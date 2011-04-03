What’s the point of Mother’s Day?

Are you spoiling your mum rotten today? Before you start muttering something about over-commercialisation, take a moment to remember the real point of Mother’s Day. I, for one, think it’s a day well worth having.

Hands up if you’re spending today with your dear old mum? Unfortunately, I’m not, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t pulled out all the stops to make her feel special.

The flowers are ordered, the cards and pressies are in the post and a phone call will be made. Does that sound over-the-top? Well, I don’t think so.

Maybe it’s since I’ve become a mum myself that I’ve started taking this day more seriously. After all, I now fully appreciate just how much energy goes into being the best mother you can be – and my mum has been doing it for a whole lot longer than I have!

Commercial crazyness?

I know, on the face of it, it’s ‘just another day’ that can easily be written off along with Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween as a reason for retailers to cash-in. And of course, you have to keep your wits about you to avoid getting sucked in to buying tat – but these are excuses, not reasons, to cop-out.

This year I narrowly avoided buying the wrong bunch of flowers, for example. Normally I head straight to Interflora, but after seeing the bouquets that arrived in the office for the Which? Gardening team to test, I thought better of it.

They ordered flowers from six different companies to see which arrived promptly, looked best and lasted the longest. It seems that while Interflora is the most well-known, it isn’t the best of the bunch, proving that it pays to choose wisely.

Mother’s Day isn’t all about money

I do understand the argument that we should let our mums know they’re special every day of the year, not just on the one day we’re told to (after all I use it every Valentine’s Day).

But be honest – when did you last buy your mum flowers or tell her how amazing she is? It doesn’t hurt to have a little nudge to go the extra mile. And the sentiment doesn’t have to be financially painful either. Cooking her a nice meal, baking a special cake or making a homemade card can all say it just as well – and a lot more personally.

So, what will you be doing to celebrate the woman who brought you into the world? If you haven’t marked Mother’s Day yet, there’s still time to make an effort. And if you’re a mum, tell us what your kids have done to make your day… here’s hoping I’ll have lots to report back on too!