Where does the value lie in work experience?

Work experience
Profile photo of Hannah Burke Hannah Burke Graduate Intern
As students, we’re told that work experience is expected of us upon graduating, but how can we ensure those experiences are worthwhile?

I sit writing this, at the beginning of my month-long placement at Which?, where I aim to gain invaluable experience in the industry I want to go into now that I’ve graduated. Coincidentally, it’s also nearly seven years to the day since I successfully interviewed for my first ever part-time job.

When I was 15, I didn’t immediately recognise the value in spending my Saturdays selling greetings cards and scented candles (beyond the £30 that lined my pockets at the end of each shift, of course).

However, one job led to another, and by the time I went to university, I had a solid three years of customer service experience under my belt.

And now, here I am, graduated and working in an office in London, where I’ve swapped my midnight cans of Red Bull for 9am coffee runs, and my XL university hoodie for a pair of floral-patterned slacks that scream: ‘I have an actual grown-up job!’

Would I be sitting here if it weren’t for all the time spent in part-time work, volunteering, or other CV-boosting pursuits? Probably not. To the surprise of no one, employers value the time spent gaining work experience over the grades we graduate with.

But I do wonder how much of that time is considered valuable or relevant by employers, or what I could have done differently.

Working world

University is a balancing act of short-term and long-term planning, and work experience falls somewhere precariously between the two. We need to work because our student loans rarely stretch far enough to cover the cost of living, yet we’re also desperately aware that graduating without work experience is as good as not graduating at all.

While I would have loved to have spent my afternoons in an office learning about working in the media, it was serving burgers in my student union that was going to pay my bills.

However, through finding time to get involved in relevant extracurriculars and learning to really big-up the transferable skills I gained through my part-time work, I’ve found myself in a relatively comfortable position in the post-graduation void.

There will always be more that I could have done; more hours, more relevant experience, more money saved than spent that could have allowed me to temporarily work unpaid in a field I ultimately want to end up working in.

But when I think of where I started out at, and where I am now, I realise the value lies not necessarily in where I gained my work experience, but what I learned from it. 

Did you do a work experience placement at school or university or even after you’d graduated? What did you do and what did you learn from it? Or, if you’re currently at university, or you’re going this autumn, where do you gain, or plan to gain, experience of the working world?

Comments
Profile photo of DavidHeap
Member
DavidHeap says:
22 August 2017

You can not be sure! Pick a reputable company.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
22 August 2017

Before university I worked on a building site and on the railways at different times. During university I sold ice cream, worked in a power station. I took a job relevant to my degree on graduating, but the experience those four jobs gave me mixing with people in the real world and seeing how employers operated was invaluable.

The one thing that took me time to conquer was using the telephone (we never had one at home so used one very irregularly). I would think hard about what I was going to say before I picked up the phone. It took quite a while to use it more naturally.

Profile photo of Hannah Burke
Member
Hannah Burke says:
22 August 2017

I struggle with this too and I’ve grown up with mobile phones! Phone anxiety is a real thing…

Member
M says:
22 August 2017

I’m 24 and in my second full-time job. I’ve worked since I was 15, constantly in retail – even in my final year at university. I was doing a degree, editing a magazine, freelancing, and working part-time. Somehow I passed with a great degree, probably not with my sanity intact. To achieve in my job as a writer, I’ve had to spend less time at home watching BBC iPlayer, or gossiping with friends over cocktails. I’ve had to work non-stop. I did an internship (for free) for 4 weeks. I had to claim jobseekers allowance, and constantly battle to be accepted into my industry. To become a writer I had to fork out £5k for a course, and move cities thrice. To take time out would have been unacceptable, and impossible. Not to mention detrimental to my career or future. Work experience has been invaluable to get me where I am, but even in my dream job at 24 – I’m still freelancing and working for free ‘for the future’. But everyday I wake up happy, despite the overhanging dread of £30k+ in loans – surely that’s all that matters?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
22 August 2017

I did not do a placement at university but made good use of the long vacation. Thanks to a friend of my father I was offered a place working with a small specialist company and had the opportunity to repair and use specialist scientific equipment. It was not only very rewarding but gave me my first opportunity to work in a very different environment from my university. The downside was that I had to stop what I was doing and go home at 5pm prompt every day, even if I was in the middle of a job. It convinced me that I should look aim for a job that offered more flexibility. For my efforts, I was paid £5 a week. The next two vacation jobs I had to compete for. They were respectably paid and more relevant to my subsequent career in research.

When interviewing, I have taken an interest in what students have done before university, during the vacations etc. Working behind a bar or in a supermarket are easy options and help in development of interpersonal skills, time management, and so on, but better candidates often find more challenging and useful temporary work. It’s worth exploring to find out whether this was good fortune or the result of their determination. In the past I have seen students who have done worthwhile unpaid vacation work but with most students now living in debt, this might no longer be a valid approach, however valuable it can be on a CV. Work placements or how you spent the vacations makes for interesting discussion in an interview, or should do.

Profile photo of Hannah Burke
Member
Hannah Burke says:
22 August 2017

If there’s one thing I would change about how I spent my time at university it would be to have used my summers better – if I’d saved up, I could have used the time to do some valuable unpaid work and lived of my savings, but spent most of my time doing more customer service work since it was reliable hours and money, and that’s what I needed at the time. Hindsight is 20/20 though I suppose!

Member
Lauren says:
22 August 2017

Unfortunately, for many students taking on relevant summer work would mean giving up a steady term time job. More students seem to be staying in their uni cities over summer to work because they can’t afford to look for a new part time job every year! I’ve been able to apply most of what I learned in retail to my first graduate job, and still think it taught me things uni couldn’t have.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
22 August 2017

From an employer’s perspective, we love to see work experience on CVs, because hiring new employees can be a risky business and solid evidence of work experience helps to avoid worries about individuals not being able to “get stuck in” and get things done.

In technical fields, like engineering and science, we also tend to look for good A level and university grades, because not everything we do is simple and easy to understand and evidence of exam successes tends to correlate with the ability to learn new (role specific) knowledge and skills.

We also interview potential new recruits – but usually only if their CVs are good enough to merit further consideration. Also, increasing use seems to be made of aptitude tests and “assessment centers”, to check that individuals have all the right initial skills (e.g. written and oral comprehension plus numeracy) and the ability to work as team members within business units. As regards the latter, it is alway good to see CVs that refer to participation in “clubs & societies” because most employers are looking for individuals with both personal & team skills.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
22 August 2017

I agree with these points. It’s worth exploring some of the claims made on CVs. For example if a candidate says they are a good team player (not uncommon on CVs), ask them to provide a couple of examples.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
22 August 2017

“Passionate” is always worth a sceptical look.
Apart from competence, the main problem i and others have seen in employing people is “attitude”. Do they care about the quality of their work, learn from and care about mistakes, go the extra mile, rise to a challenge, address a crisis or a difficult deadline by putting in the extra effort needed? Or are they 9-5ers who think they are entitled to a job? Something you may not discover for 6-12 months, once the honeymoon period is over.

As work forms a very large part of your life, best to enjoy what you do and get real job satisfaction which your own attitude and efforts can help.

Profile photo of DerekP
Member
DerekP says:
22 August 2017

Personally, I’m a big fan of “three month long job interviews”, otherwise known as “summer placements” or “industry sponsored masters degree thesis projects”.

This year I’ve been really greedy and selfish, so I’m actually running two such projects.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
22 August 2017

These placements offer a great opportunity for staff in industry and university to get to know each other and may lead to future collaboration and if all goes well, the possibility of a job at the end. The next step could be to fund a PhD studentship, which is more risky but potentially much more useful. I would expect most universities to register the student for an MSc in the first instance and then transfer their registration to PhD students after around a year. Industrial collaborators are usually keen on regular progress reports, which is a good way of promoting good record keeping and self-evaluation. If a student does not deliver then their academic supervisor should suggest that should write up a for an MSc, but there is no point in wasting time and money on a poor student. Some are not cut out for this sort of work, even if they did very well in their first degree.

Member
Tony B says:
Today 00:36

I’ve seen both sides of the fence, neither myself or the people I employed went to uni….but
I worked on a farm while at school, plus I worked on wedding catering as well and I did a paper round.
When I became a warehouse manager I was forced to use Maggies YOP scheme kids.
They were rough around the edges, thought someone owed them a living and had problems with attendance, one thought he could be late every day, then I found he lived on my route into work, I picked him up.
On their first day I would tell them that “if you are still here within a year I would sack them.”
I followed the statement with; “because you are too good for this job, don’t think I don’t know all the ways to sack people, I’m management and closed shop union trained there is always a way to sack you”.
I was lucky, I only had to sack one, very reluctantly, he had to go after three warnings for attendance.
Years later after giving all of them a glowing reference and an education in work politics I had grown men stopping me in the street thanking me for being their first boss, they told me they had learned a lot and I was the best boss they had ever had.

