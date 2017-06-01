/ Motoring

Has your car insurance premium crept up?

13
Car insurance cost
Profile photo of Dean Sobers Dean Sobers Senior researcher
Comments 13

For drivers, 2017 has been a mixed bag when it comes to car insurance. If you’re up for the fight, it can be a tough challenge to score a cheaper insurance premium. So, do you feel like a car insurance winner or loser in 2017?

Arguably, never before have drivers been armed with a better arsenal for ensuring they get a competitive deal when it comes to car insurance. Yet for many, their premiums are now more expensive than ever – so what’s going on?

Car insurance

Back in February, insurers were required to start providing information on their websites about how their no-claims discount structure works. This change should help drivers work out whether paying an extra £60 or so for No Claims Discount Protection is actually worth it.

Then in April (and after no small amount of Which? campaigning on insurance renewals), it became compulsory for insurers to provide customers with a reminder of their previous year’s premium along with their renewal offer. This way, it should be easier to spot how much the premium has changed.

Besides these changes, finding a competitive quote can be done quickly using multiple comparison sites (although comparing cover can be trickier). At the very least, these comparison quotes give drivers a basis on which to haggle with their current insurer.

Insurance hikes

On the flipside, 2017 is looking like a year of severe increases for insurance premiums. As of today, Insurance Premium Tax has been notched up to 12% (from 10%) – having doubled over the past six years, raising three times in the past 24 months alone.

On top of that, recent legislation around how compensation payments are calculated is also affecting what drivers are charged – with estimated increases of 10% across this year on the average motor insurance premium, and larger hikes for younger drivers and those over 65.

According to the comparison website, Comparethemarket.com, the average annual car insurance policy will rise to about £800 for the first time on record – and could hit £1,000 by the end of next year.

Have you saved on your car insurance in 2017?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

So, have you noticed any unexpected increases in your premium, perhaps after a landmark birthday or completely out of the blue? Have you been driven to investigate the rest of the market after a big hike?

Comments
13
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 June 2017

My car insurance premium is due in July and I will have information about last year’s premium to hand, but if insurance companies are required to provide this information at renewal time, it may help some being taken in by price hikes.

Why do we have to play the silly game of shopping around for better quotes when companies should want to keep customers who have had no claims during the year?

If my insurer has hiked my premium then I will contact them to tell them I will not be renewing. When I do this I’m usually met with criticism for not coming back and asking for a better price. No thank-you, I politely reply. You have had your chance to retain my custom and you failed.

I hope to come back and say that my insurer did not play this game.

5
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
kel meyler says:
2 June 2017

As I reached 70 I have not noticed any substantial increase in my car insurance cost [obviously have full NCB], but I will monitor it every year until I decide to give driving the heave ho. I also think as a 70 year old I am far more cautious with my driving than lots of so called younger motorists. I have done the speeding bit in my youth days got the tee shirt but retired it along time ago. I do think that insurance companies should not penalise someone because he reaches 70 or so, in fact they should look after him. I will though like what everyone should do is search the motor insurance markets every year to ensure I am not being ripped off for other peoples mishaps ans claims.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Jim Pick says:
2 June 2017

All insurance companies are robbing gits they all like taking money off you and charging the earth then fight you all the way when you put a claim in. of course they think you are lying just the way they do. WHAT A RIP OFF

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Stuart Fletcher says:
3 June 2017

I’ve been a Very Happy LV customer for many years, my home and 3 vehicles are all insured with them.
One car policy is due for renewal on the 23rd June and for years the premiums have all been about £360 on Auto renewal but this year after warnings in the Press of Insurance Premium increases I was still Shocked when it rose to £531.
After recovering from the shock I put my details on various comparison sites for a like for like quote, surprisingly one of the Best I got was from LV at £415.
I called LV and asked if they could check my renewal figure £531, I was told the increase was due to an Increase in Insurance Tax and also possibly due to the age of my car (2 yrs old) , where I lived (Surrey) and that my Policy was on Auto Renewal. When I said that I’d got the premium down to £415 on there own Webb site they didn’t sound surprised.
I have now ask LV to remove Auto Renewal from all of my policies and in future I will shop around each year.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 June 2017

