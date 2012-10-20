How a quiet night in could blow your budget

As our budgets continue to stretch, it seems that staying in is becoming the new ‘going out’. This works out nicely for me as I love a good night in. But could staying in be costing more than a night out on the town?

It’s not very ‘hip’ of me, but a cosy night in is my idea of a perfect Saturday night. So I was surprised by the results of a Sheilas’ Wheels survey that found the average Saturday night in is apparently costing hosts as much as £174 each, or £118 on average.

The survey says that approximately £22 per person is being spent on booze and takeaways for a night in watching TV. This compares to just £17 each for a night down the pub, or £22 to eat in a restaurant. This suddenly makes the Saturday night in look a little on the pricey side.

The cost of Saturday night TV

‘So how can a night in cost £118?’ I hear you ask. Well, as social creatures, we prefer to invite our friends to enjoy our evenings with us – leaving us (the generous hosts) to supply drinks and nibbles.

And then we must consider our guests – as apparently they’re spending up to £66 on drinks and taxis for the evening so they can enjoy a drink or two without driving home. So, as thousands of us take to our sofas instead of the tiles to keep costs down, we may be putting ourselves out of pocket.

But here’s where I have a bit of a problem – I can’t comprehend how these figures can be correct. Of course, if I was hosting a party, I’d expect costs to top £118 for alcohol and food, but for a Saturday night in watching TV with my mates? Not even close.

Come on guys, BYOB

In fact, call me ‘Scrooge’ if you will, but I would rarely expect to pay for drinks and takeaway for my friends! I might have a few basic supplies in, but only £20 worth at most. So who are these generous folk spending hundreds of pounds every weekend on feeding and watering their friends? And do they have room for one more?

As the cold weather descends and more of us stay in, will you be having your friends over to watch the Saturday-night TV line up, whether it’s X Factor, Strictly Come Dancing or a film? And will you be treating them to booze and takeaways, or do you prefer to share the bill (like me)?