spare wheel. If you know of anyone planning to buy a new car, let them know about the problems of having no spare and hopefully they will join our campaign.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
9 October 2014

Also write a letter about it and send copies to Car magazine, AA. RAC, Transport minister & local newspapers & BBC consumer programmes and Car programmes. You only need one letter & the more we all do this the more the car companies will Have to listen to us & not just make these decisions without asking us for our opinions.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mitch says:
11 October 2015

I went to a BMW showroom at the weekend and discovered that the 3 series F31 I was interested in has no space for a spare wheel -the exhaust rear box section occupies the space that could have been otherwise the spare wheel well. When they call back to chase up the sale I will be informing them that the 3 series is no longer on my short list because of the lack of a spare. Perhaps more genuine customers should do this and maybe the message will best back to the designers – after all it’s such an easy fix.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Dave says:
27 December 2014

I recently bought a used Citroen DS4 D-style with a puncture repair kit in the spare-wheel well. Had I bought the car new, I could have spacified a space-saver spare as an ‘option’ for £100. But as this was a used car, this avenue was not available. However when I said that I didn’t want to buy a car with no spare wheel, the dealership got me a new space-saver wheel/tyre, jack and wheel-brace all for just an extra £100 which I thought was a good deal and good service. I could not have a full-sized spare as the wheel well houses parts for the electronic handbrake system.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John Douglas says:
9 January 2015

I have a 12 plate Renault Megane Tourer. My only niggle is that it came without a spare, only a can of jollop which was totally useless when I needed a spare. I drive in rural Cumbria, The roads are badly maintained. In a narrow lane I moved over to give room the a white van hurtling rond a bend, clipped the verge and ripped a 2inch long slash through the side wall. The tyre deflated instantly. So with no spare I had to call the breakdown insurers (Swinton) within around 40mins the truck was with me and the car was taken on a truck to the tyre shop. We arrived at 16:30, Tyre shop had the tyre in stock and fitted it straight away. Now that was at 24:30, i.e. working hours on a weekday. What would have happened had this incident occurred on a Bank Holiday Saturday afternoon with no tyre shops until Tuesday morning? No spare is about the most stupid idea that ever crossed the manufacturers’ minds. In future when I buy a car it will be with a spare or in with the normal sticker price of NO SALE!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
10 February 2015

I had this happen to me in a friends car , last year on a visit to France. His tyre had a puncture so he had to put the spacer wheel on. It was a public holiday and at 5. in the afternoon on Saturday all tyre repair centres were closed. Sunday all tyre centres were closed & the same on Monday as it was a Saints day ! Luckily we did find a garage who had their showroom open who were kind enough to call in a fitter who repaired our puncture. We missed our crossing & had to spend two days in France – all because we had no spare tyre.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
George says:
7 February 2015

I recently got a puncture, the tyre inflation kit was useless as there was a 2″ split in the side wall.I called KWIK FIT mobile repairs and was asked when I would like an appointment. As soon as possible I said and told them the situation, sorry it will take 2 days for an appointment. Called the RAC they came had a look and said we can’t put our emergency spare wheel on a 4X4 I’ll have to take it and get it repaired. 3 1/2 hours after setting off for a 1/2 hour journey I returned home 2 1/2 hours after I was supposed to take my INSULIN. So please put the spare wheels back in the cars to stop this happening and possibly causing a fatality to someone like me.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ColinDavies
Guest
Colin Davies says:
8 February 2015

Does WHICH? publish a check list of new cars with spare wheels?

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
9 February 2015

Hi Colin – I’ve been having a chat with our Car Team about your query. I’m afraid we’ve recently removed this data from the website as it was out of date. We’ll look into adding it in the future as we know all of you are very keen on having this information. Thanks.

-2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
9 February 2015

Sorry to be a nuisance Andrew, but could you also find out if Which? is still encouraging manufacturers to provide spare wheels? Last year we heard about universal spare wheels that came in a couple of sizes, allowing breakdown services to carry spares that would fit the majority of cars. We could really do with a new Convo if there is any sign of help forthcoming for the motorist.

