What car do you want for Christmas?

Let’s forget about reality for a moment. Say you could have a car for Christmas – putting aside budget and practicality – what would you want to see parked outside your home on Christmas morning?

When I normally buy a new car, I have to think about squeezing in the family and dog, shopping, random pairs of wellies for muddy walks, be equally at home in the city and on the motorway, and be able to park on a sixpence in busy London streets.

But if it came down to being gifted a second car, just for me, then we’re talking about a runaround that handles like a dream.

Dream car

The car I grew up loving from afar was the Lotus Elan S3, driven by Emma Peel in The Avengers. But, used to modern cars, I’m sure I’d find it a bind when driving around town.

Similarly, someone in my street owns a Morris Minor 1000. I’ve always admired it as it’s absolutely beautiful, but reckon I’d find it a hassle to drive.

When it comes to which modern cars have impressed me, then I’d have to say the Audi TT has good handling. But the engine lets out a roar like a hippo stubbing its toe when you start it up, and I do want to keep on good relations with my neighbours.

The Audi A5 Cabriolet is the car that’s most made me smile. Driving around town with the roof down in summer as the sun’s setting is really something else. Although I think I’m not your typical Audi convertible driver – I gave way to another car and the driver stalled, in shock.

The lack of room in the back can be an issue. Even kids need to duck when you’re putting the roof up or down. Plus, it’s a soft top and I’d worry about being broken in to.

So, for me, the car I’d most like in my figurative Christmas stocking is the Mazda MX-RF. It handles like a go-cart, is a hard-top convertible, and ticks all my boxes for being as at home in the city as in the countryside. And it isn’t so flashy that I’d get burgled for my car keys.

What about you? What’s your dream car that you’d love to get this Christmas? Or is there a car you once owned that you’d love to own again?