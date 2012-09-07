Your comments this week – Dysons, bonuses and bulbs

Are you a fan of Dysons or do you think they suck? Will tackling sales bonuses in banks help you get a fair deal? And are you sad to see the end of incandescent light bulbs? Let’s check out this week’s best comments…

‘Rip-off’ surcharges

We’re in the final push to get excessive card surcharges banned in 2012. The sprightly-named FightRipOffMerchants commented with their support:

‘Of course these charges should be outlawed and now! Everyone with half a brain knows that underhand surcharges the consumer is not aware of at the start of the transaction rather than on the last payment page of an online transaction is a rip off designed to deceive and prevent competition. Nothing more nothing less. So ban them and fine those that don’t comply – simple!’

MetalSamurai doesn’t think we should panic about Apple’s new patent:

‘It will never happen. Apple owns the patent. That means only Apple can make phones with this “feature”. Other companies would have to *pay* Apple to license this and cripple their phones. That makes no sense, who would do that? So that leaves only Apple phones. Who’s going to pay for the licensing and equipment to disable only a percentage of phones? How many potential iPhone purchasers will be put off buying an iPhone? Essentially, by patenting this, Apple has *prevented* anyone else from actually implementing this.’

We’re debating the virtues of spending more on a vacuum to get a Dyson. David isn’t a fan:

‘Dyson vacuums are nothing but glossy marketing – their performance drops after the filters clog – very quickly. Emptying the dust bin releases a cloud of dust everywhere (no matter how careful you are, you can’t see it!) – no good if you have allergies! Dysons and other bagless vacs clog up inside with dust and the filters need regular washing and drying just to make the cleaner work reasonably well. ‘I don’t care about buying bags. They last a long time if you allow them to fill up before replacing, because the performance doesn’t drop very much until the bag is getting really full. I’d rather pay for a pack of dustbags, than own a poor-performing bagless vac, which needs its filters washed every other week!’

The final incandescent light bulbs were phased out over the weekend. Thelm is happy to move to energy savers:

‘I’ve no trouble with most CFLs (some in the past have had poor start-up times and brightness/colouration) and I always find it amazing that light fittings which are incompatible with CFLs are still being sold in some places (especially closed fittings). For some older light fixtures the use of halogen bulbs is inevitable, but for now it’s better to be saving some energy than none at all.’

However, Dave D doesn’t think the ban has been handled very well:

‘CFL lamps are very variable in quality and performance, which is a great shame because back in the ’70′s and ’80s the Thorn 2D lamps and the Phillip’s “jam jar” CFLs were quite fantastic and fairly priced too. ‘LED lamps are, as yet, too few in number, and too costly, to provide a sensible alternative and also the vast majority are highly directional and so of limited use in many fittings. ‘Lighting manufacturers are still making and selling the vast majority of fittings in a way that requires some sort of tungsten bulb to operate. In short, the phase out of tungsten lamps is far from complete, far from and has been shambolically disorganised.’

The future head of the new financial regulator, Martin Wheatley, joined us to explain how he’ll tackle bank incentive schemes. William agreed the problem needed to be dealt with:

‘In my experience, management need “targets” that can be measured as a means of managing/appraising staff. Gone are the days when a manager would know if a member of staff was doing a good job. And staff would end up concentrating on targets to the detriment of other parts of their role, just to get what they considered to be theirs anyway.’

Digiconvs gets our Comment of the Week with his thoughts on tackling sales bonuses:

‘To end the sales bonuses will actually work in favour of the banking industry, as consumers are going to be happier. Simply because they’re genuinely going to be listened to, as opposed to be seen as another bonus. Today’s customers are savvy and well aware of their needs; they can in fact make more informed decisions if they’re let alone. ‘If banks invest half of the time they commit to training staff on how sell things to people over the counter, commit to customer service, high quality delivery and queue management; banking reputation will be improved massively – without a need for any PR campaigns.’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read them in full on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).