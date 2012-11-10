Vauxhall Adam Glam – car naming gone wrong

When Enzo Ferrari named the stunning Ferrari Dino after his son who tragically died at the age of 24, the name became an icon. Half a century later, Vauxhall’s used a similar philosophy with its latest model…

The only problem; his name was Adam. The Vauxhall Adam, named after Adam Opel who died over a century ago, is a premium supermini that will compete against the Mini, Fiat 500 and Audi A1.

The design is fashionable, allowing owners to personalise their Adam with over a million variations of trim and colour combinations. Though some people think all of these optional extras are a bit over the top. It’s a car that’s been penned to attract youthful buyers, but I have some issues with how the car name will impact on how desirable it will be.

What’s in a car name?

Personally, I think a name can denote a lot about what a car is all about: Ford Mustang suggests power; Alfa Romeo Giulietta signifies elegance; and Skoda Superb professes it might be a decent car. What Vauxhall Adam might represent is a little beyond me – answers on a postcard please.

I know many will say, ‘a car’s name doesn’t detract from whether it’s good or not’, but surely it’s an obvious banana skin to avoid? It’s a little like calling your dog John – it just doesn’t work.

And the outrageous naming strategy doesn’t end at Adam. Three specifications will be available: Jam, Glam and Slam. And if ordering an Adam Glam doesn’t make you wince, wait till you hear some of the colour names. I’ll list some below for your entertainment:

Greenspotting, I’ll Be Black, Red ‘n’ Roll, White My Fire, James Blonde, Men In Brown, Carbon Flash, Mojito, Funny Park, Very Berry, Guacamole, and my personal favourite, Pappa Don’t Peach.

Forgive me for my pessimism, but I’m not sure if I’d be able to forgive myself if I walked into a Vauxhall showroom tomorrow, sat down at a salesman’s desk and uttered the words: ‘I would like to buy a Vauxhall Adam Jam in Pappa Don’t Peach, please’.

It also got me thinking about how this car naming recipe would work for other brands. The Lotus Colin (Colin Chapman), Mercedes-Benz Gottlieb (Gottlieb Daimler) and Saab Tyrone (Tyrone Bledsoe) are among my favourites.

My question is, would the naming obscurity of the Vauxhall Adam put you off buying one?