I feel that the rise in the insurance premium tax is being used as a scapegoat for poor commercial performance by the insurance companies. There are several other factors involved including the rising cost of repairs, parts, and vehicles [not just for the insured party’s but for the third party’s, of course], but acquiring new policyholders is becoming increasingly expensive. In this instance, far from competition bearing down on premiums, excess competition is creating a bad but expensive market with commission payable to comparison websites, higher rates, poorer service, a deterioration in cover, and exorbitant charges for changing policy details.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
John Roberts says:
3 June 2017

I have used the same broker for car and home insurances for over a decade. Following their renewal quote I compare these to quotes on two comparison websites. These, at the cheapest, are usually less than my broker’s first quotes. I bargain with them and, as a customer for several years, I can get a renewal quote that matches those on-line. However, costs rise and I have to check on what I am getting within each quote (breakdown cover, legal assistance etc.).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 June 2017

With buildings insurance, I think the insurance companies do try to get their hands on some of the increase in property values even if that isn’t matched by an equivalent rise in repair and reconstruction costs. That cannot apply to car insurance because they tend to depreciate in value so while the cost of a new replacement for a write-off would inevitably be higher than the cost of the original car, a like-for-like replacement should be somewhat less expensive for the insurer, but is that fully reflected in insurance premiums? I doubt we’ll ever know. I expect they are just indexed to the ever-rising price of new cars.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
David Burnby says:
3 June 2017

My insurer (Volvo Owners underwritten by Allianz) originally quoted about 5% less than last year’s price, though on renewal it seems they hadn’t noted the ‘fault’ claim I had during the year. (This was a small dent picked up in car park from offender unknown). Despite having NCB protection, this hiked up the premium by £150!! It is a nonsense to argue that I am an increased risk because some careless driver hit my car whilst I wasn’t in it in car park 320 miles from home, so how can this be justified? This looks like a tactic to attempt to recover the cost of the claim. I shopped around and got a like-for-like quote from Direct Line for £20 less than the original Volvo owners quote saving £170 (about 40%). The car insurance business makes no sense…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
5 June 2017

If you make a claim on your policy then you can expect the premium to rise. Some drivers park in the far corners of supermarket car parks to avoid their cars being damaged by careless drivers and trollies, and the risk of increases in insurance premiums. Obviously this is not an option in busy car parks.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Member
Greenb says:
3 June 2017

I have recently received my car insurance renewal notice, I am 56 with a clean licence and a claim 100% recovered from 3rd part back in February 2016. The service I received during the claim was first class so no complaints there. The renewal this time last year had a small increase in premium, unrelated to the claim, however the small increase was not enough to cause me to move.

Twelve months on and the increase is 29%! I queried the increase which was promptly reduced by 42%! I decided to shop around anyway and managed find a renewal premium cheaper than the prior year renewal for a like for like policy.

Like wavechange, they lost my custom playing games.

SHOP AROUND!

3
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of depea
Member
depea says:
5 June 2017

yes both our car insurance premiums have gone up. I am surprised that M & S insurance came so high on your recent survey. Take heed when notifying them of a change to driver details. My wife’s insurance needed renewing and as a named driver on her policy I notified them of 3 points on my licence [the first for 15 years] they raised her quote by 25% and told me that I had to renew my policy there and then[even though it had 4 months to run] at an increase of 50% plus a cancellation fee of £50.
Needless to say I moved both car policies and a month later also moved our house policy to other insurers.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of VincentRossiter
Member
VincentRossiter says:
5 June 2017

I am with Aviva and whilst checking the competition I also got a quote from Aviva as a new customer. Low and behold the new customer quote was nearly £90 less than the renewal quote. I challenged Aviva and they agreed to honour the lower quote. Have others had a similar experience?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of ElaineJones
Member
ElaineJones says:
8 June 2017

My renewal quote wirh LV seemed to be steep this year so i went on two different comparison websites and both came out with LV on top. Both were different prices to each other and both were a lot cheaper than my renewal quote. I called them to find our why this should be. They gave me a quote even cheaper than the comparison sites. Win, win!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions