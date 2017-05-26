/ Money

The Which? Money quiz: put your knowledge to the test

A week can be a long time in the world of personal finance…

With so much news and speculation being reported in the lead-up to the general election, it can be easy to let important information go over your head.

In the past seven days, we learned a lot about people’s housing priorities, personal debt and the snap general election.

That’s why we’ve created a weekly quiz to test your knowledge of the past week’s headlines.

Take our quiz on what’s been going in the world of personal finance – and don’t forget to let us know in the comments how you got on.

wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
26 May 2017

5/7 I did not know about Ford launching a savings account or how few tenants meet their landlord before moving in.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Lauren Deitz
Member
Lauren Deitz says:
26 May 2017

Well done, Wavechange – I scored 4 out of 7!

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
26 May 2017

At least it shows we haven’t been looking up the answers.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
alfa
Member
alfa says:
26 May 2017

6/7 with a bit of guessing.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
AnthonyHowe
Member
AnthonyHowe says:
27 May 2017

6/7… hadn’t heard about the tuc survey and guess more debt than it was.
I’d like a quiz like this on my overall money knowledge, not just what’s in the news.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Joe Elvin
Member
Joe Elvin says:
30 May 2017

Hi Anthony.

Why don’t you try our ‘Great British Money Quiz’ on for size? Remarkably, just two people out of 1,080 who took the test originally managed to get full marks.

http://www.which.co.uk/news/2017/05/the-great-british-money-quiz-2017/

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Ian
Member
Ian says:
30 May 2017

There may be a reason why so few have managed a complete score. On one question it locked up, although I knew the answer was correct. On another question regarding interest on a savings account it produced the green band and a tick and then told me it was wrong.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
30 May 2017

6/7 – but there was a spoiler earlier in the Convo. I tried to second guess the household debt, but went to the wrong extreme.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

