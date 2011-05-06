From this week our round-up will take a different form, as we feature the comments you’ve made on our Conversations. This first edition looks at everything from scrapping Isas to personal care home experiences.

Should Isas be scrapped?

LMW is one of the 97% who voted that we shouldn’t scrap Isas:

‘When will these think tank people get the message that people with low incomes cannot afford to save in the current financial climate? It will not matter what they dream up. Isas have now been accepted by the majority of people who have an interest in saving, so why change something that is working well.’

Moaner thinks there should be new advertising regulations:

‘Like many people I used to believe there was some sort of law that prevented advertisers from using unsubstantiated or misleading claims and so anything they were “allowed” to say must therefore be true… cue maniacal laughter Vincent Price style. ‘Then I noticed video game ads with “not actual game footage”, mascara ads “model shown with lash inserts”, washing detergents “may require repeated use” after saying the stain goes first time. Lies, Lies, LIES!!’

Kathryn (@fwinroberts on Twitter) bemoans council charges for removing garden waste:

‘Before I moved I had a brown bin which I could use for garden and kitchen waste […] at no extra cost. Having moved to a different local authority last September I had to wait until April to get a brown bin for which I have to pay £40 a year. Surely providing decent recycling and composting collections will actually save councils and therefore us in the long run.’

Kate feels that there are good care homes about:

‘My parents went to live in a care home in West Cornwall last year as my father had terminal cancer and my mother is too ill to live at home any more. From the start the care has been fantastic. ‘The room and the home are beautifully clean and smell fresh. Activities are arranged on a regular basis and I have seen them take place. The staff have always been kind and caring. My father’s death was sensitively dealt with and care taken to help my mother make the transition to widowhood.’

Leonard Beddows hasn’t had such a pleasant experience:

‘My wife has been in a continuing vegetative state following a brain operation 12 years ago. She has been in a nursing home run by a charity for ten years. I stay with her a minimum of six to eight hours per day and help with all of her care. ‘I heard a nurse shouting at a resident and reported it. The matron told the nurse that I had reported her. That nurse then told the dietician to reduce my wife’s fluids because she was passing too much urine and I asked her how she had come to this conclusion. ‘When I asked questions, the matron called a meeting with my wife’s GP in which she told him that I was being detrimental to my wife’s care and as evidence told him three distinct lies which the doctor has confirmed in writing to be untrue to his knowledge. He also confirmed in writing that the matron spoke down to me, would not let me speak and very much dealt with me aggressively.’

And finally, our Comment of the Week goes to wine maker Ryan, who supplies to Naked Wines:

‘A lot of wine clubs like to give the impression that they scour the globe looking for the best wines for their club. In my personal experience, very few of these clubs have ever knocked on our doors to taste the wines. And before I had an importer in the UK, I had a really hard time getting any response at all from some of the larger wine clubs…’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read the full comments on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).