Thanks for all the posts you have made today. 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
9 February 2015

Andrew, If I may say so it’s good to see Which? responding to comments on this and other conversations. I have said before these conversations benefit from expert input from Which?, companies involved or targetted by comments, as well as from the general contributors.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
10 February 2015

Hi Wavechange. First of all, thanks for the kind words – I’m slowly getting there, haha. Spare wheels are very much on our radar, and manufacturers are aware of our position and everyone’s views on them. I’ll see whether we can share your latest comments with them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ColinDavies
Guest
Colin Davies says:
10 February 2015

Thanks, Andrew
Perhaps WHICH? could “encourage” manufacturers by adding a significant score to the BEST BUY calculation for those cars with spare tyres or spacesaver tyres?

Living in the Lake District, I have been running two cars from new for 12,000 miles per year, mainly with an economic 3yr old Honda Jazz Hybrid and a 5yr old Subaru Impreza for bad weather…
my old Impreza has a spare, but the current model doesn’t, and I had to buy a spare for the Hybrid because the space for the spare in the Jazz was taken up with the extra battery for the Hybrid.
Currently, though each has covered only 20,000 miles,because my annual mileage is now much reduced, I am considering replacing both with one, a 4WD for all weather.
Hence the request for your non existent list!

But keep up the good work….Colin Davies

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
David says:
9 February 2015

I have just arranged to buy a new Jaguar xf diesel and I raised the subject of a spare wheel I was informed by the dealership that the car does not come with a spare wheel and the reason given by the manufacturers was the extra weight would cause the car to exceed the emissions level beside which Jaguar has carried out a survey that indicate the use of a spare wheel has become less due to the improvement in tyre manufacture. Is this just an excuse to save money or am I being fobbed off or just a cynical old git..

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of MFriedli
Guest
MFriedli says:
10 February 2015

Is Which? still recommending cars without spare wheels as “best buys”? Last time I looked there were several!
I had a puncture repaired yesterday: detected a slow loss of pressure, went round to my local tyre place yesterday to have it repaired. It was a screw, too close to the sidewall which meant a new tyre. Since I wanted to match the others, it had to be ordered. The spare (space-saver) was fitted – kept me mobile and was able to return in the afternoon to pick up the new tyre, which was swapped back again.
Could someone tell me how this would have played out without a spare?
Thank you Peugeot for still providing a spare (308 II Active bought last year).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Andrew Collins
Guest
Andrew Collins says:
10 February 2015

Hi MFriedli, we still very much prefer spare wheels being included over puncture repair kits, however, there are lots of things that make up whether a car is a Best Buy. Frustratingly most new cars come without a spare wheel, so naturally there are Best Buy cars without them. I’ve passed your feedback to our Cars team though. More details about how we test cars can be read here:

http://www.which.co.uk/cars/choosing-a-car/how-we-test-cars/how-we-test-cars-overview/

The situation you’ve described would obviously have been more difficult without a spare wheel. You’d probably have needed to call a recovery service and then manage without a car until your new tyre arrived.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
10 February 2015

I wanted to find out which cars came with spare wheels a couple of years ago, but soon learned that it’s not that simple, because it can depend on the exact model. For example, the most economical variant may not have a spare even if others do.

Having a spare wheel is the single most important factor in choosing a car for me, but that is not the case for everyone and I expect that Which? would come in for criticism if they refused to give ‘Best Buy’ status to a car that did not have a spare wheel, especially if that was readily available as an option.

Everyone should think about what hassle the lack of a spare could cause, including those with run-flat tyres.

We have the spare wheel problem, it’s very difficult to change bulbs on some cars. What hassles will be next from car manufacturers?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
10 February 2015

I think Which should say ” This car comes without a spare wheel” Like the warning on cigarettes. sadly you don’t think about the spare wheel issue until after you have the car and get a puncture. As
a woman I feel much safer with a proper spare wheel – not a spacer or can of repair kit. I think all the excuses the manufacturers give us are just that – excuses. They should listen to us and give us the option we want. My manufacturer (Renault Clio Medianav) did give me a proper spare, but only after I complained . There service then was brilliant with a man coming to my home & taking the car away to be fitted with the spare & then returned in the afternoon. It cost me £100 which I thought was good. It’s just a shame I had to go through the process of getting something I think should come as normal in all cars.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alastair Forsyth says:
22 February 2015

My daughters ds3 Citroen checklist showed spare wheel was in car.later when looked there was a compressor and sealant. I got a spare wheel/ tyre from car beaker for 50 pounds a space saver.full size will not fit in wheel well.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Alastair Forsyth says:
22 February 2015

Got a space saver wheel/tyre from car breakers for my daughters ds3 Citroen for 50 pounds .dumped the sealant kept the compressor.full size tyre won’t fit in boot.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Andyboy1983 says:
23 February 2015

Just bought a new CLIO DYNAMIQUE MEDIANAV and found out that it only comes with the puncture repair kit. Tried contacting Renault to see if they would help but they just put me on to Arnold Clark who sold me the car. They quoted me just under £300 for the bits (not including the tyre) and then I would have to pay to get it all fitted. Total rip off and will not buy another new car that does not come with a spare.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
24 February 2015

Get on to Renault as I got mine for £99 & a guy came out and picked up the car & returned it when the spare had been fitted.Go onto the Renault website of Renault owners and kick up a fuss.I had a girl from customer services ring me & I said I was gonna contact all the car mags, which and the TV consumer shows about the fact there was no spare. Just keep stating your point that you want a spare not a repair kit. The RAC & AA & Greenflag hate these kits and some tyre places won’t repair a tyre that has been injected with the kit , so stick to your guns and eventually I’m sure Renault will get a wheel fitted for you for £99 quote that they did it for me so why not you !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Andyboy1983 says:
25 February 2015

Carol, saw your post and did try with Renault first but they transferred my call to the dealer who sold me the car, will try again but going on what Arnold Clark told me, I will be looking at £500 to get one fitted. Will try what you did and let you know what happens.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tricia says:
6 March 2015

Just bought a new clio 2015 as I’m a driving instructor I really need a spare wheel so asked for a price for this plus the carrier underneath and I was quoted £250 just for the carrier.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
7 March 2015

My Renault garage in Canterbury did it for £99 which included the tyre and all the fittings for it to go underneath the car. Why are they charging you so much. Complain to customer services. I did because they didn’t supply the car with a proper spare & they gave me the chance to get on fitted for £99 – a guy even came out from Canterbury & took my car into the garage , had it fitted & returned the car to my door – great service. Kick up a fuss & write on Renault cars website for owners – they don’t want bad publicity. However I still think we should all have the option without having to kick up a fuss. The tyre kit isn’t worth it & can be useless for some damage – also some tyre places won’t mend the tyre if you’ve used the kit. I have a Renault Clio medianav.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Andyboy1983 says:
11 March 2015

Carol, I tried, tried and then tried again with Renault, but all they would do was to put me on to Arnold Clark who just quoted me the full price to get this fitted(Got this down from £500 to just under £400) but will bite the bullet and just buy the bits myself( not from Arnold Clark) and get this fitted. Thanks for you help.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
12 March 2015

You should get an email from renault asking if you are happy with the car. Say no – & expalin about the spare tyre issue also tell them you are informing “Which” all car mags & TV programmes re consumer rights & contacting MP about the fact that you don’t have a proper spare tyre & it is an environmental issue as if you use the glue stuff alot of tyre repair cos will not repair – so damaged tyre is unuseable with glue kits. Also go onto the renault owners website and s**g them off for giving me the option for £99 but charging you hundreds extra. The spare has to go under hte car & it doesn’t take that long to do but they have to order some parts. My renault dealer in Canterbury could do it so why isn’t this happening all over the Uk ? keep at it – they will back down if you give bad publicity I’m sure.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
kate Hughes says:
13 April 2015

Just bought Citroen C3 Picasso . On M6 today rear tyre disintegrated suddenly.Just made it to the
hard shoulder. Autonational rescue attended. It was then that we discovered that there was no spare
wheel.This had never been pointed out to me by the Citroen dealer when I bought the car .The tyre
inflation kit obviously useless in this case. The car had to be loaded onto the rescue vehicle and
taken 20 miles to a Kwik Fit in Lancaster for a new tyre to be fitted.As an elderly couple going to a
Hospital appointment we were delayed by 3hrs because there was no spare wheel .It could have been sorted in 10mins if there had been a spare wheel.I hope my comments will reach Citroen.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ian says:
15 April 2015

I have a BMW 320D and it didn’t have a spare wheel so I bought one with a jack and wheel brace so now the spare I bought is taking up valuable space in the boot because there is’nt room for it under neath the car manufactures need to be made fully aware of the incconvience of not having a spare wheel

