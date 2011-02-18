We’ve had a good whinge this week, launching our super complaint against ‘rip-off’ card surcharges. Software updates, varying petrol prices, targeted ads and moving bank holidays have also got on our nerves.

Our surcharges super complaint

Have you been caught out with charges for using your credit or debit card when booking flights? We’ve submitted a super complaint to the OFT to investigate these surcharges – make sure you pledge your support.

In his Which? Convo debut, our chief executive Peter Vicary-Smith asks why petrol prices change dramatically in the space of just a couple of streets. Are drivers really expected to drive around from pump to pump to find the cheapest petrol?

Software updates over the internet are fast, free… and not always necessary. Have developers become complacent? ‘At least they are fixing it’ argues Chris, but Danny (the dog) thinks there’s ‘nothing more infuriating than your computer forever installing new updates’.

Ever bought something in a supermarket you’d rather keep secret? Tough – your secret’s safe with no one as this data is recorded and linked to your loyalty card. Do you think its right that our privacy is breached in this way?

A Government official has proposed moving the May bank holiday to the autumn. Liz feels May is the ‘loveliest time of the year’, but Leigh thinks there are too many holidays in April/May. John goes one step further and complains that ‘bank holidays are a nuisance’ altogether.

The Home Office says its new crime-mapping site will increase transparency in crime, policing and justice – but Texter9 thinks it’s a ‘waste of time, effort and money’. Roger Weird disagrees, ‘surely any information is better than none?’

The government is providing £27m of funding for free debt advice. Martyn Saville doesn’t think it’s enough. Una Farrell of the CCCS agrees, saying that it could lead to people seeking help from fee-charging organisations when there’s ‘no need to pay for debt advice’.

Do celebrity gardening endorsements and new ranges actually compel you to pick up a trowel? Jamie Oliver’s new grow-your-own range hopes to get you gardening, but Pickle’s not convinced, ‘celebrity promotion may get the faint hearted to grow things, but I’m not won over.’

Based on your online browsing habits, advertisers have a pretty clear picture of you. The industry’s made some moves to help you opt-out of targeted ads, with Nick Stringer of the Internet Advertising Bureau joining us to defend these efforts. But is it enough?

Both Nintendo and Sony are releasing new handheld consoles this year. So should you buy them on day one? Jack Turner doesn’t think so. But on the social news site Reddit, rbdavsr points out that the original PS3 ‘came with multiple card readers, more USB slots, and full PS2 backwards compatibility’ so maybe it does pay to be an early bird?