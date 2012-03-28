BMW is the latest big name car maker to announce a mass recall, as 1.3m 5 Series and 6 Series models are set to be recalled worldwide. Is BMW right to take action, despite there only being a few reported incidents?

The recall, including 109,000 UK models, comes as a result of BMW’s internal research, testing and customer feedback which identified a small number of vehicles which may have an incorrectly mounted battery cable cover installed.

BMW says this ‘can result in the electrical system malfunctioning, the vehicle failing to start and, in some cases, to charring or fire.’

Small problem, big reaction?

Only nine incidents have been reported worldwide, none of which have resulted in accident or injury, so could this just be an over-reaction from BMW over a minor fault?

Owners of affected cars (going back to March 2003) can have the potential fault repaired, free of charge, at a BMW Partner repair workshop. But, in reality, how many customers will actually take up this opportunity? Anyone who bought their car new will probably think they’re safe, since if the car hasn’t been affected by this issue for the last nine years, why would it be now?

However, in a previous Conversation, commenter John H criticised BMW for being slow to take action in the past:

‘I think that we need a tough change to sort out manufacturers such as BMW and VW as both these manufacturers are very reluctant to admit any defects unless forced to do so.’

But now BMW has taken the initiative. And although I don’t own an affected model, I personally support BMW’s recall 100% and it’s good to see a manufacturer taking responsibility to ensure any faults identified in their products are fixed.

It’s even better to see BMW offering free repairs on models up to nine years old, not least because many of these cars will now be out of warranty.

So, do you think we should be pushing for voluntary recalls no matter how big or small the fault? Should we expect repair work to be done free of charge, even for cars out of warranty?

If you own one of the affected cars, BMW will call you in the coming weeks to arrange a visit to a dealer. Any concerned owners should contact BMW customer service on 0800 325600.