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Carol Gadd says:
16 April 2015

I feel for you both regarding the no spare issue. I think we must say when asked by the car manufacturers if we are happy – that we are not due to no spare & just a kit. The kits are useless in a lot of situations & the tyre fitters like Quick fit don’t like re using them as it’s messy & time consuming getting the glue stuff washed out to repair the tyre – therefore they often refuse to repair the tyre and you are left having to buy a new one at a much greater cost. I don’t think this is very “green” at all as it’s a waste of a tyre. I will definitely make sure my next new car comes with a proper spare. I am amazed that the motor magazines, Topgear & Which have not taken this on board and pushed for a proper spare. We the buyers were not consulted about the kits instead of a proper tyre. It is done for cheapness & they say to give lower emissions numbers – however , I like many people have replaced the glue kit with a proper tyre – so that argument has gone ! As a woman I feel much safer with a proper spare. Renault were great & did eventually give me one and fixed they tyre under the car for £100 – they even came & collected the car & returned it to me. However some renault dealers have not been doing that – luckily here in Canterbury they were really good, The moral is check for a proper spare in future & don’t buy the car until they give you one !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
art says:
27 May 2015

i just found to my cost today as i pulled in to let a police car blues flashing past my car tire hit something and punctured i attempted using the sealant and compressor that came with my car a citroen c4 but the tyre wall was damaged and the repair kit could not plug the hole i managed to struggle to a garage where i was forced to buy a reolacement tyre at £40 now i’m wary about driving my car without a repair kit as now it’s been used i have to purchase another one i will complqain to citroen about this as i feel if they are not going to supply a spare they should be giving the kits for free when replacement is needed

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Philip says:
12 July 2015

Currently stranded in France because I had a blow out, tyre wall bust so repair kit useless, on the A26 and it takes 5 FIVE days for Mercedes international to get a spare tyre. With kids aged 8, 12 and 15 and taking 6 joyed to be recovered the answer is don’t buy a car without a spare wheel.

My one year old E class is going back first day I get home.

No spare turns a minor problem into a major disaster and with hotels at a premium it has doubled the holiday cost.

Just don’t buy a car without a spare.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mr R Nicholas says:
7 August 2015

I think it is stupid that new cars are fitting a spare wheel and a jack, cars have always a spare wheel and a jack,this is just another way of increasing the price of a new car nothing else. if I buy a new car I would only do so if came with a spare wheel and a jack at no extra cost to myself

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 August 2015

Faced with buying a new car it comes with (4) run flat tyres – no spare. I accept that you can drive up to possibly 150 miles on a puncture but I envisage three scenarios (I’m sure there will be others, probably all mentioned before):
– I have a catastrophic tyre failure that does not allow the run flat to run
– the alloy wheel gets badly damaged on a kerb or pothole
– the puncture occurs while a long way from home, at night when the tyre shops are shut, so we’d be faced with finding an overnight stop until they open.
As I intend to keep the car a long time and as I am perhaps overcautious I decided to order a full size matching spare wheel. As it’s an estate with no provision for a wheel it will be strapped down to the boot floor. Having opened my wallet I will feel peace of mind, aided by the fact that a fifth tyre will be economically useful when it comes to replacing worn tyres – I’ll end up with a worn spare.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of PeterTroy
Guest
Peter Troy says:
5 September 2015

I purchased a Hyundi i20, whiich was fitted with space saver tyre. I had a puncture and put the spare tyre on, it felt like I was driving on three wheel, I quickly changed the space saver tyre for a full sized one.
My partner has just purchased a Fiat Picanto and when I queried why they put a tyre inflator instead of a spare tyre, I weas told by the salesman that it was goverment regulations, to save people being put in danger when changing a tyre on a main road.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Nick Franklin says:
15 March 2016

Just bought a 2013 Civic, no spare. Dealer said don’t buy from Honda they cost a fortune. No amount of haggling would have got be the spare, however he did increase my Part Ex by £150 towards the cost. Honda quoted £250 for the spare wheel kit, but picked one up a genuine Honda spares kit from a Honda spares dealer for £120 including the bolt, keep net and bag for the old tyre if you get a puncture and need to put it in the boot. Civic comes with a huge under boot storage area so got that filled with my spare, wrench, bulbs, triangle and Hi-Vis vests. The new Qashqai, A Class, DS4 to name a few do not come with spares. The BMW 3 series doesn’t even have space for a spare, you have to keep it in a bag in the boot.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Terry says:
19 April 2016

I am in the market for a new car and was thinking of a Merc C Class. But since it does not have a spare, I’m afraid they have just lost the sale. I will not buy a car without a spare as standard or without the option (and space) to buy one….. End off. It’s penny pinching at the expense of safety.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
20 April 2016

I faced a similar problem. I simply bought a full size spare for the car I wanted (the most important bit) and keep it in the back for longer trips. The tyres are runflats so OK for shorter journeys if a problem. The cost of the wheel can be partly offset when I come to replace worn tyres.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Amit Mukherji says:
22 April 2016

I have just purchased a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and was disappointed and surprised that there is no spare wheel for the car, not even a space saver one. I have called Mitsubishi but they are adamant that no spare wheel is available. They have given many incoherent reasons for this. I am diabetic and regularly take the car to the continent for very long journeys. I really resent not being given a choice and am concerned having a puncture abroad would potentially have serious consequences for my health because of the possible delays in sorting out a tyre. Has anybody managed to find a suitable space saver tyre for this car?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Sam says:
1 June 2016

I replaced my VW Sharan – 2003 with a 2010 model and realized the new one didn’t have a spare wheel, goo can or a Tyre inflator – it comes with tyres with goo already installed called Contiseal tyres- not even runflats- bad puncture means stranded. So I insisted on a spare. Basically told the VW dealer no spare no deal. I don’t fancy being stranded or paying way over the odds to get a new tyre and wasting lots of time on the road side, when it can be solved in a matter of minutes.

A month later I was visiting Lake District and had a puncture in the middle of nowhere with a cut on the side of the tyre. Luckily I had the “spare wheel” in the back and managed to fix the problem in 1/2 hour. -If not for the spare I would have had to wait for recovery and purchase a new tyre at a premium. One bad experience averted!!!

All cars must have the option to have a full size spare – customers must have the CHOICE- don’t care if it is a cost option or not. Runflats (and definitely not Contiseals) are an alternate for a proper spare wheel.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
13 October 2016

The trouble with run-flat tyres is that they are generally limited to use at 30 mph for up to 50 miles – after which the expensive tyre has to be replaced. I can see the advantage for a disabled person covering short distances but like space-saver wheels they are not a sensible solution unless you are driving a van and carry a full-size spare.

As you say, we should have the choice.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Angie McCool says:
11 September 2016

Getting a Renault Captur on motability and have just been informed they WON’T sell me the car unless i buy a spare wheel at a cost of £95. Feel a bit cheated as Hyundai have said they wouldn’t charge for this but Renault waited till i placed the order before telling me i had to pay for the spare.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jon says:
13 October 2016

There is no table?!?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
13 October 2016

Just taken delivery of a new Auris hybrid and delighted to find there’s a full size spare. Long overdue.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
13 October 2016

That’s good news but before I have a case of spare wheel envy, is there proper storage for it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
13 October 2016

Surprisingly, yes; the wheel is located in the bottom of the Boot well – exactly where the compressor and re-inflating kit of old used to be stored. The new Auris is slightly larger than the previous, and we both suspect the space has been achieved through that and by moving the battery compartment forwards a tad. I wouldn’t want to be a rear seat passenger, especially as we both have the seats back quite a bit and I’m 6’3″ so I need the space.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
13 October 2016

My spare wheel envy is confirmed. Maybe the manufacturer has been listening to the complaints.

I hope the car behaves itself and you are happy with it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ian
Guest
Ian says:
13 October 2016

Car prices baffle us both. We bought this one almost by accident. We’d been running a two-year old Auris and we popped into the Toyota dealer to arrange its service. While we were there, a sales chap we know well saw us, made us a hot chocolate and just chatted amiably. It was I who asked him what our current car was worth and when he told us that if we part exchanged it we could have the latest, brand new version, top of the range Auris hybrid for less than we were actually paying at that moment it was hard to refuse. So we came out yesterday with a brand new Auris, more electronic tricks than I imagined possible and several £££s cheaper, plus we won’t have to pay any road tax as we would have if we’d waited until after April next year. It was a true win-win situation, but how they make money I’m not sure.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
18 October 2016

I don’t begin to understand the motor industry. I once had a leaflet about a clearance sale by the local VW main dealer. I was passing the door and paid the marked price, though I did insist of a full tank of fuel and 12 months VED rather than 6 months – hardly haggling. Friends were impressed by the ‘good deal’ and my own research confirmed it. I’m not often in the right place at the right time.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of malcolm r
Guest
malcolm r says:
18 October 2016

Maybe they needed the cash flow, or were approaching targets that would benefit them. I am not a wheeler dealer, but did shop around main dealers for the “quality” car I bought last year and ended up with 24% off list. I was happy; the dealer was happy. I might still have paid a few pounds more than I needed but don’t know it so feel satisfied. One clue was my original intention was to avoid a new car and buy one around a year old. However the new car – made to order – was not so much more expensive, and I got the full warranty and the precise specification I wanted, including colour and the “extras” I regarded as worthwhile.

It did not have a spare wheel unfortunately, but run-flats. So I organised a full size spare although it has to sit in the back (estate) and I’ll take it on longer journeys – just in case. At least it can be used when the tyres are changed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
tony hewitt says:
28 October 2016

I have bought a Mercedes GLA AMG and didnt realise it didnt have a spare wheel , I complained and was sold a space saver wheel, only one problem , there is no space for this to fit. They usually go under the boot floor but there is not enough space for this. I would not have bought the car if I had realised this, I change from a Jaguar which has a full size spare wheel and I will be changing back to a Jag next car change.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jean E says:
7 November 2016

Its an absolute disgrace that car manufacturers are getting away with this. I’ve just bought a new Vauxhall Viva unknowingly it had no spare wheel. I went back to Evans Halshaw to complain and made to feel that I was making a fuss and that I shouldn’t need a spare. I have had 5 punctures in the previous 2 years in my previous car so I insisted I wanted one. It has cost me over £200 to get small space saver wheel and tool kit.
Their attitude was that 99% of cars are now sold without spare wheels and you can just ring a breakdown company if you get a puncture so I should accept it. I came out of the showroom and In the car park opposite was a young man with a puncture who had waited nearly 2 hours for a rescue truck as he had no spare wheel.. These car dealers have no respect or care about a customer once they have bought their vehicle.

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Joan Harle says:
7 November 2016

It would be interesting to know how many car manufacturers personally keep a spare in their vehicle. I think its disgusting to hold drivers to ransom in this way. Vehicle recovery companies must be delighted when winter hits and their workload triples because of this unnecessary inconvenience. I wouldn’t buy a car that didn’t have a spare, I would shop around elsewhere, if enough people did this it could help make the cheapskate manufacturers sit up and listen The unfortunate thing is the unsuspecting public who assume a spare will be provided (after all it makes common sense ) don’t realise until after the fact. SPREAD THE WORD

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Guest
John Ward says:
7 November 2016

The default specification should include a full-size spare. People who don’t want one could have a roadside assistance contract instead or a price reduction. Even if you have a temporary spare the chances are you will have to call out your roadside assistance company anyway because you can’t release the wheel-nuts or operate the jack [or even lift the damaged wheel without getting a hernia] but you’re better off with a proper running wheel that can stay on the car while the damaged tyre is repaired or replaced.

A further point is that if the car is supplied with a full-size spare wheel there will be a proper place to keep it which can be used to accommodate the damaged wheel after removal. Without such a space, and a car full of passengers, where is the damaged wheel supposed to go? There really is no substitute for a full-size spare wheel and tyre.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Rachel Smith says:
10 December 2016

My husband works for the RAC. ‘Wheel change no spare’ comes up on the job description far too often these days. A can of foam cannot repair a tyre that has been shredded! A lot of the jobs are out of hours so all the tyre shops are shut. Sometimes he can use the ‘Universal wheel’ that they carry, but that does not fit all types of car, and the problem is still not solved as the universal wheel needs to be given back to the patrol for the next unsuspecting motorist that gets a puncture. If the universal wheel is not suitable, this leads to a recovery truck being needed to deposit the car in perhaps a not convenient place if the motorist is a long distance from where they need to be.

This is all supposed to be about saving emissions. It actually leads to lives being endangered on the side of the road, so much time wasted, and very costly if the can of foam has been used as the tyre usually has to be scrapped.

When we buy a new car, if there is no spare wheel offered, we will take our business elsewhere.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions