Your views: cashpoints under threat

cashpoint
Recent Which? research has identified more than 200 communities in Britain with poor ATM provision, or no cash machines at all. This makes our call for the Payments System Regulator to conduct an independent review of free-to-use cashpoints all the more urgent.

Back in November, we asked you whether we’re heading for a cashpoint crisis after Link, the UK’s largest cash machine network, announced that it was reviewing its interchange fees.

Its proposal to cut the fees – usually around 25p per cash withdrawal – by 20% over the next four years would seriously impact the profitability on running free-to-use cashpoints. The end result being that we face a real possibility of providers removing many free-to-use cashpoints or making up the loss by charging you to withdraw money.

Latest findings

Our latest analysis of Link’s own data on 70,000 cashpoints found that 123 postcode districts – with a combined population of 110,935 – did not appear to contain a single cashpoint, making many consumers reliant on access in nearby villages or towns. A further 116 postcode districts appear to have just one cashpoint, 37 of which charge a fee.

When we first discussed Link’s plans to cut its fees on Which? Conversation in November, many of you shared your concerns about it and told us what impact closing cashpoints would have on you.

Sue said:

‘I live alone in rural Wales and am severely disabled. We have lost our NatWest bank in Monmouth and in June will lose a branch in Chepstow. Cashpoints are few and far between. I have to rely on a Tesco cashpoint where I can still obtain cash and park right in front of it. I pay my carers in cash, and also the milkman. I also need cash to pay my landlord for the electric I use.’

While Roger said:

‘I don’t have a debit or credit card due to the cash they require each month to be free. I only get a basic pension and don’t have enough going in to avoid this charge. So a cashpoint is essential for me locally or it would mean a 20-26 mile round trip to the nearest town/city to draw out money.’

Others, like S Marsh, were outraged at the prospect of having to pay to get at their money:

‘It’s my money! I will not pay to withdraw my money. Banks are closing so getting money from the bank itself is getting more difficult. Therefore we need cashpoints. We need cash to pay tips and make sure it goes to the person that served us. We need cash to buy things that we don’t want on the bank statement. It’s called right to privacy. Cash for when the card is lost. Cash to give as presents. Cash for small amounts. Cash for tourists who are charged a transaction fee when using their card. It’s my cash. Your cash. Not the bank’s.’

Meanwhile, Ian pointed out that many small businesses rely on cash:

‘There are still many small businesses who rely on cash entirely, as they have no way of taking money otherwise. The erosion of cash-providing facilities will eventually strike home with us. Small and local businesses often have restrictions on the lowest figure for which they will accept a card payment [so you need cash to pay them] and giving a small donation to collectors at supermarkets could be made impossible. Cash is also useful for paying for small jobs to be done.’

Taking action

With your worries in mind, we wrote to the Payments System Regulator (PSR) to call for an urgent independent review of free-to-use cashpoints.

We want the needs of consumers to be put first, rather than pressure from some banks to cut costs, and discourage use of cash, leading to a situation where accessing cash becomes a problem.

We want the PSR’s review to fully evaluate the impact that these changes could have on consumers, millions of whom rely on the free-to-use network to access cash, including looking at alternative options for protecting consumers.


 

How much do you depend on cashpoints? Have you noticed fewer machines in your area? Could the closure of several cashpoints across the country now lead to banks closing even more in the future?

Member
wavechange says:
19 January 2018

I suspect that there may be an increase in people paying by cash rather than card in order to get a discount now that card surcharges have been scrapped: https://conversation.which.co.uk/shopping/new-card-surcharge-ban-psd2/

At present it is easy to get cash when I visit a supermarket. So far I have avoided ATMs that charge for use and plan to continue.

Member
malcolm r says:
19 January 2018

Its proposal to cut the fees – usually around 25p per cash withdrawal – by 20% over the next four years would seriously impact the profitability on running free-to-use cashpoints” seems to be key to the argument. Why should independent companies provide cash machines and make either a loss, or an unacceptable profit? If no banks are prepared to install free machines (well, they do cost money to install and maintain) then should we not be looking at alternative sources of cash. The post office if there is one, the shop giving cashback for example?

Why do millions “rely on” free to use cash machines? Surely it is the cash machines they rely on; the argument is whether they should be expected to pay for the cost of using something that costs the owner money to provide.

Member
Doreen Ross says:
19 January 2018

i moved here 20 years ago,. there was then 2 post offices.one at the top of the village the other just off the small estate attached to the village. within 5 years we had lost both and have had to go into our nearest town nearly 2 miles away to use a post office for the past 14-15 years. several times over the years, (latest only just before xmas,) we fought to keep our post office.. we succeeded again but how many times do we have to go through all that? fewer shops give cash back and some charge 50p or more to do the transaction. one charges 50p for every card transaction and you cant use it for less than five pounds.(we dont know yet if that newsagents comes into the category thats going to be stopped from charging like that yet.). we had a yorkshire bank / Nat West bank/Barclays/HSBC/lLOYDS TSB/ Halifax bank (building society) now we have only yorkshire bank/ barclays/tsb and halifax. and these are in our nearest small town so for anyone with disabilities a bus or taxi ride if no transport of their own. having said that all but one of the ATMs are also in that town. each of the 4 banks left have free ones.and there’s one in the co-op store. all cafes there close at 2pm (except one which closes at 5pm… ) pubs are open day and evening but no facilities for atm’s etc. if you are late coming home n not enough money to pay a taxi..you need ATMs to get more cash out. if there’s an emergency similar. we have one ATM nearer outside a tesco mini market… that frequently only has £20 notes only in it. no £10 ones…thats when its got anything in it at all.most dont hold five pound notes. and on at least 2 occasions its failed tio give out the right amount of cash asked for, yet the printed receipt says it has. you then have to wait 24 hours to see if it shows up. before the bank involved gives you your money thats gone missing. been worse since they introduced those horrible polymer bank notes that spring out of your pocket and refuse to stay where you put them, we would be lost without ATMs though.

Member
Brian says:
19 January 2018

Living in a hamlet outside of Ely with no facilities (shops; banks; post offices; schools; buses, etc.) we use ATMs fairly regularly. Several banks have closed and left Ely (Halifax; TSB; RBS and others) so ATMs are a must, especially outside of the short banking hours. This is OUR money and the banks earn good interest for themselves with it and charge us if we overdraw so why should we pay them to give us some of our money back. I wonder how many of them would cope on a fixed income.

Member
Michael Bath says:
19 January 2018

In my community, all the banks have withdrawn from the High Street, except Lloyds, which closes soon – and of course they close their ATMs as well. When I moved to the area in 1980, the High Street was swarming with banks; Natwest alone had three branches there. That’s one reason why there’s no free ATMs around. And Natwest seems to be subtly campaigning to get customers to go online – and considering how dodgy the Internet is, that’s not a good idea.

Another little wheeze they’ve got is not allowing customers to ring the bank, unless they’ve registered for online banking. When you try to do that, you get a woman saying they’re experiencing a higher than usual volume of calls, which means you have to sit and listen to music endlessly. To find out whether they were telling the truth, I rang at 4 am – and, guess what? they were still experiencing a higher than usual volume of calls. At that time of night? I don’t believe them.

By the way, the answer to your question above is none of those. I use a pay ATM when really in a hurry but not at other times.

Member
Michael Bath says:
19 January 2018

Sorry. At the start of paragraph 2, ‘online banking’ should read ‘telephone banking’.

Member
John Ward says:
19 January 2018

I thought Link’s intention was to weed out the excessive concentrations of ATM’s in certain places – around 80% of free-to-use are located within 300 metres of other ATM’s. The Link organisation has said it would protect free-to-use ATM’s that are a kilometre or more from the next nearest free cash machine. No mention has been made of this crucial factor in the debate. However, this ‘protection’ will not, of course, improve the position in the 123 postcode areas where there appear to be no free-to-use ATM’s at present.

What are the essential facilities in a small settlement? A milk round? A Post Office? A filling station? A pub? An ATM? A telephone kiosk? A doctor’s surgery? A grocery and provisions store also selling newspaper, cigarettes and liquor? A school? A pharmacy? All these services depend on a certain level of turnover or activity and without it they are unsustainable. Many places now have none of these facilities and more will join them. Any settlement with a population under 5,000 will become increasingly bereft of convenient services and life for the inhabitants will become more expensive and normal functions more time-consuming.

I don’t know the answer to this and I doubt if cash machines will now be introduced into the vacant areas. We cannot turn the clock back and eliminate the supermarkets that have abstracted so much trade from small communities, or unwind the internet that has enabled people to source things from far and wide, or wander back in time to having wages paid in cash that kept a flow of ready money in each locality.

One of the postcodes cited by Which? as having no ATM’s is PE32 in Norfolk and it has a population of 15,300. This is a large rural area in the west of Norfolk on the edge of the sizeable town of Kings’ Lynn which has a full range of facilities. There are a number of villages within the postcode but no towns. Parts of the eastern side of the postcode are quite close to the market towns of Swaffham, Fakenham and Dereham which are, presumably, where many residents on that side do their main shopping and can get cash at the same time. Despite all the disadvantages of PE32, property is expensive there and well above average for Norfolk. According to Rightmove there are currently 111 properties with three or more bedrooms on the market in the price range £100,000 to £700,000 – 46 of which are priced at £400,000 or more. I suppose people have just got used to the lack of local facilities and see it as a trade off for an agreeable rural life close to the north and west coasts of Norfolk.I suspect that many of the households have one or more people working in the surrounding towns or in Norwich so are able to replenish their wallets at the same time; for the home-based population things are not so easy but they seem to get by.

